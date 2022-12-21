Best Golf Fitness Equipment 2022

Best Golf Fitness Equipment

When it comes to golf, many will go to extreme lengths to get the most out of their game. Whether it is purchasing one of the best golf training aids (opens in new tab), or perhaps an product among the best golf accessories (opens in new tab), players will try anything to excel at the game of golf. However, a simple but effective way that you can improve is through improving fitness - specifically flexibility, strength and mobility. As such, we think golf fitness equipment is a great way to improve your game. Additionally not only will it help you on the course, but also off it, as it will improve your health and quality of life in the process.

On the professional circuit, golf has drastically changed its image over the past 30 years, with a lot more players focusing on the gym and their diets. Another change has been the influence of fitness equipment, with there being a number of products designed to aid recovery or build swing speed. At Golf Monthly, we have tested a number of these products and have found them to be superb performers. What's more, there are a number of workouts (opens in new tab) that you can do with these items, which will help your fitness (opens in new tab) and performance.

Hyperice Venom Go Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + The warmth is excellent, as are the vibration settings + Ultra portable and easy to use + Magnetic feature is excellent Reasons to avoid - Having to reset after 10 mins is slightly inconvenient

This is a heat and vibration wearable that has an excellently small and minimalist design. This of course makes it extremely portable so it can quite literally be used, not just anywhere in terms of location, but anywhere on the body. The Venom Go comes with 3 pads that you stick onto the area you want relief, and then the little device then clips onto the pads with the magnetic feature. This device then pulsates heat and vibration into the area in nine different settings. Why is this useful? Well the device really helped with recovery for aches, pains and muscles and we think this is a particularly useful tool for golfers and non-golfers alike.

Read our full Hyperice Venom Go Review (opens in new tab)

Apple Watch Series 7 Today's Best Deals View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Preorder at Walmart (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Large display + Golf apps don't drain it's battery too much + Subtle design means it doesn't inhibit your golf swing Reasons to avoid - 18-hour battery life is limited

As far as fitness equipment goes, the Apple Watch is right up there and the 7 is regarded as the best Apple Watch yet. It’s not a major upgrade over the Apple Watch 6 in terms of features, but it does have a larger display in new Apple Watch 7 sizes. For the first time, the Apple Watch comes in 41mm and 45mm versions, complementing the large screen. The large screen makes for using the best golf apps a really pleasant experience. From a fitness perspective, it has ample exercise features, for example it tracks your time elapsed, calories burned, heart rate and distance traveled, when applicable.

Additionally one of the best ways to use your Apple Watch out on course is through the use of a great golf app. Whether it's automatic shot tracking or to give you GPS yardages, there are loads of ways to use your Apple Watch to its fullest on the golf course. (We recommend taking a look at our guide on the best golf apps for Apple Watch (opens in new tab) as a result).

Atemi Resistance Bands Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Limitless exercise options to help increase strength and flexibility + High quality materials means these don't lose tension over time Reasons to avoid - Could come in more length options

Resistance bands are a super affordable fitness training tool and allow you to stretch for better flexibility and increase strength. These particular bands from Atemi are of great quality and you’ll find they last well and remain consistent in their tension as they age. These bands come in two lengths – either 1.2 or 2m with a width of 10cm and are available with four different resistance levels: Black with an extra-heavy tension level of 16lb, blue are heavy at 11.1lb, red are medium at 8.9lb and yellow are light at 6.8lb.

These different levels mean there’s a band to suit players of different strengths and you might work to move up through the levels to a higher tension as your muscles develop. The resistance bands can be used as part of an exercise program – doing repetitions to strengthen arms, legs and core. They can also be used as an effective method of warming up before exercise, or before golf.

Read our full Atemi Resistance Bands Review (opens in new tab)

If you are the kind of person to get regular niggles and muscular issues, then this massage gun could really help. The power and versatility of the device is outstanding, whilst it is also very portable too. There are three settings to choose from with different speeds, each of which are extremely powerful and fast because it is designed to offer relief on-the-go – massaging away stress and tension, loosening muscle knots, and targeting fatigue. Overall we loved it in testing but the only thing holding it back from five stars was the lack of a couple more head attachments.

Read our full Hyperice Hypervolt Go 2 Review (opens in new tab)

Therabody Theragun Mini Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Best Buy (opens in new tab) View at Backcountry.com (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Compact and easy to transport wherever you need it. + Two year warranty gives peace of mind. Reasons to avoid - Not as powerful as larger massage guns.

As golfers it makes sense for us to look after our bodies because really being aware of our fitness and wellbeing could have a big impact to performance on the golf course. One way of doing so is, especially after a round of intense practice session, is massaging the muscles with this Therabody Theragun Mini. It uses Percussive Therapy to help ease tight muscles, aches and pains.

Additionally it operates via a brushless motor with QuietForce technology, and this compact massage or muscle gun has been designed to be ultra-portable without sacrificing on power and results. In fact we liked this model so much it made our 2022 Editor's Choice (opens in new tab) list too.

