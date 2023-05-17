Our 10 Favorite Deals At PGA TOUR Superstore Right Now

If you're an avid golfer, it can be difficult to pass up any opportunity to save money on golf gear and equipment. Whether you are in need of new clubs, some new apparel for future tournaments and holidays, or even stocking up on golf balls as the intense golf season begins, there's always an opportunity to save.

Currently, at PGA TOUR Superstore, you can do just that with 1000s of items on golf gear and apparel now reduced (opens in new tab) during Memorial Day! Because there is so much available, it can be difficult to pinpoint the very best but, don't panic, as we have searched through each deal to find the best as well as our favorites.

So, if you are after a new golf bag, a pair of golf shoes, or even a training aid, there is something for you in the sale which continues all the way to Memorial Day (29th May). What's more, if you are looking for a gift, a PGA TOUR Superstore gift card (opens in new tab) is a great way to get something for the golfer in your life, especially if you don't quite know what they want.

(opens in new tab) Cobra LTDx Driver | Now 40% off at PGA Tour Superstore (opens in new tab)

Was $499.99 Now $299.98 The Cobra LTDx still ranks as one of the best golf drivers on the market and, for under $300, this deal is an absolute steal for a club that is still used by a number of the professionals. In testing, we found the LTDx's performance to be superb and, aesthetically, there aren't many models that provide this much confidence when at address.

(opens in new tab) Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 Victory Golf Shoes | Save 43% at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)

Was $104.99 Now $59.97 We are huge fans of Skechers golf shoes as, not only are they some of the best budget golf shoes on the market, but their performance is up there with the more expensive models. With this deal, you can save over $40 on a shoe that provides plenty of comfort and also has simplistic looks that will appeal to all.

(opens in new tab) Bushnell iON Edge GPS Watch | Save $50 at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)

Was $149.99 Now $99.98 Bushnell is one of the most recognized brands when it comes to the best golf rangefinders, but the company also know a thing or two about golf watches, with the iON Edge GPS watch a prime example. Not only do you get a magnitude of functions, but it is now a third off at under $100. Incredible value for someone who is looking for their golf watch to excel in the basics.

(opens in new tab) JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Save 39% at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)

Was $229.99 Now $139.95 When it comes to the best golf speakers, users are really spoilt for choice. However, one thing that is for certain, is that JBL will always feature on that list, with the Charge 5 one of their best models. In the Memorial Day sale, you can also save $90, with it being perfect for on and off course activities.