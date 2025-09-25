Ryder Cup Special Bets: 7 Picks Including Top Rookie And Wildcard Plus Scheffler And McIlroy Totals

The 45th Ryder Cup is finally upon us as Europe and Team USA do battle at Bethpage Black, and as always it'll be a very popular sports betting event.

We've had our say with our outright betting preview where we've made our Ryder Cup result predictions and also talked about who could finish up as the top points scorer.

Due to the home side's recent dominance, Keegan Bradley's Team USA are the -145 favorites to win the Ryder Cup back in New York, with Luke Donald's visitors +160 to grab a rare away win.

The tie is priced up at +1100 which may prove popular as many believe this will be one of the closest contests in years, but away from those main markets there's a host of special bets to consider.

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Top rookie points scorer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Four on the USA side and just the one rookie for Europe, and Rasmus Hojgaard has the advantage of being in Rome driving a golf cart around while his brother Nicolai helped Europe win in 2023.

The problem with Hojgaard is I don't think he'll play too much, while the top two in the market, Russell Henley and Cameron Young, will play a decent part in proceedings.

Young performs well in Majors, which is as close as you can get to the Ryder Cup, and he's a New York native who knows the course inside out - having won the New York State Open there as an amateur.

Top rookie: Cameron Young (+275) at Bet MGM

Top wildcard points scorer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jon Rahm is the favorite here at +400 and that's fair enough as the Spaniard will be one of Europe's leaders, but I fancy Patrick Cantlay could end up as the top points scorer out of everyone at Bethpage.

He's +650 for this market and if you don't fancy him to beat the likes of Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler then it's a good alternative.

Competition will be tough with Viktor Hovland, Ludvig Aberg and Collin Morikawa around, but Cantlay is as good as they come in Ryder Cups.

Top wildcard points scorer: Patrick Cantlay (+650) at Bet MGM

Rory McIlroy points total

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having seen Rory McIlroy getting booed on a practice day it shows just how much pressure he'll be under at Bethpage Black.

We've heard horror stories of the abuse the likes of Colin Montgomerie and Sergio Garcia have taken in the past on US soil but the New Yorkers could take that up a notch.

It may even prompt Luke Donald to not play McIlroy for all five sessions as you'd expect, and it'd only be natural for him to drop a point here or there.

So working on even a 50% return from four matches then I'll go with the unders on this one - as he's -145 for 2.5 points or more but I'll go for two or under.

Total Points: Rory McIlroy 2pts or under (+115) at Bet MGM

Scottie Scheffler total points

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Again I'm going for the outsider of the two here even for the World No.1 who is head and shoulders the best player on the planet - but this is not a strokeplay tournament.

I've got a feeling that nobody may be able to manage the full five matches at Bethpage, as the atmosphere could be just too emotionally draining.

And he'll have to play foursomes at some point if he's to play four or more matches, which can all depend on how his partner performs. And a 2.5-point return from four matches would be more than reasonable.

Total points: Scottie Scheffler 2.5 or under (+130) at Bet MGM

To score zero points

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I really don’t like doing this one, but I’m simply following a trend that Matt Fitzpatrick has played in two away Ryder Cups and won zero points so far.

He's 1-7-0 overall and 0-5 in America, and at Bethpage Black he'll face one of the toughest crowds any European side has had to face.

Fitzpatrick hasn't been the only one to struggle, as three Europeans went pointless in 2021 and four came up empty handed in 2016, so it's a decent shout that at least one will return zero points again.

JJ Spaun is the shortest priced American at +900 but as a US Open champion you'd fancy him to pick something up, and the home crowd should help even the likes of Ben Griffin and Harris English who are both +1200.

Fitzpatrick ticks all the boxes in this market though.

To score zero points: Matt Fitzpatrick +750 at Bet MGM

First USA player out in singles

Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler have played singles in the last two Ryder Cups (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tactics and the state of play are huge here in determining who goes out in what position - with a team that's trailing often front loading and sending all the big guns out first.

A more even score can see a split formation with some big hitters out first and then saving a big three to hopefully play in the decisive late matches.

Scottie Scheffler is the big favorite at +150 and that's probably a wise enough shout, unless the World No.1 is saved by Bradley for the later matches.

Of course, if you don't get off to a good start then those last matches can become dead rubbers so it's a delicate balancing act, and right now I'd say Scheffler is nailed on to be first man up.

You just know Bryson DeChambeau (+450) will be straining at the leash to get out first and lead from the front, while Patrick Cantlay has gone out third and second in the last two Ryder Cups and if Bradley believes Rory McIlroy will lead off Europe he'd be a great match at +650.

But I think we're safe enough with Scheffler setting the tone.

First USA player out in singles: Scottie Scheffler (+150) at Bet MGM

First European player out in singles

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's got to be Rory McIlroy, right? The +138 favorites has gone out first three times, although in Rome he was fourth, so his singles starts now read 4-1-1-1-3-3-2.

Jon Rahm led off in Rome and is +275 to do so again, he's not a man to back down either so I can easily see the Spaniard going off at one.

But come on, can you really see anyone other than McIlroy leading them out? The only way he wouldn't would be if Europe had a huge lead to protect, but even then I still think you send your talisman out first.

First European player out in singles: Rory McIlroy +138 at Bet MGM

More Ryder Cup betting content