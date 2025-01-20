Farmers Insurance Open Picks, Predictions And Odds

After Sepp Straka's victory at The American Express, the PGA Tour moves to one of the most iconic courses on the calendar, Torrey Pines, for the Farmers Insurance Open.

Last year, it was Matthieu Pavon who claimed his first PGA Tour title via a one stroke victory over Nicolai Hojgaard, with the Frenchman returning to San Diego to defend his trophy from 12 months ago.

This year, a number of big names are featuring and, despite World No.2 Xander Schauffele and World No.5 Collin Morikawa withdrawing, there are still Major winners and Ryder Cup stars aplenty.

Among the names include Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg, Shane Lowry and Justin Rose, as well as Max Homa, Tony Finau and two-time Farmers Insurance Open winner, Jason Day.

Being played over Torrey Pines' North and South courses, it's worth noting that the tournament will have a Saturday finish, this is because the NFL's Conference Championship games are taking place on Sunday.

Scoring-wise, the winning total has remained consistent over the last five editions, with the winning score being between 13 and 15-under-par. In terms of records, Tiger Woods' 22-under total in 1999 remains the benchmark and, famously, Torrey Pines is one of Woods' favorite venues, with the 49-year-old claiming the title here a record seven times, with four of those coming consecutively between 2005 to 2008.

Farmers Insurance Open Course Guide: Torrey Pines South Course & North Course

Torrey Pines is one of the most recognized golf courses in America, with the municipal venue hosting the Farmers Insurance Open since the late 1960s.

Along with this tournament, there have been multiple Major championships held over its layout, with Woods famously winning the US Open here in 2008 and Jon Rahm in 2021.

Opened in the late 50s, the tournament will be played over two courses, the North and South, with players in the field playing them on Thursday and Friday, before the South stages the third and final rounds on Friday and Saturday.

Regarding distances, the North is the shorter of the two courses and measures around 7,258 yards, whilst the South can sit at a whopping 7,802 yards, one of the longest on the PGA Tour.

Although the North is shorter and, arguably, more forgiving, many claim it is more picturesque than the South but, with Torrey Pines being on the coast, the South is the more wind-affected, especially on the back nine.

In terms of course features, Torrey Pines South Course has one of the most picturesque par 3s in the world, with the third making way for an incredible back drop of the Pacific Ocean.

There's also the par 4 12th, which measures over 500 yards and usually plays into the wind, whilst the par 5 18th has seen plenty of drama throughout its history. Featuring a pond at the front of the green, it is named 'Devlin's Billabong' after Bruce Devlin took six shots to get out of it at the 1975 San Diego Open when in contention.

Farmers Insurance Open Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Player Score 2024 Matthieu Pavon -13 2023 Max Homa -13 2022 Luke List -15 2021 Patrick Reed -14 2020 Marc Leishman -15 2019 Justin Rose -21 2018 Jason Day -10 2017 Jon Rahm -13 2016 Brandt Snedeker -6 2015 Jason Day -9 2014 Scott Stallings -9 2013 Tiger Woods -14

Farmers Insurance Open Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Hideki Matsuyama (+900)

Ludvig Aberg (+1000)

Sungjae Im (+1600)

Jason Day (+1800)

Will Zalatoris (+2000)

Tony Finau (+2200)

Max Greyserman (+2200)

Keegan Bradley (+2500)

Shane Lowry (+3300)

Maverick McNealy (+3300)

Taylor Pendrith (+3300)

Sahith Theegala (+3300)

Luke Clanton (+4000)

Max Homa (+4000)

Kurt Kitayama (+4000)

Si Woo Kim (+4000)

Farmers Insurance Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Jason Day (+1800)

Day looks like he will be able to continue his resurgence after six top-10s and just three missed cuts last year. The former World No.1 played in the final group at the AmEx and finished T3, where he admitted he was “very happy” with his performance from tee-to-green, but was going to do a lie/loft adjustment on his flat stick and put in some more putting practice ahead of Torrey Pines.

Day is a past champion here and Torrey is a ball striker’s golf course, so he should be right up the top of the leaderboard again if he keeps it up in the long game department.

Outsider: Justin Rose (+6600)

For my outside pick, I’m going to go with another past Torrey Pines champion, Justin Rose. The Englishman, another of the game’s great ball strikers, showed he is still a classy operator last year, with his 2nd-place finish at The Open.

What's more, Rose won two of his four matches at the Team Cup, where he was a playing captain. Shaking off any new year’s rust, he then helped his LAGC team win 12-1 in the TGL last week, so hopefully he can bring some confidence to San Diego.

Jonny Leighfield Staff Writer

Favorite: Will Zalatoris (+2000)

In a field which is now wide open after the withdrawals of Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa, I'm backing Zalatoris to stand up and take his chance to become the main man.

The winning score has generally been in the mid-to-low teens at Torrey Pines, with a premium placed on getting up and down, and his short-game stats are encouraging enough for me to believe he can come out on top. Zalatoris' record at the Farmers is mixed, with two missed cuts and three results inside the top-13. But a runner-up finish in 2022 proves he likes it around the iconic layout, so hopefully he can go one better this time around.

Outsider: Harry Hall (+6000)

The Englishman has been knocking at the door for months now, and it feels like it's only a matter of time until the opportunity presents itself for him to walk through and pick up another title.

After gaining strokes on the field in each of his past 16 events with the putter - plus a consistently strong ability to get up and down - all Hall needs for yet another top-10 on the PGA Tour is a B+ approach game and to get out of his own way with driver in hand. He must be brimming with confidence after a brilliant past six months, and I'm backing him to continue that form this week.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Favorite: Keegan Bradley (+2500)

The US Ryder Cup captain has made a fine start to 2025, with Bradley producing a T15 finish at The Sentry and a share of sixth at the Sony Open in Hawaii, so I expect him to carry that on when he turns up to Torrey Pines.

Finishing in a tie for 43rd at this tournament last year, Bradley came second at the Farmers Insurance Open in 2023, as well as producing top 20 finishes in 2019 and 2018. His record is very good in California and, with his recent run of form, I feel he will be in contention come Sunday.

Outsider: Stephan Jaeger (+6600)

Like Bradley, Jaeger has made a great start to 2025 with a T36 at The Sentry and a share of third at the Sony Open in Hawaii. In fact, he just missed out on a playoff appearance in Hawaii by a single stroke.

Last year, the German finished in a tie for third at this tournament and, if it hadn't of been for a one-over stretch in his final 36 holes, Jaeger may well have won the event. Either way, his game suits the courses and, with his good start to the year, I expect that to continue in San Diego.

How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open

US (ET)

Wednesday 22nd January: 15.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

15.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Thursday 23rd January: 15.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app)

15.00 - 19.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) Friday 24th January: 15.00 - 17.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 17.00 - 20.00pm (CBS)

15.00 - 17.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 17.00 - 20.00pm (CBS) Saturday 25th January: 14.00 - 16.00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports app) 16.00 - 20.00pm (CBS)

UK (GMT)

Wednesday 22nd January: 16.45pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

16.45pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Thursday 23rd January: 16.45pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

16.45pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 24th January: 17.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

17.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 25th January: 17.00pm - 1.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

