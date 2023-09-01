Footjoy Pro SL vs Ecco Biom C4 Golf Shoe: Read Our Head-To-Head Verdict

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the golf shoe, there are certain requirements that are non-negotiable. Firstly, it needs to be waterproof. Nobody wants to get caught out on a day where conditions are changing, only to realize that their shoes don't keep their feet dry. Trudging around the golf course with wet feet is a miserable experience.

It also needs to be comfortable, look good and perform out on the golf course. That is where these models come in, with the FootJoy Pro SL 2022and Ecco Biom C4 ranked as some of the best golf shoes that money can buy.

In Golf Monthly testing, both were outstanding, and it comes as no surprise both also feature amongst the best FootJoy golf shoes and best Ecco golf shoes on the market. However, which pair is the one that will suit your game better? We put them head to head to see how they compare.

Looks

There is a modern look to the Biom C4s, with the design certainly a step in the more athletic direction for an Ecco shoe. At Golf Monthly, we think this aesthetic move will certainly attract golfers of all ages into the brand's shoes, as these are some of the best looking golf shoes this year. If you are after a specific model of the C4s, then there are several colors available, including the all-white version we tested, an all-black version, a white and black sole version with a grey colorway available too.

(Image credit: Future)

The looks of the Pro SL are slightly more simplified, as are the colorways. We found that the upper of the shoe has also been cleaned up. As a result of the clean-up, it creates a classic look that fits neatly into FootJoy’s spikeless range. What’s more, the aesthetics are extremely versatile, as the version we tested can easily be worn with any color of shorts or trousers for a very smart look.

(Image credit: Future)

Fit/Comfort

Both also excel in this department and are some of most comfortable golf shoes around. The comfort straight out of the box of the FootJoy Pro SL is superb and the sole design is fantastic when you slip into the shoe for the very first time.

The Pro SL is the fourth-generation model, and sees some of the comfort from previous models like the FootJoy Stratos and the company's Hyperflex design, added to the midsole of the 2022 Pro SL. This provided comfort whilst also returning energy to your feet as you walked.

Ecco is not to be outdone though because it is a brand known for using a range of technology to provide the most amount of comfort. Straight out of the box these C4 shoes felt comfortable and required no breaking-in whatsoever. This is thanks to the super-soft Ecco performance leather used across the shoe, as well as the Ecco Fluidform technology that creates a balance of cushioning and rebound below the foot.

What’s more, the insole is removable, thus allowing for more width in the shoe. This makes it one of the best golf shoes for wide feet, plus there is still the same amount of comfort and cushioning with the first insole removed. It's this sort of attention to detail that we loved about the Biom C4.

(Image credit: Future)

Performance

That’s the looks and comfort covered, it’s now time to look at performance, an aspect which, yet again, both performed well in. Starting with the FootJoy Pro SL, it continues to deliver on the quality of models that have gone before it.

As mentioned, the comfort and sole design are superb, with the Pro SL providing all the traction you need, even in wet, wintery conditions. There is a slight drawback, albeit a small one, and that is the spikeless sole. We would happily wear these in the clubhouse and getting to and from the golf course. However, it’s unlikely that we would wear them too much further afield.

The overall performance in the Biom C4, is fantastic. Firstly, the shoes are extremely breathable thanks to Ecco's Exhaust Grid technology. It works by scooping fresh air towards the sole of the foot to keep it cool.

This, combined with Gore-Tex surround and breathable Ortholite insole, makes this one of the most breathable golf shoes we've tested by some stretch. It seems that the Biom C4s have been designed with summer in mind, as the breathability will help avoid the shoes, and your feet, getting hot and sweaty.

Not only are they breathable, but also one of the best spikeless golf shoes. You may think that, being spikeless, the grip and stability will be affected. However, the C4 uses Ecco's MTN grip outsole that has three different sections for stability and control. You can certainly feel these at work and the grip was pleasingly effective, even in damp conditions.

(Image credit: Future)

Waterproofing

The FootJoy ProSL shoe is constructed from a premium Chromoskin leather that delivers 100% waterproof protection. They also come with one-year waterproof warranty from FootJoy.

The Biom C4 is also fully waterproof and, despite all those holes on the side of the outsole, there was no leakage when we tested them on a particularly damp February afternoon. Personally, we would stick to spikes in truly wet conditions, but the shoes hold their own when there's water about. (For more models that perform well in waterproofing, check out our best waterproof golf shoes guide).

(Image credit: Future)

Overall Appeal

Overall, both make the case to be your next golf shoe of choice. The FootJoy Pro SL is certainly the more traditional of the two, as the clean-up creates a classic look that offers versatility when deciding on your outfit for your game. Certainly, the Pro SL provides superb comfort on the course, with the spikeless sole making sure you keep in place whilst striking your shots. What's more, the shoes are worn by a number of huge names on the PGA Tour, so you know the quality is there.

The Biom C4 is a fantastic performer that is perhaps more suited to the summer conditions. The shoes are breathable, comfortable and perform incredibly well in a magnitude of ways. The only slight qualm we have is that the toe section of the C4 is very tricky to clean, with the material used prone to staining.

Which one should you choose?

Choose the FootJoy Pro SL if…

- You are looking for a more traditional looking shoe

- You want a shoe that is specifically designed for the golf course

- You want a versatile shoe that can be worn with an array of outfits and styles

Choose the Ecco Biom C4 if...

- You have wider feet and are seeking comfort

- You want a shoe that is extremely breathable, even in the hottest conditions

- You are after a shoe that is spikeless, but yet provides ample grip