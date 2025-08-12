Danish Golf Championship 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win
As the DP World Tour's Closing Swing reaches its conclusion at Furesø Golfklub in Denmark, we've selected our outright and sleeper picks from a stacked field
The DP World Tour's Closing Swing is set to reach its conclusion following the Danish Golf Championship, with one more chance to top the standings and land the $200,000 bonus prize.
But before that, each of the players in this week's impressive field are hunting a priceless victory which would change their seasons - and potentially their careers - for the better.
The twin stars of Danish golf, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, lead the betting market with BetMGM and are expected to contend at the event Rasmus won only two years ago.
Closely tucked in behind them are another couple of home favorites in Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Thorbjorn Olesen. Meanwhile, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and England's Matt Wallace are also fancied to feature around the top end of the leaderboard.
Below, we've listed the outright winner odds for many of the leading contenders this week as well as sharing our favorite and outside picks for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship.
Danish Golf Championship Course Guide: Furesø Golf Klub
Furesø Golfklub is a 27-hole facility located north of Denmark's capital, Copenhagen. It began life as a small par-3 course in 1975 before expanding to a full nine-hole course four years later. In 1989, the nine-hole became an 18-hole layout before a further nine holes were added in 1996.
The club was completely renovated in 2015 by Scottish architectural firm, Mackenzie & Ebert, with careful consideration given to the Hestkøbgård buildings which house the clubhouse, pro shop and changing rooms as they are believed to date back to 1370.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
For the Danish Golf Championship, Furesø will measure out at 7,011 yards and play as a par 71 with four par-3s and three par-5s - one of which is the closing hole.
As with many courses in the Nordic countries, it is tree-lined and awkward to navigate along, so accuracy will be vitally important to the eventual winner.
A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour)
A photo posted by on
Danish Golf Championship Previous Winners
Year
Champion
Score
Course
2024
Frederic Lacroix
-14 (four strokes)
Lübker
2023
Rasmus Hojgaard
-13 (playoff - Nacho Elvira)
HimmerLand
2022
Oliver Wilson
-21 (one stroke)
HimmerLand
2021
Bernd Wiesberger
-21 (five strokes)
HimmerLand
2020
Cancelled due to Covid-19
Cancelled due to Covid-19
Cancelled due to Covid-19
2019
Bernd Wiesberger
-14 (one stroke)
HimmerLand
Danish Golf Championship Tournament Betting Odds
BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win
Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.
Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).
Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.
Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)
- Nicolai Hojgaard (+1200)
- Rasmus Hojgaard (+1400)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1400)
- Matt Wallace (+1600)
- Thorbjorn Olesen (+1600)
- Kristoffer Reitan (+1800)
- Marco Penge (+1800)
- Jesper Svensson (+2000)
- Niklas Norgaard (+2500)
- Sami Valimaki (+3000)
- Joost Luiten (+3300)
- Andy Sullivan (+3500)
- Ewen Ferguson (+3500)
- Eugenio Chacarra (+4000)
- Jacob Skov Olesen (+4000)
- Oliver Lindell (+4500)
- Adrien Saddier (+5000)
- Frederic Lacroix (+5000)
- Joe Dean (+5000)
- Marcel Scheider (+5000)
- All other players priced at +5500 or higher
Danish Golf Championship Betting Picks
Favorite: Jacob Skov Olesen +4000 To Win @ BetMGM
The field is stacked with Denmark’s top players, but the majority of them have been playing in the US this year so it’s tricky to know how they’ll perform. One Danish star who has been plying his trade in Europe, and very successfully with six top-20s in 15 starts, is Jacob Skov Olesen.
The former Amateur Champion led The Open after 18 holes last month and followed it up with a T3rd finish last week in Scotland, so there’s plenty of reason to like him on home soil this time out.
Sleeper: Daan Huizing +1400 To Finish Inside Top-10 @ BetMGM
The Dutch journeyman would have finished second last week at the Nexo Championship if he shot level par in the final round. He shot seven-over to fall back to T19th after a superb first three days and I fancy him to go well again this week in the top-10 market at these odds.
Huizing has two top-20s in his last eight starts, and those two are his only DPWT tournaments, with the other six being on the HotelPlanner Tour where he has three career wins. Huizing also has two top-10s in this event over the last three years so I am, perhaps a little optimistically, expecting a strong performance as it seems like he is playing near his best right now.
Favorite: Andy Sullivan +3500 To Win @ BetMGM
Sullivan has worked himself into a nice little spot of late, with two top-10s and three further top-25s in his past seven starts. The Englishman's game should, in theory, lend itself quite well to the Danish Golf Championship's newest host, too, with Sullivan's strengths being accurate iron play and excellent putting.
The only area he tends to lose shots to the field in is off the tee, but with Furesø only being just over 7,000 yards long, Sullivan should have nothing holding him back as he reminds everyone what a top player he is.
Sleeper: Oliver Lindell +400 To Finish Inside Top-10 @ BetMGM
Oliver Lindell is a similar profile of player to Sullivan in that his strengths involve accuracy over power. The Finnish pro's stats in terms of his approach game, in particular, are quite impressive with at least half a stroke gained on the field in six of his past seven outings.
Although Lindell has only played this event once (at a completely different course nine years ago), he finished T2nd at the Danish Golf Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour last year so has pedigree at tournaments in Denmark. Using that, he can draw inspiration and confidence as he hunts a top-10 finish.
How To Watch The Danish Golf Championship
US/ET
- Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)
- Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
- Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
UK/BST
- Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
- Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025
Player
Event
Price
GM Staff Member
Richard Mansell
Porsche Singapore Classic
+6000
Matt Cradock
Eugenio Chacarra
Hero Indian Open
+3500
Elliott Heath
Sergio Garcia
LIV Golf Hong Kong
+2200
Jonny Leighfield
Ludvig Aberg
Genesis Invitational
+2200
Matt Cradock
Laurie Canter
Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship
+2200
Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf UK
+900
Matt Cradock
Tyrrell Hatton
Hero Dubai Desert Classic
+900
Jonny Leighfield
Joaquin Niemann
LIV Golf Virginia
+750
Jonny Leighfield
Rory McIlroy
The Masters
+650
Barry Plummer
Scottie Scheffler
PGA Championship
+400
Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.