My Favorite Masters-Inspired Golf Shoes In 2026 and How You Can Get Them

The best week of the year is finally here, The Masters. We all know this is basically the start of the golf year and seemingly so does every single brand in the golf space as well. As such we have seen a whole host of special edition gear get unveiled and one such area which continues this theme, as it does every Masters-week, is in shoes.

Looking to celebrate the week and everything related to it, big brands like Nike, Under Armour, G/FORE, Puma and a load more have released special edition colors and designs that symbolize the event - with greens and pinks featuring throughout.

What is so great about this year, is these special edition shoes are not just for the players, because basically every single model I've included below we can buy. I've included handy links for you so you can pick up a pair but all I will say is I expect most of these to sell out quickly given the historical popularity of these shoes.