A Tour-Proven Puma Golf Shoe For Less Than $100? This Deal Does Not Come Around Often...
If you’re looking for a highly rated pair of golf shoes for under $100, look no further.
Puma’s Proadapt Alphacat shoes are an excellent all-rounder - and you can pick them up for less than $100 right now. Bringing together a combination of performance, style, and comfort, it’s rare to find this kind of deal on a quality pair of shoes. We rated the Puma Proadapt Alphacat golf shoes 4.5 stars when we reviewed them, finding them a solid spikeless shoe with great grip and comfortable support around the ankle.
Puma Poweradapt Alphacat Golf Shoes | Up to 41% off at Puma Golf
Were $160 Now $99
Right now you can get up to 41% off these Puma shoes, which is a rare discount to get. It is not often you can get a quality pair of golf shoes from a brand like Puma for less than $100.
Here was our verdict from the testing: “A solid spikeless shoe that excels in all round grip and support around the ankle. Make sure to get these half a size bigger than you normally would, or go and try them on first to be sure.”
Puma’s most recent golf shoe range was hugely impressive when we tested them, combining stylish designs with some high performance features. The Proadapt Alphacat is a spikeless addition to the range that offers an athletic look and feel, coming in a range of colorways, including navy, grey, and white options.
But we found the biggest highlight from testing these shoes was the support around the ankle. Your foot feels locked in place, and lets you swing confidently even from those most awkward lies.
The Alphacat also uses Puma's proprietary Adapt Foam to provide impact resistance when walking and, combined with solid feel around the ankle, the Alphacat is one of the most robust spikeless shoes we've tried this year.
We'd also highly recommend getting them half a size up, as they come up a little short around the toe area and we were most comfortable in a half size up from normal. Black Friday deals are lasting through the weekend, so now is a great time to check out deals on golf gear, with various sites like Amazon, PGA TOUR Superstore, American Golf and Clubhouse Golf all providing.
