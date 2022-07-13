I Own This Cobalt Laser, And You Should Get One Too On Amazon Prime Day
You might not have heard of Cobalt Golf, but the Q-6 Slope rangefinder is as good as it gets and available right now at an incredible price
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When I tested the Cobalt Q-6 Slope rangefinder earlier this year, I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I hadn’t heard of the brand and its lofty price left me somewhat concerned about its retail viability. And it’s worth pointing out that I’m a rangefinder guy all the way when it comes to the golf I play and the number of ways in which I use my device makes it as important to my game as any of my 14 clubs.
My initial skepticism, however, was erased almost immediately upon using the Q-6 Slope. I won’t bore you with all the details, but the CliffsNotes version is that this device is simply incredible. The Q-6 Slope has display optics that are visually stunning, it’s fast and accurate, it has every feature that you’d want in a laser rangefinder, and it’s incredibly sturdy and durable.
The Q-6 Slope is now my rangefinder of choice. It was an easy decision, and I can’t see that changing anytime soon. It’s just that good, and when it comes to this category of golf product, I’m as discerning as one can be. You can read the full Q-6 review for more information and details related to my testing, but what I’m here to discuss right now is the deal you can get on this device as part of Amazon Prime Day.
While it usually retails for $450, the Q-6 Slope is being offered for $360, an impressive savings of 20 percent. The best rangefinders that would be comparable in functionality and quality to the Q-6 Slope from some of the more popular manufacturers in the category will sell for significantly more, maybe as much as $200 more. And while I can’t say I’ve tried them all, if there’s anything better out there I’d have to see it to believe it.
Anyway, if you’re still reading, I’ve taken up enough of your time. And if you’re here right now, you might have some shopping to do. You can check out the Q-6 Slope deal from Amazon below, which is something I would highly recommend for any golfer who values a rangefinder as part of their golf equipment the way I do. This product will not disappoint.
Cobalt Q-6 Laser | 20% off at Amazon (opens in new tab)
Was $450 Now $360
In our testing the Cobalt Q-6 proved to provide some of the most exceptional display optics we've seen from a laser rangefinder while also offering impressive speed and accuracy in terms of capturing distances. Right now it has 20% off.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 2.4 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW, 19*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
Cost Of Living Bargain Deals To Help You Enjoy Golf For Less
Golf may be regarded as an expensive sport but, in this Amazon Prime Day, that really isn't the case
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Slumbers Says If Someone Shoots 59 Around Old Course He’ll ‘Shake Their Hand’
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, suggested it's very unlikely that anyone will break 60 at the home of golf this Open Championship
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Cost Of Living Bargain Deals To Help You Enjoy Golf For Less
Golf may be regarded as an expensive sport but, in this Amazon Prime Day, that really isn't the case
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Grab A $150 Saving On This Editors Choice Voice Caddie Launch Monitor
Launch Monitors don't come cheap, but you can save yourself a fortune this Amazon Prime Day on these superb Voice Caddie Monitors.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
We Cannot Believe How Much This Samsung Galaxy Watch Has Been Reduced
Perhaps the biggest bargain this Prime Day? Grab yourself a mammoth saving on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 GPS watch
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Lightning Deal: Save Big On These Precision Pro Rangefinders While Stocks Last
Grab a bargain on the Precision Pro NX7 and the Precision Pro NX9 laser rangefinders during Amazon Prime Day.
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Looking For A Rangefinder For Under $100? Here Are 8 Options On Offer This Prime Day
There are some big savings to be had on laser rangefinders during Amazon Prime Day. We've compiled this list of the cheapest options
By Ed Carruthers • Published
-
Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022
Prime Day is coming up and this is our hub page where we will post all the best deals and information.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
How Golfers Can Get The Most Out Of An Apple Watch
Apple's smartwatch is one of the most useful accessories a golfer can use on and off course
By Dan Parker • Published
-
Save Over 28% On Both These Callaway Chrome Soft Models
Looking for a premium performing golf ball at a fantastic price? Then this deal on Amazon Prime Day is for you
By Matt Cradock • Published