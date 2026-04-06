My Favorite Masters-Inspired Golf Shoes In 2026 And How You Can Get Them
With a lot of brands releasing special edition golf shoes I have collated my favorites into this handy little guide so you can find your next special pair...
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The best week of the year is finally here, The Masters. We all know this is basically the start of the golf year and seemingly so does every single brand in the golf space as well. As such we have seen a whole host of special edition gear get unveiled and one such area which continues this theme, as it does every Masters-week, is in shoes.
Looking to celebrate the week and everything related to it, big brands like Nike, Under Armour, G/FORE, Puma and a load more have released special edition colors and designs that symbolize the event - with greens and pinks featuring throughout.
What is so great about this year, is these special edition shoes are not just for the players, because basically every single model I've included below we can buy. I've included handy links for you so you can pick up a pair but all I will say is I expect most of these to sell out quickly given the historical popularity of these shoes.
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Sam is Golf Monthly's Senior E-commerce Editor which mean's he oversees everything E-com related on the site.
This takes the form of creating and updating Buying Guides, reviews, and finding bargain prices for deals content.
Working with golf gear and equipment over the last seven years, Sam has quickly built outstanding knowledge and expertise on golf products ranging from drivers, to balls, to shoes.
He combines this knowledge with a passion for helping golfers get the best gear for them, and as such Sam manages a team of writers that look to deliver the most accurate, insightful, and informative reviews and buying advice. This is so the reader can find exactly what they are looking for, at a good price.
Additionally Sam oversees Golf Monthly voucher/coupon content which seeks to find you the best offers and promotions from well-known brands like Callaway, TaylorMade and many more.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a single-figure handicap.
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