The (Final?) Masters Gnome Has Been Revealed For 2026 - And It Comes With A Party Trick

The hottest item in the Masters Pro shop has been revealed for 2026, with the latest iteration of the popular gnome unveiled across social media.

This year's garden ornament is once again decked out in Masters gear and comes with a special party trick, as the iconic green and white Masters umbrella he is holding can be put up on a rainy day.

As well as his umbrella, the gnome is holding a coffee cup and wearing a green 2026 Masters cap, navy gilet, green and white striped polo, beige slacks and green and white golf shoes.

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(Image credit: Instagram: The Masters)

Fans are hailing the 2026 gnome as "amazing" and the "best one yet", and it's set to be a huge hit once again.

The gnomes sell out each day during Masters week and are the most popular item in the shop, so much so that they go for inflated prices on reselling sites like eBay. Priced at around $50 on-site, the ornaments have been seen in the hundreds, and even thousands, on the resale market.

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It's something The Masters clearly cannot be happy about, and a Golf Digest report recently stated this year's gnome could be the last. While unconfirmed, it wouldn't come as a surprise if it turns out to be true.

Why might this be the final Masters gnome?

Quite simply, The Masters gnome phenomenon goes against the almost anti-commercial nature of the exclusive and prestigious invitational tournament. You won't see many logos or title sponsors at The Masters.

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The Masters shop was created to allow fans to remember their day at the famous course and secure some special merchandise and souvenirs - not for resellers to profit from popular items.

The shop is predicted to make around $10m per day so there is obviously a commercial element to it, and Augusta is likely one of the richest clubs in the world. Yes, it makes an awful lot of money but it likes to do so with class.

The $50 gnome from 2025 seen on eBay for 20x its original price (Image credit: ebay screenshot)

The gnome debuted in 2016 and has grown in popularity since to the point where I suspect it has gone too far for Augusta National. The shop and merchandise outfit was not created to make business-savvy patrons profit.

When I was there in 2025, I saw 'One gnome per patron' signs and was told the full-size and 'mini' gnomes had sold out by 8.30am - 30 minutes after the shop, which regularly had 90-minute queues, had opened its doors.

Golf Digest report that 1,000 were released each day and I would imagine demand outweighed supply by 5 or 10x.

I sadly couldn't get my hands on one, which I was genuinely gutted about. I did manage to secure some gnome-themed salt-and-pepper shakers, while there were other gnome-inspired items like Christmas ornaments and kitchen towels.

Masters gnomes through the years