I'm A Former Professional Golfer And These Are The Best Deals I've Seen This Week
Former Collegiate and Mini-Tour Professional, Sam De'Ath breaks down the best deals he has spotted this week
As a former mini-tour and US collegiate golfer, I had been fortunate enough to play and use equipment from multiple manufactures before joining the Golf Monthly team, where I now test and review product for a living! (I know, it's a pretty good gig!)
Because of this, I have put together what I believe are some of the best products on sale this week, some of which also feature in our Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals Hub.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver
The first deal I would like to make everyone aware of is the TaylorMade Stealth 2 driver can be found for a whopping $110 under the initial RRP! This is the driver that currently have in my bag and it really has transformed my driving from a weakness to a strength! There's no doubt this is one of the best drivers released in 2023.
The adjustable hosel allows you to fully customize your ball flight, helping fight or promote a certain shot, while the TwistFace technology also plays a massive role in reducing the severity of wayward shots.
TaylorMade Stealth 2 Driver | 13% off at Amazon
Was $599.99 Now $489.99
The 2023 Stealth version has been subtly improved with the 2, making this an impressive all-rounder, one that will appeal to a wide range of golfers. It is definitely more user-friendly from our testing.
Cleveland RTX-6 Wedge
These wedges produced unrivaled spin when I tested them recently and performed excellently on full shots, making them some of the best wedges on the market. They look superb behind the ball in their compact design and boast shed-loads of shelf-appeal. Reduced to as little as $150 a wedge, I can't see stock lasting too long with these, so jump in and treat yourself before they're gone!
Cleveland RTX-6 Wedge | 12% off at Amazon
Was $169.99 Now $150.15
The Cleveland RTX 6 ZipCore wedge brings more forgiveness and wet-condition spin to the course in a classy looking head. We enjoyed the performance in testing and as a result it came very close to getting five stars.
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter
Despite classed as one of the best TaylorMade putters, I feel as though this putter didn't get the recognition it deserved when it came out, largely due to the popularity of the original Spider putter range. This makes my list as one of the best deals because I feel this is not only one of the best mallet putters around, but also one of the most forgiving putters available. This putter looks great, feels superb off the face and can be purchased at a huge 31% discount over the next few days.
TaylorMade Spider GTX Putter | 31% off at Amazon
Was $349.99 Now $241.41
When we tested this putter we were big fans and it comes in a variety of cool colors. Right now it has 31% off which is an excellent deal.
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor
When playing professionally, it was vital to prepare for tournaments correctly in order to have the best chance of playing well. Part of that preparation was done by practicing with feedback, through the likes of a portable launch monitor.
The Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor is a fraction of the cost of premium launch monitors and gives you accurate feedback in terms of club and ball data. This makes practice far more efficient and enjoyable!
You can currently save $200 on this amazing bit of kit that will undoubtedly help you play better golf and reduce your handicap.
• Read our full Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor review
Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 40% off at Amazon
Was $499.99 Now $299.99
A $200 saving on a very good launch monitor is one of the best deals we have seen so far.
Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes
Now, if you're going to play better golf, you may as well look good doing it, right? The Tour 360 golf shoes are not only some of the best golf shoes on the market, but also some of the most comfortable golf shoes out there.
These Adidas Tour 360 golf shoes can be found on Amazon for as little as $99 now and are available in multiple colorways. These golf shoes feature Adidas' famous Boost technology, which from a comfort standpoint alone should be a reason to purchase these shoes!
At 44% off, I might have to make a purchase myself!
•Read our full Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoe review
Adidas Tour 360 Golf Shoes | Up to 44% off at Amazon
Was $180 Now $99.99
A triumph in comfort, style and stability, we gave the Tour 360s five stars out of five in our review. What really impressed us was the snug fit, locked-in feel and the variety of color options available.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
