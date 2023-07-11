Is This The Biggest Deal On Prime Day Yet? The Callaway XR Package Set Is Available With $300 Off

Some of the best golfers in the world such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Sam Burns all play with Callaway golf equipment and trust it to get them over the line when competing on the PGA Tour. However, Callaway has also been known to produce some of the best golf clubs for high handicappers and some of the best golf package sets.

Callaway XR Package Set | 22% off at Amazon

Was $1,399 Now $1,093 This package set received five stars from us in our review. Why? Well it is an outstanding package set that offers high levels of performance from driver to putter. For that reason, we think it might rank as one of our favorite deals this Amazon Prime Day. Read our full Callaway XR Package Set Review

As someone new to golf, forming a whole set of clubs with so many brands and models available can be a little daunting. But Callaway has made purchasing your first, or a new full set of premium clubs easy, with the XR Package Set. At a reduced price for a limited time, along with many other Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals, this package set is available at a big discount and one that we feel is worth shouting about.

Image 1 of 3 XR Driver (Image credit: Future) XR Fairway Wood (Image credit: Future) XR Hybrid (Image credit: Future)

This package set offers a total of 12 clubs, including a 10.5° driver, 3-wood, hybrid, a set of irons running from 5-iron to pitching wedge, a gap wedge, sand wedge and putter. Callaway really has covered the bag from a gapping perspective in a perfect way, all while producing clubs that look extremely premium.

Read our full Callaway XR Golf Package Set Review

The woods come in a matte black finish and the irons in the set look clean, yet have enough cavity and a thick topline to inspire confidence like many of the best irons for beginners when rested at address.

The putter is what really helps the XR Package Set stand out from other package sets on the market. The Odyssey DFX #7 is a superb mallet-shaped putter that has an extremely soft feel off the face and multiple alignment aids on the top. The shape of this putter is seen a lot in some of the best golf putters released each year, not just the best Odyssey putters.

Image 1 of 3 XR Irons (Image credit: Future) Odyssey Putter (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

The clubs alone are excellent performers and look great in the 7-way divider Callaway XR stand bag. Certainly, looks wise, it is very smart and has plenty of storage like all the best stand bags. What's more, it will fit easily onto some of the best golf push carts if you didn’t want to carry.

We loved The Callaway XR Package set so much it was given a five-star rating in our full review and earned a place on our Editor’s Choice 2023. So, if you’re thinking of getting started in golf, need a new set of clubs, at a 22% discount and $300 off, the Callaway XR Package Set is a deal that we believe should be snatched up immediately!