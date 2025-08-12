Danish Golf Championship 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

As the DP World Tour's Closing Swing reaches its conclusion at Furesø Golfklub in Denmark, we've selected our outright and sleeper picks from a stacked field

(L to R) Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Hojgaard and Jacob Skov Olesen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published

The DP World Tour's Closing Swing is set to reach its conclusion following the Danish Golf Championship, with one more chance to top the standings and land the $200,000 bonus prize.

But before that, each of the players in this week's impressive field are hunting a priceless victory which would change their seasons - and potentially their careers - for the better.

The twin stars of Danish golf, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, lead the betting market with BetMGM and are expected to contend at the event Rasmus won only two years ago.

Closely tucked in behind them are another couple of home favorites in Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Thorbjorn Olesen. Meanwhile, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and England's Matt Wallace are also fancied to feature around the top end of the leaderboard.

Below, we've listed the outright winner odds for many of the leading contenders this week as well as sharing our favorite and outside picks for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship.

Frederic Lacroix holds the Danish Golf Championship trophy

Frederic Lacroix holds the Danish Golf Championship trophy after winning in 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Danish Golf Championship Course Guide: Furesø Golf Klub

Furesø Golfklub is a 27-hole facility located north of Denmark's capital, Copenhagen. It began life as a small par-3 course in 1975 before expanding to a full nine-hole course four years later. In 1989, the nine-hole became an 18-hole layout before a further nine holes were added in 1996.

The club was completely renovated in 2015 by Scottish architectural firm, Mackenzie & Ebert, with careful consideration given to the Hestkøbgård buildings which house the clubhouse, pro shop and changing rooms as they are believed to date back to 1370.

For the Danish Golf Championship, Furesø will measure out at 7,011 yards and play as a par 71 with four par-3s and three par-5s - one of which is the closing hole.

As with many courses in the Nordic countries, it is tree-lined and awkward to navigate along, so accuracy will be vitally important to the eventual winner.

Danish Golf Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Year

Champion

Score

Course

2024

Frederic Lacroix

-14 (four strokes)

Lübker

2023

Rasmus Hojgaard

-13 (playoff - Nacho Elvira)

HimmerLand

2022

Oliver Wilson

-21 (one stroke)

HimmerLand

2021

Bernd Wiesberger

-21 (five strokes)

HimmerLand

2020

Cancelled due to Covid-19

Cancelled due to Covid-19

Cancelled due to Covid-19

2019

Bernd Wiesberger

-14 (one stroke)

HimmerLand

Danish Golf Championship Tournament Betting Odds

BetMGM

BetMGM - First Bet Offer: $1500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets, if You Don’t Win

Bonus Bets expire in 7 days. One New Customer Offer Only. Add’l terms. Live in All Remaining States (minus CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV)

View Deal

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (Available in the US), 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ only.

Please Gamble Responsibly. See BetMGM.com for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable).

Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

  • Nicolai Hojgaard (+1200)
  • Rasmus Hojgaard (+1400)
  • Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1400)
  • Matt Wallace (+1600)
  • Thorbjorn Olesen (+1600)
  • Kristoffer Reitan (+1800)
  • Marco Penge (+1800)
  • Jesper Svensson (+2000)
  • Niklas Norgaard (+2500)
  • Sami Valimaki (+3000)
  • Joost Luiten (+3300)
  • Andy Sullivan (+3500)
  • Ewen Ferguson (+3500)
  • Eugenio Chacarra (+4000)
  • Jacob Skov Olesen (+4000)
  • Oliver Lindell (+4500)
  • Adrien Saddier (+5000)
  • Frederic Lacroix (+5000)
  • Joe Dean (+5000)
  • Marcel Scheider (+5000)
  • All other players priced at +5500 or higher

Danish Golf Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath at the 2022 Masters
Elliott Heath

Jacob Skov Olesen takes a shot at The Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jacob Skov Olesen +4000 To Win @ BetMGM

The field is stacked with Denmark’s top players, but the majority of them have been playing in the US this year so it’s tricky to know how they’ll perform. One Danish star who has been plying his trade in Europe, and very successfully with six top-20s in 15 starts, is Jacob Skov Olesen.

The former Amateur Champion led The Open after 18 holes last month and followed it up with a T3rd finish last week in Scotland, so there’s plenty of reason to like him on home soil this time out.

Sleeper: Daan Huizing +1400 To Finish Inside Top-10 @ BetMGM

The Dutch journeyman would have finished second last week at the Nexo Championship if he shot level par in the final round. He shot seven-over to fall back to T19th after a superb first three days and I fancy him to go well again this week in the top-10 market at these odds.

Huizing has two top-20s in his last eight starts, and those two are his only DPWT tournaments, with the other six being on the HotelPlanner Tour where he has three career wins. Huizing also has two top-10s in this event over the last three years so I am, perhaps a little optimistically, expecting a strong performance as it seems like he is playing near his best right now.

A headshot of Golf Monthly staff news writer, Jonny Leighfield in a navy blue Castore cap
Jonny Leighfield

Get To Know Andy Sullivan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Andy Sullivan +3500 To Win @ BetMGM

Sullivan has worked himself into a nice little spot of late, with two top-10s and three further top-25s in his past seven starts. The Englishman's game should, in theory, lend itself quite well to the Danish Golf Championship's newest host, too, with Sullivan's strengths being accurate iron play and excellent putting.

The only area he tends to lose shots to the field in is off the tee, but with Furesø only being just over 7,000 yards long, Sullivan should have nothing holding him back as he reminds everyone what a top player he is.

Sleeper: Oliver Lindell +400 To Finish Inside Top-10 @ BetMGM

Oliver Lindell is a similar profile of player to Sullivan in that his strengths involve accuracy over power. The Finnish pro's stats in terms of his approach game, in particular, are quite impressive with at least half a stroke gained on the field in six of his past seven outings.

Although Lindell has only played this event once (at a completely different course nine years ago), he finished T2nd at the Danish Golf Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour last year so has pedigree at tournaments in Denmark. Using that, he can draw inspiration and confidence as he hunts a top-10 finish.

How To Watch The Danish Golf Championship

US/ET

  • Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)
  • Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)
  • Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

  • Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
  • Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Player

Event

Price

GM Staff Member

Richard Mansell

Porsche Singapore Classic

+6000

Matt Cradock

Eugenio Chacarra

Hero Indian Open

+3500

Elliott Heath

Sergio Garcia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

+2200

Jonny Leighfield

Ludvig Aberg

Genesis Invitational

+2200

Matt Cradock

Laurie Canter

Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship

+2200

Jonny Leighfield/Matt Cradock

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf UK

+900

Matt Cradock

Tyrrell Hatton

Hero Dubai Desert Classic

+900

Jonny Leighfield

Joaquin Niemann

LIV Golf Virginia

+750

Jonny Leighfield

Rory McIlroy

The Masters

+650

Barry Plummer

Scottie Scheffler

PGA Championship

+400

Matt Cradock/Elliott Heath

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.