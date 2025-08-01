The 10 Most Popular Drivers On The PGA Tour In 2025

Prior to this week's Wyndham Championship, we went down the FedEx Cup standings and recorded which driver model every player was using.

Of the 239 players in the standings, there was only driver that we were unable to confirm the exact model for.

However, given that we have been able to establish the exact model for 238 players on the PGA Tour, we can reveal what the most popular drivers currently are.

Any ideas?

Before the big reveal, here are the results of the brand count (all models per brand).

Swipe to scroll horizontally PGA Tour Drivers Brand Count Titleist 91 Ping 56 Callaway 47 TaylorMade 18 PXG 8 Cobra 8 Srixon 8 Mizuno 3

Now for the most popular driver models on the PGA Tour. In the table below, we've listed the 10 most popular drivers - that's the specific models.

We cross-checked each player with pictures of them in action at their most recent tournament.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Most Popular Driver Models On The PGA Tour Titleist GT3 34 Titleist GT2 30 Ping G440 LST 27 Callaway Elyte Triple Diamond 18 Ping G430 LST 17 Titleist TSR2 11 Callaway Elyte 10 Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke Triple Diamond 10 PXG Black Ops 0311 8 Titleist TSR3 8 TaylorMade Qi35 7

The popular Titleist GT3 driver (Image credit: Future)

It's clear that lots of players have yet to switch to the very latest model, which is not unusual, with pros often reluctant to change to a new product, particularly if they are driving the ball well.

For example, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and World No.2 Rory McIlroy, both play with a TaylorMade Qi10 driver, not the newer TaylorMade Qi35.

At the top of the table, we have three standout models: the Titleist GT3, Titleist GT2 and Ping G440 LST.

The GT3 is the most adjustable in the GT range, with a new weight track that sits much closer to the face than on its predecessor the TSR3.

Meanwhile, the GT2 is probably the most user-friendly member of the family, offering the greatest MOI in the 2025 Titleist line-up.

The Ping G440 LST had some big boots to fill when it was released (Image credit: Future)

With Ping, you can see there are currently 17 players who are choosing to stick with the previous model, the Ping G430 LST.

This model was hugely successful on global professional tours in 2024, and our gear expert, Joe Ferguson, believes that it was probably the most-played driver by non-contracted tour professionals last year - and by some distance, too.