Read our full Therabody Theragun Mini Review (opens in new tab)

SuperSpeed Golf Men's Training Set Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Simple to use + Well made + Distance gains can be had if instructions and training techniques are stuck to Reasons to avoid - Requires consistent and repetitive use to increase ball speed and distance

The SuperSpeed Golf training set is said to help you add a whopping 30 yards to your overall driver distance - quite a claim! To do this, the manufacturer says it takes at least six weeks of patient and persistent to help get that club head speed up.

Out of the box you get three golf shafts of varying color and weight that each have a grip on the butt end. Essentially, once you’ve done some stretching to prepare your body, the idea is to start with the lightest stick and swing as hard as possible a few times on your dominant side, before switching to do the same on the opposite side.

In our testing, we couldn’t devote that kind of time to try this to the fullest. But what we can tell you is that after two weeks of testing, we felt better about our swing speed and, more importantly, our flexibility to make a bigger shoulder turn. The SuperSpeed Golf men’s training set essentially works off your muscle memory, so the more time you put into it, the better and more permanent your results will be.

Read our full SuperSpeed Golf Training Set Review (opens in new tab)

Whoop 4.0 Today's Best Deals Whoop 4.0 (opens in new tab) $30 /mth (opens in new tab) Visit Site (opens in new tab) at WHOOP (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Best in class health insights + Detailed weekly and monthly reports + Improved sleep coach features Reasons to avoid - Subscription model won’t suit everyone - 3.0 still provides incredible insight

The Whoop 4.0 collects physiological data around the clock, and provides an accurate insight to help the user better understand their body. But how can this help your golf? Well this gadget is for anyone who wants to better understand the effects (positive and negative) of their lifestyle habits and exercise patterns. Many of the world’s best players wear Whoop, the reason being it measures strain, recovery and sleep. In short, balancing strain (essentially effort) and recovery is vitally important for optimal performance and Whoop can help golfers peak for important rounds.

It really is a cool gadget and not only do you get a wide range of information but you can get loads of different straps and colors as well so you can get a design that is meant for you. At the moment you can join Whoop for £27 a month (opens in new tab) in the UK and you get a 4.0 band as part of the membership.

Read our full Whoop 4.0 Review (opens in new tab)

Decathlon Push Up Wheel Grips Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Loads of possible exercises in an affordable package + Easily stored too so it's ideal for home workouts. Reasons to avoid - Need a decent bit of space at home to use effectively

The Decathlon Push Up Wheel Grips are designed to help you get the most from strength exercises to develop muscles in your arms, legs, pectorals and core. Greater strength in these areas means better power and stability and, thereby, longer hitting and more consistent ball-striking when it comes to golf.

Additionally what makes this such a good product is that it’s a four in one fitness tool that can be adapted to your current fitness level. For example you can do a variety of press ups with varying degrees of difficulty, and with the wheels on it turns into an Ab Wheel-style device where, from a kneeling position, you push forwards and then back to work your abs.

Read our full Decathlon Push Up Wheel Grips Review (opens in new tab)

Decathlon Nyamba Reversible Balance Station Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Great value for its functionality + Limitless training options. Reasons to avoid - Some exercise instructions are required

This is a fitness tool that gives multiple exercise options for increasing core strength. It’s a low-cost version of a BOSU ball (which stands for Both Sides Up). As the name suggests you can use it either side up with the common factor being that its ‘wobbly’ nature tests your balance on every exercise and means you have to engage your core muscles – which are so important in golf swing. You can also do numerous strength training and physio exercises.

The dome is inflated with a provided pump and is soft to stand on when inflated. It also comes with detachable handles on stretch cords that can be used whether the station is dome or flat side down. The balance station can hold a weight up to 130kg.

Read our full Decathlon Nyamba Reversible Balance Station Review (opens in new tab)

Copper Tech Plus Glove Today's Best Deals View at Walmart (opens in new tab) View at Walmart (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + One size truly fits all + Provides a nice tacky hold in dry and wet conditions Reasons to avoid - Feel of the textured palm won't please all

Engineered with the healing magnetic properties of copper, the Copper Tech Plus glove is said to help alleviate muscle stiffness and joint pain by improving circulation and oxygenation of the muscles and joints. It is also said to speed up the recovery time of the muscles in and around the hand and wrist.

This may sound skeptical, but a study conducted with 60 male and female golfers confirmed that all participants who had symptoms of hand joint pain, soreness, reduced flexibility, swelling and fatigue, experienced improvement in those symptoms during their round of golf while playing with this Copper Tech Plus glove.

In our testing we loved the fit and tacky hold of the glove in dry and wet conditions, whilst we also enjoyed the ball marker and 13 different colors on offer. Overall we can't fully vouch for the benefits of the copper-infused tech but we enjoyed playing in it regardless. For more of the best golf gloves (opens in new tab), be sure to check out our comprehensive guide.

