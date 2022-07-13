I Own This Cobalt Laser, And You Should Get One Too On Amazon Prime Day

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When I tested the Cobalt Q-6 Slope rangefinder earlier this year, I wasn’t really sure what to expect. I hadn’t heard of the brand and its lofty price left me somewhat concerned about its retail viability. And it’s worth pointing out that I’m a rangefinder guy all the way when it comes to the golf I play and the number of ways in which I use my device makes it as important to my game as any of my 14 clubs.

My initial skepticism, however, was erased almost immediately upon using the Q-6 Slope. I won’t bore you with all the details, but the CliffsNotes version is that this device is simply incredible. The Q-6 Slope has display optics that are visually stunning, it’s fast and accurate, it has every feature that you’d want in a laser rangefinder, and it’s incredibly sturdy and durable.

The Q-6 Slope is now my rangefinder of choice. It was an easy decision, and I can’t see that changing anytime soon. It’s just that good, and when it comes to this category of golf product, I’m as discerning as one can be. You can read the full Q-6 review for more information and details related to my testing, but what I’m here to discuss right now is the deal you can get on this device as part of Amazon Prime Day.



While it usually retails for $450, the Q-6 Slope is being offered for $360, an impressive savings of 20 percent. The best rangefinders that would be comparable in functionality and quality to the Q-6 Slope from some of the more popular manufacturers in the category will sell for significantly more, maybe as much as $200 more. And while I can’t say I’ve tried them all, if there’s anything better out there I’d have to see it to believe it.

Anyway, if you’re still reading, I’ve taken up enough of your time. And if you’re here right now, you might have some shopping to do. You can check out the Q-6 Slope deal from Amazon below, which is something I would highly recommend for any golfer who values a rangefinder as part of their golf equipment the way I do. This product will not disappoint.