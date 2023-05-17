Our 10 Favorite Deals At PGA TOUR Superstore Right Now
Currently the PGA TOUR Superstore has 1000s of deals available on clubs, golf gear and apparel. Here, we have taken a look at some of our favorites
If you're an avid golfer, it can be difficult to pass up any opportunity to save money on golf gear and equipment. Whether you are in need of new clubs, some new apparel for future tournaments and holidays, or even stocking up on golf balls as the intense golf season begins, there's always an opportunity to save.
Currently, at PGA TOUR Superstore, you can do just that with 1000s of items on golf gear and apparel now reduced (opens in new tab) during Memorial Day! Because there is so much available, it can be difficult to pinpoint the very best but, don't panic, as we have searched through each deal to find the best as well as our favorites.
So, if you are after a new golf bag, a pair of golf shoes, or even a training aid, there is something for you in the sale which continues all the way to Memorial Day (29th May). What's more, if you are looking for a gift, a PGA TOUR Superstore gift card (opens in new tab) is a great way to get something for the golfer in your life, especially if you don't quite know what they want.
Our 10 Favorite Deals At PGA TOUR Superstore Right Now
Cobra LTDx Driver | Now 40% off at PGA Tour Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $499.99 Now $299.98
The Cobra LTDx still ranks as one of the best golf drivers on the market and, for under $300, this deal is an absolute steal for a club that is still used by a number of the professionals. In testing, we found the LTDx's performance to be superb and, aesthetically, there aren't many models that provide this much confidence when at address.
TaylorMade Distance+ Golf Balls | 2 boxes for $35 at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
The TaylorMade Distance+ golf ball provides users with incredible value, with its two-piece construction keeping up, distance-wise, with the best premium golf balls on the market. These are perfect for those looking to stock up for either the summer or winter months, with 24 balls now costing you just $35. That works out at just under $1.50 a ball!
Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat | Save 20% at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $174.99 Now $139.97
This is arguably the best putting mat on the market, with the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat an ideal solution for those wanting to hone their putting stroke and start lines. Also, you can feel the quality and, finally, it's endorsed by multiple-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson.
Cleveland RTX Zipcore Tour Satin Wedge | Save $30 at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $149.99 Now $119.98
Cleveland is known for producing some of the best golf wedges on the market, with the RTX Zipcore range one of the standouts. Featuring in multiple lofts, lies and bounces, they are now $30 off at the PGA TOUR Superstore, with the RTXs earning 4.5 stars out of 5 when we tested them last year.
Skechers Go Golf Elite 4 Victory Golf Shoes | Save 43% at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $104.99 Now $59.97
We are huge fans of Skechers golf shoes as, not only are they some of the best budget golf shoes on the market, but their performance is up there with the more expensive models. With this deal, you can save over $40 on a shoe that provides plenty of comfort and also has simplistic looks that will appeal to all.
Bushnell iON Edge GPS Watch | Save $50 at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $149.99 Now $99.98
Bushnell is one of the most recognized brands when it comes to the best golf rangefinders, but the company also know a thing or two about golf watches, with the iON Edge GPS watch a prime example. Not only do you get a magnitude of functions, but it is now a third off at under $100. Incredible value for someone who is looking for their golf watch to excel in the basics.
JBL Charge 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker | Save 39% at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $229.99 Now $139.95
When it comes to the best golf speakers, users are really spoilt for choice. However, one thing that is for certain, is that JBL will always feature on that list, with the Charge 5 one of their best models. In the Memorial Day sale, you can also save $90, with it being perfect for on and off course activities.
Tour Edge Exotics E722 Driver | Now 50% off at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $399.99 Now $199.98
Tour Edge make some of the best budget golf drivers on the market, and now, thanks to this incredible deal, you can pick up one of their most recognizable models with 50% off. In testing, we rated it 4.5 stars out of 5, with the sleek look inviting to you to go after the tee shot.
Cleveland Launcher XL Halo Hybrid | Save $50 at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $199.99 Now $149.98
One of the most forgiving hybrids on the market, the Cleveland Launcher XL Halo hybrid provides users with naturally high launch conditions and extreme forgiveness on off-center strikes. For under $150, it provides incredible value for money.
TaylorMade Spider GT Silver SB Putter | Save 43% at PGA TOUR Superstore (opens in new tab)
Was $349.99 Now $199.98
One of the best TaylorMade putters is now under $200, with the Spider GT used by those on the professional circuit. Available in both right and left handed options, it will suit a wide range of golfers, as the modern aesthetics give it a premium feel.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