Read our full Copper Tech Plus Glove Review (opens in new tab)

Phoenix Fitness Kettlebells Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Different weights allow for variety + Grip designed to support your hand and lessen the chance of injury Reasons to avoid - Quite large, more compact kettlebells available

A kettlebell is one of the most used items of equipment when it comes to golf related exercises in the gym and, with this kettlebell set from Phoenix Fitness, you have plenty of options and variety to add to your workout. Featuring from 4kg - 20kg, it has on offer 6kg, 8kg, 12kg and 16kg, meaning it is a set that can be used by not just one person, but the whole family, as the variation in weights allow people of different strengths to use them.

Designed to support your hand grip and offer extra comfort, they are brightly colored so you know which weight is which, although the clear numbers on the front should also help, while the vinyl coating makes them great for both indoor and outdoor use. Handily, the pack also has workout suggestions to help target different areas of the body.

66fit Slam Ball Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Strong construction means it won't break when thrown about + PVC material provides plenty of grip Reasons to avoid - Sand inside can make the ball change shape

There's nothing more satisfying than throwing a slam ball on to the ground or into the wall and, with this model from 66fit, you can throw it around without worrying about the product splitting or breaking. Featuring in 5kg, 10kg and 15kg, it is constructed with a PVC material that helps grip when working out. It also has a no-bounce design, which enables the user to build explosive strength, something that golfers are looking for when they are trying to maximise their distance.

Fitness Mad Double Grip Medicine Ball Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Double handle means consistent grip + Plenty of weight options available Reasons to avoid - Slightly pricier than other medicine ball models

The main difference between a slam ball and a medicine ball is the thickness of the surfaces. Because a slam ball is designed to be thrown around, it is slightly more robust, whereas a medicine ball is slightly thinner, making it ideal for lighter workouts which aren't as intense.

With this model from Fitness Mad, you get a premium ball with a double handle that is easy to grab and use. It could also function as a kettlebell if you aren't able to access one, thus allowing it to be used in a wide range of exercises. Medicine balls are great for full body workouts, especially rotational exercises and, with a variety of different weights available, this product from Fitness Mad would make a welcome addition to anybody's set-up.

Starwood Sports Foam Roller Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Helps injuries and recovery + Can target a number of different areas Reasons to avoid - May need to research how to use it effectively

We've focused on a few items that can help build strength for your golf game, and now we are focusing on an item that can help aid recovery. A foam roller is a fantastic addition to any sportsman or woman's bag, with it regularly being used in sports like football, rugby and hockey.

It can target a number of areas such as your back, legs and arms, areas that will tend to ache after a round of golf or workout. How does it work you may ask? Well it has individual trigger points and perfectly weighted foam to help circulate blood flow to the affected area. Effectively, it massages the tight muscle and loosens it.

How we test golf fitness equipment

We think the best way to see if an item of golf fitness equipment is any good is by using it (opens in new tab). That sounds like an obvious statement to make but it is only by using a product a lot, and often, that we can gain an idea of usability, versatility, durability, value for money, and above all else, whether it actually has a positive impact on our game? We use products at home, at the range, on the putting green, etc to see if specific golf fitness equipment is actually worth buying. We should also mention that no manufacturer can pay for a good review because our team tells it how it is.

How to choose the Best Golf Fitness Equipment

There are multiple factors to consider when looking at buying an item of golf fitness equipment. Let's go into them here.

What do you want to work on?

Golf fitness equipment can help a number of different areas, so it's important that you choose an item that is designed to help aid relief and pain in that certain area. For example, you wouldn't buy a balance station to help stretch before your round of golf.

Usability

Do you want fitness equipment to be simple to use, or do you want something that may be more complicated but can provide the most effectiveness? Ultimately there are models above and elsewhere in the golf world which are both.

Versatility

Again, fitness equipment can be used in a multitude of ways and, when it comes to your golf game, you need to decide on whether it's something that you are going to use at home or prior to your round. Many items slot nicely into your bag whilst others are more difficult to pack away and store. So have a think about how versatile and portable you want your equipment to be.

Durability

A good piece of golf fitness equipment should also be strong and durable, so be aware of what certain models are made from and whether brands offer warranties on their products in case they break from use.

Price

Golf can be an expensive sport right and given the choice of buying new clubs, balls, bags or clothes, a piece of golf equipment might be the bottom of that list despite it possibly helping the most. However it is important to realise that there is equipment at lots of different price points so, if you do decide to invest, be aware of how much you are willing to spend.

FAQs

What training should I do at the gym for golf? When it comes to golf many are looking to build a strong core, which primarily involves plenty of lunges, squats and rotational exercises. What's more, another way to train for golf is to improve your flexibility, as it will help generate more power through the ball, as well as reduce the risk of injury.

What fitness equipment is best for golf? When it comes to fitness equipment in golf, it all depends on what area you are focusing on. Items like the Therabody Theragun Mini help aid recovery, while the SuperSpeed Golf Training Set will improve your swing speed and power. So, essentially, it all comes down to what you are wanting to maximise within your golf game.

For more devices to help you improve, why not check out our guides on the best golf mat (opens in new tab), best golf net (opens in new tab), or even a bit of tech like one of the best golf launch monitors (opens in new tab).