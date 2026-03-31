Jim Nantz Makes Surprising Admission About Bryson DeChambeau While Revealing Masters Picks

Everybody wants to know who's going to win The Masters this year. It's a question that many experts will be asked in the coming days and it's an answer many will provide before the first tee shot on Thursday, April 9.

One of the people most firmly qualified to give their take on such a query would be legendary sports broadcaster Jim Nantz, who has uttered the immortal words "hello friends" at every Masters since 1989 and came up with the spine-tingling "McIlroy has his Masterpiece" quip just 12 months ago.

And during CBS Sports' pre-Masters call on Monday, the 66-year-old offered up a couple of names to those potentially considering a wager this time around. Though, admittedly, should either win the returns will not be seismic.

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Nantz said: “I think if you had to pick one guy, [Scottie Scheffler] would be the guy, and probably right behind him would be Bryson. Just given his recent track record."

However, the broadcaster's DeChambeau recommendation arrived with a fairly notable caveat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nantz continued: “I have to confess, I have not seen Bryson hit a single shot this year. I have not seen him, so for me to say what his form looks like, all I can go off is the YouTube videos I’ve watched with my son.

"That’s all I’ve seen. Busy doing our own coverage, so I haven’t seen him play. But I know his desire to win there. I know Bryson quite well through the years, and it wouldn't surprise me at all to see him in a Green Jacket one day.”

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DeChambeau is likely to begin this year's Masters as one of the biggest favorites, with most bookmakers offering prices of between +1000 and +1200 at the time of writing.

In contrast, Scheffler can be found at between +450 and +550 while second favorite Rory McIlroy is priced at between +900 and +1200 at this stage.

Part of the reason for DeChambeau is on plenty of people's radars in 2026 is because of consecutive top-10s at Augusta National to date and back-to-back wins in the LIV Golf League already this term.

Less than a year on from the two-time Major winner's T5th result alongside McIlroy in the final group, DeChambeau has begun this season in red-hot form and is on a two-tournament win streak thanks to triumphs in Singapore and most recently South Africa.

The Californian defeated Jon Rahm in a playoff at The Club at Steyn City last time out, a week after seeing off Richard T. Lee - once again in extra holes - at Sentosa Golf Club.

And it's that form, coupled with two much improved showings at The Masters recently, which has caused DeChambeau to be tipped heavily this time around - a stark contrast to even just a few years ago when he twice failed to play the weekend in successive starts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After claiming low amateur honors at Augusta National in 2016, DeChambeau had struggled for form at The Masters for several years - lacking a single top-25 - until 2024 when he bagged a T6th.

Having accumulated plenty of experience and knowledge of the course now, DeChambeau appears a different prospect these days and could seemingly out-perform even last year's display when he looked likely to challenge McIlroy until falling away during the final round.

However the 32-year-old performs, at least Nantz will finally watch his first live shot of DeChambeau's 2026 season very soon.