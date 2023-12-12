17 golf gifts that are actually good

Gifting for golfers can be hard, and most of us are fed up of receiving novelty gifts over the holiday season. We've all run into the problem of trying to buy something for the golfer who already appears to have everything - so what do you get them for Christmas?

With all these gifting quandaries in mind, I've decided to create a fool proof guide of golf gifts that I know a wide range of avid golfers will enjoy. Whether its new tech, some wardrobe staples (they can never have enough), or quality stocking fillers, this guide should get the ideas flowing for the perfect gift this Christmas.

WATCH: Dan Parker details the 17 golf gifts that golfers would love to receive this Christmas

Golf Speakers

The best golf speakers are the golf accessories that you (or the person you're gifting for) didn't know they needed. Why not just buy a normal Bluetooth speaker? Well, these specialist devices from the likes of Bushnell and Blue Tees offer the bonus of built-in GPS to give you yardage to the front, middle, and back of the green.

We tested the Bushnell Wingman View recently and were suitably impressed with the quality of the sound and the overall usefulness of the built-in GPS screen. Most golf speakers also come with a magnet to allow them to be positioned conveniently on the frame of a golf cart. For Christmas this year, this is a versatile and surprise golf gift we're sure the golfer in your life will enjoy.

Golf Book

A great stocking filler is a good golf book. Stay away from a novelty book that will end up in the bathroom for the next 12 months and go for one of the best golf books that golf fans will actually enjoy. We've featured Alan Shipnuck's latest book 'Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unauthorized!) Biography of Golf's Most Colorful Superstar' as one of the best golf books to have been released in the last couple of years.

Laser Rangefinders

Definitely a larger gift than most in this guide, gifting one of the best laser rangefinders (if they don't have one already) will be very well received. There are so many to choose from and great examples at various price ranges. In our opinion, one of the best value rangefinders is the GolfBuddy Laser Lite 2, which perfectly balances features, premium design touches, and price in a great overall package.

Training Aids

Why not give the gift of better golf this Christmas? The best training aids are a surefire way to encourage whoever you're gifting to practice more often and more efficiently.

Here we've highlighted the PuttOUT Devil Balls, a highly visual and enjoyable putting training aid that everyone can have a go with on Christmas morning. The Devil Ball features a flatter edge that exaggerates any open or closed putter face. For a right-handed golf, if the face is delivered open the Devil Ball will move dramatically to the right. If the face is delivered closed, the ball will dive off to the left. It's an interactive and visual way of understanding where your putter is at impact. They feel and weigh pretty much the same as a normal golf ball, so the results you get are incredibly accurate and can help you develop the right muscle memory to deliver the putter square to the ball more often.

Glove

Christmas is a perfect time to buy the golfer in your life a staple golf accessory that they hate buying for themselves. You'll see plenty of golfers with worn golf gloves out on the golf course, all of whom simply don't want to invest in a new glove. It's not the most glamorous of gifts, but it will be gratefully received! One glove we've highlighted here, the G/FORE golf glove, is a high-quality model that's available in 25 different colors for men and 12 for women.

GPS Watch

Much like a laser rangefinder, the best golf GPS watch is an ideal gift for any golfer looking for some new tech. Many of the best golf watches are incredibly versatile and can be worn on and off course easily. With that in mind, this gift is a real all-rounder that they can use for much more than just golf. Like rangefinders, there is a wide range of options at a range of price points. Some of the best 'cheaper' options include the Garmin Approach S12, Shot Scope G5, or Bushnell Ion Elite.