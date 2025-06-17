What Is A Ribbed Grip... And Could It Be The Secret To Unlocking Lower Scores?

It's probably fair to say that most recreational don't give a lot of thought about, or are even aware of, the different types of golf grips that are available.

However, given that it's the only point of contact with your hands throughout the swing, finding the right golf grip is essential.

So, when we say that playing with the right golf grips can save you shots, we're not exaggerating - they're that important.

There have been some significant developments in the world of golf grips over the last 80 or so years.

Leather used to be the predominant material, until, in 1949, Golf Pride introduced a moulded-rubber grip.

Fast-forward to today and golfers have a wide choice of different grips, all of which offer something slightly different.

A lot of golfers settle for standard grips off the shelf when they buy new clubs, but you can always opt for something different - and often it's a case that you should.

Manufacturers use a combination of materials to create a wide range of grips, so it's well worth experimenting with the different options.

Some golfers may lean towards a firmer feel, for example, whilst others may prefer something softer or tackier.

There are also grips that perform better in wet conditions, plus some grips come in a range of different colors, not for performance reasons, but to give golfers more of a choice of style.

What Is A Ribbed Grip?

When we talk about how technology has made the game of golf easier, we tend to think of longer, more forgiving drivers and irons, and mallet putters designed to help us hole more putts.

Golf grips can play their part, too, and there may be one in particular that can help you to become a more consistent ball-striker.

A ribbed grip, which is also known as a 'reminder grip', features a raised ridge/spine along the underside. When installed on the shaft, the rib fits into the creases of your fingers and palms.

The idea is simple: it helps golfers to place their hands on the golf club in the same way every time, which is one of the key fundamentals.

Ribbed grips really help with consistency (Image credit: Future)

What Are The Benefits Of Ribbed Grips?

The main benefit is consistency. When you're more consistent with your hand placement, you'll be more consistent with your shot shape and your golf swing - which can then help you to shoot lower scores.

The other benefit of ribbed grips is that they can offer useful feedback and help golfers learn more about what the clubface is doing and how the hands control the face.

According to Golf Pride, around 80 per cent of players on the PGA Tour use the brand's grips, of which 30 per cent have ribbed grips.

So, if the world's best players believe it can help them to play more consistently, it's well worth club golfers giving them a go.

Should I Use Ribbed Grips?

If you feel like you'd benefit from a built-in reminder of where your hands should be on the club, then ribbed grips are definitely worth trying.

Perhaps you're new to the game, or you simply know you get a little lazy and have a tendency to get inconsistent from one shot to the next.

We're not suggesting that you immediately go and have all your clubs regripped, especially if you have small hands, for this type of grip, which is larger than standard, might not be suitable.

Maybe start by asking your club pro to put a ribbed grip on an old club to see how you get on.