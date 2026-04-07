How Nike Is Paying Tribute To This Iconic Seve Ballesteros Look At The 2026 Masters

Nike Golf is paying homage to Seve Ballesteros this week at Augusta National with a throwback to the 1986 Masters Tournament.

Ballesteros became the sportswear giant's first signing in 1985, and it is his memorable look from the following year that has been replicated four decades later.

The late, great Spaniard didn't win the 1986 Masters but he headed into the final round just one stroke shy of Greg Norman so decided to be creative to show off his sponsors, as he knew he would be getting lots of TV coverage while in contention to win his third Green Jacket.

He took a Masters visor and cut the Nike logo out of two of his polo shirts to stick over the famous yellow logo, as one wasn't big enough.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He went on to lead the tournament after an eagle on 13 but found the water on the 15th and was ultimately caught by Jack Nicklaus, who won his sixth Green Jacket in one of the most memorable Masters Tournaments of all time.

Ballesteros' creativity with his headwear from that year is a cool story and an iconic look, and it has returned at the 2026 Masters.

We've already seen the 'double' Nike swoosh logo on footwear, with Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka and Chris Gotterup all sporting it so far this week.

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(Image credit: Nike Golf)

"This version is a tip of the cap to Seve's masterful bit of improvisation 40 years ago" the Nike website states.

We also spotted Seve Ballesteros' son Javier's post on social media from the Nike house this week, where the shelves were adorned with the double logo visors to the side of a 'No Problema' image of his father hitting from a tree.

Nike’s house this week at Augusta 😍“No Problema” *down in the picture pic.twitter.com/qWJA2BDSWaApril 7, 2026

As well as on footwear, it remains to be seen whether we see the iconic double-swoosh logo appear on any players' visors or clothing this week.

We've seen some other cool Masters gear already, highlighted by Jason Day's Birds of Georgia Malbon gear.