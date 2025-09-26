After two years of waiting, it's finally back! Day one of the Ryder Cup will kick off this morning, meaning it's time to get our skates on and find the best value bets for the opening day at Bethpage Black.

As I eluded to in my main Bazza's Best Bets column earlier this week, I am predicting a dominant European victory - and I can't wait to see the blue on the board in the early sessions.

The team at Golf Monthly HQ have also made their predictions for the Ryder Cup, which also doesn't shine a particularly positive outlook on Team USA's chances to win the trophy back on home soil.

If you are still looking for top points scorer betting tips, or the best special bets for the Ryder Cup, we have you covered with our comprehensive and expertly researched guides - but what are the best bets for day one at Bethpage Black?

In this special column, Baz shares his best bets for the early action...

Bazza's Best Bets For Day One At The Ryder Cup

For any first time readers of my betting tips, I'm Baz. Welcome to the journey. I have years of experience writing golf betting content across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and LIV Golf - plus all the men's and women's Majors. I have successfully picked three of the last five men's Major winners, utilising a heavily-researched and data-driven formula which centres around a clear mantra... follow the trends! In this weekly column, I will share my best bets across one particular event of my choice.

Who Will Lead After Day One At The Ryder Cup?

Winner: Europe @ +140 with BetMGM

Shock! I am going for Europe to lead after day one.

I can't say it enough, I fully expect the European Team to start fast and push back against what will be a vocal home crowd.

The experience in the European team is on a different scale to that of the American side, and while Team USA have the World No.1 and golf's new poster boy Bryson DeChambeau in their ranks... I can't look past the strength in depth for Team Europe.

The significance of the early session is huge, with a win on Friday morning often translating to that team lifting the Ryder Cup, so Europe have to come out the blocks fast to give themselves the best chance of defending their title.

Ryder Cup Day One Foursome Session Correct Score

Europe to win Friday foursomes 3-1 (+450 with BetMGM)

After seeing the Friday foursomes pairings, revealed on Thursday by Keegan Bradley and Luke Donald, I was even more confident in an early Europe lead.

The incredibly strong partnership of Rahm and Hatton leading the team off is a great way to get momentum moving in the blue team's favour, especially against DeChambeau and Thomas who could get a little tetchy if things don't start well.

Rahm and Hatton are a formidable pairing in foursomes and the perfect duo to lead out Team Europe on Friday morning (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who are you backing on day one of the Ryder Cup?

McIlroy and Fleetwood also look to have a great chance against Morikawa and English, and while I'm giving the second match the Scheffler and Henley, it's the final pairing that I believe swings the session in Europe's favour.

Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland could be this year's stand out pairing, the 'Moliwood' from Paris 2018 if you will. Hovland appears full of confidence and MacIntyre's stock has greatly risen in the past two years since Rome.

3-1 is a good price, as is 2.5-1.5 to Europe at +500, but I am going to punt for the former and hope for a lightning fast start for the away side.