Looking For A New Golf Bag? Here Are Our 9 Favorite Christmas Deals
Grab a significant saving on some of our favorite golf bags this Christmas
When choosing a new golf bag there are a few things to consider. First and foremost, do you walk the course and if so, do you carry your bag? If so then you need something light and easy to carry. That means either a stand bag or a pencil bag.
The best golf stand bags are lightweight, sleek and filled with features to help golfers get the most out of their games. Pencil bags are even more lightweight and are made by all of the top brands so are of great quality. Pencil bags are fantastic to take on holiday with you, for summer use or to keep for when playing on your own.They are ideal if you only want to take a half-set.
If on the other hand you push a trolley, then you will want a cart bag, while golfers who ride a buggy need not concern themselves about weight and can go for anything they like the look of, including the big, beautiful tour bags. The climate you play in should also be factored in. Does it rain a lot? If so, you need to be thinking about a bag that will keep the water out. On that note, if you do often play golf in the rain then we have an array of buying guides available for you, including the best waterproofs, the best waterproof golf jackets and the best waterproof golf bags on the market right now.
We've had a look around for the best deals on the various types of golf bags and we think we've covered all bases with this list of the seven best golf bag deals we've found for this Christmas.
Nike Golf Sport Lite Stand Bag | $50 off at Carl's Golfland
Was $199.99 Now $149.99
A water resistant, lightweight stand bag from Nike that is available in five color options. Featuring a five way top divider system, dual straps for easy carrying and fleece lined pockets to protect and secure valuables.
G/FORE Bandana Lightweight Carry Golf Stand Bag | 38% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $325.00 Now $199.99
An eye catching stand bag that will really stand out on the course. Featuring six pockets, a beverage pouch and an X-Strap dual and single strap system, this is a superb all-rounder from one of the most stylish brands in golf.
Callaway Hyper-Lite Zero Stand Bag | $100 off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $249.99 Now $149.99
Weighing under 3lbs the Callaway Hyperlite Zero is one of the lightest stand bags around. It’s also highly functional bag that everyone will find effortless to carry. Ideal to take on holiday if you need to travel light.
Read our full Callaway Hyper-Lite Zero Stand Bag Review
Nike Air Hybrid 2 Golf Stand Bag | $90 off at The Golf Warehouse
Was $279.99 Now $189.99
This durable, lightweight design features a detachable, dual strap for a balanced feel while carrying. If you prefer to ride, a strap-through design makes it easy to secure to the buggy. A 14-way, full-length divider helps you stay organised while a water-resistant rain hood offers coverage on the course in wet weather.
NFL themed Cart Bag | 40% off at PGA Tour Superstore
Was $249.99 Now $149.99
A saving of a hundred bucks on NFL themed cart bags. I've used the Bears for this example even though they stink. It's ok, I can say that as they're my team. Other teams are available too, and the bags are made by Wilson so you know they're good quality.
Sun Mountain 2023 Maverick Golf Cart Bag | $90 off at The Golf Warehouse
Was $249.99 Now $179.98
Designed for golfers who ride when they play, the Sun Mountain Maverick delivers everything that its target audience could want in a cart bag.
Ogio Woode 15 Golf Cart Bag | 25% off at Carl's Golf Land
Was $249.99 Now $179.99
The Ogio Woode 15 features a 15-way top which separates your woods from your irons so your clubs are better protected and easier to find. This bag has 9 front facing pockets, including Rapid Access Snap Pockets and an innovative Ball Silo, for quick and easy access to your belongings.
Mizuno 2023 Tour Cart Bag| Save $50 at Carl's Golfland
Was $399.99 Now $349.99
Based upon the staff bag used by Mizuno professionals worldwide, the Mizuno Tour Cart Stand Bag is crafted from premium materials. The bag features a 14-way top with individual full-length dividers to keep your clubs organized and protected. Eight pockets, including an extra large insulated cooler pocket and two full-length apparel pockets, provide ample room for your on-course storage needs.
Titleist 2023 Premium Carry Bag | $30 off at The Golf Warehouse
Was $159.99 Now $129.95
This ultra lightweight Titleist bag is perfect for days on the range or for those looking for an ultra-light bag with the amount of perfect storage. Mini legs help keep your bag off the turf, a nice perk in wet conditions, while 5 pockets provide ample storage for all your on-course essentials.
