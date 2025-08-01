The 10 Most Popular Drivers On The PGA Tour In 2025
We tally up the numbers after taking a look at every driver played on the PGA Tour this season
Prior to this week's Wyndham Championship, we went down the FedEx Cup standings and recorded which driver model every player was using.
Of the 239 players in the standings, there was only driver that we were unable to confirm the exact model for.
However, given that we have been able to establish the exact model for 238 players on the PGA Tour, we can reveal what the most popular drivers currently are.
Any ideas?
Before the big reveal, here are the results of the brand count (all models per brand).
Titleist
91
Ping
56
Callaway
47
TaylorMade
18
PXG
8
Cobra
8
Srixon
8
Mizuno
3
Now for the most popular driver models on the PGA Tour. In the table below, we've listed the 10 most popular drivers - that's the specific models.
We cross-checked each player with pictures of them in action at their most recent tournament.
Titleist GT3
34
Titleist GT2
30
Ping G440 LST
27
Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond
18
Ping G430 LST
17
Titleist TSR2
11
Callaway Elyte
10
Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond
10
PXG Black Ops 0311
8
Titleist TSR3
8
TaylorMade Qi35
7
It's clear that lots of players have yet to switch to the very latest model, which is not unusual, with pros often reluctant to change to a new product, particularly if they are driving the ball well.
For example, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No.2 Rory McIlroy, both play with a TaylorMade Qi10 driver, not the newer TaylorMade Qi35.
At the top of the table, we have three standout models: the Titleist GT3, Titleist GT2 and Ping G440 LST.
The GT3 is the most adjustable in the GT range, with a new weight track that sits much closer to the face than on its predecessor the TSR3.
Meanwhile, the GT2 is probably the most user-friendly member of the family, offering the greatest MOI in the 2025 Titleist line-up.
With Ping, you can see there are currently 17 players who are choosing to stick with the previous model, the Ping G430 LST.
This model was hugely successful on global professional tours in 2024, and our gear expert, Joe Ferguson, believes that it was probably the most-played driver by non-contracted tour professionals last year - and by some distance, too.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
