Danish Golf Championship 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

The DP World Tour's Closing Swing is set to reach its conclusion following the Danish Golf Championship, with one more chance to top the standings and land the $200,000 bonus prize.

But before that, each of the players in this week's impressive field are hunting a priceless victory which would change their seasons - and potentially their careers - for the better.

The twin stars of Danish golf, Rasmus and Nicolai Hojgaard, lead the betting market with BetMGM and are expected to contend at the event Rasmus won only two years ago.

Closely tucked in behind them are another couple of home favorites in Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Thorbjorn Olesen. Meanwhile, Norway's Kristoffer Reitan and England's Matt Wallace are also fancied to feature around the top end of the leaderboard.

Below, we've listed the outright winner odds for many of the leading contenders this week as well as sharing our favorite and outside picks for the 2025 Danish Golf Championship.

Frederic Lacroix holds the Danish Golf Championship trophy after winning in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Danish Golf Championship Course Guide: Furesø Golf Klub

Furesø Golfklub is a 27-hole facility located north of Denmark's capital, Copenhagen. It began life as a small par-3 course in 1975 before expanding to a full nine-hole course four years later. In 1989, the nine-hole became an 18-hole layout before a further nine holes were added in 1996.

The club was completely renovated in 2015 by Scottish architectural firm, Mackenzie & Ebert, with careful consideration given to the Hestkøbgård buildings which house the clubhouse, pro shop and changing rooms as they are believed to date back to 1370.

For the Danish Golf Championship, Furesø will measure out at 7,011 yards and play as a par 71 with four par-3s and three par-5s - one of which is the closing hole.

As with many courses in the Nordic countries, it is tree-lined and awkward to navigate along, so accuracy will be vitally important to the eventual winner.

Danish Golf Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Score Course 2024 Frederic Lacroix -14 (four strokes) Lübker 2023 Rasmus Hojgaard -13 (playoff - Nacho Elvira) HimmerLand 2022 Oliver Wilson -21 (one stroke) HimmerLand 2021 Bernd Wiesberger -21 (five strokes) HimmerLand 2020 Cancelled due to Covid-19 Cancelled due to Covid-19 Cancelled due to Covid-19 2019 Bernd Wiesberger -14 (one stroke) HimmerLand

Danish Golf Championship Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Nicolai Hojgaard (+1200)

Rasmus Hojgaard (+1400)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (+1400)

Matt Wallace (+1600)

Thorbjorn Olesen (+1600)

Kristoffer Reitan (+1800)

Marco Penge (+1800)

Jesper Svensson (+2000)

Niklas Norgaard (+2500)

Sami Valimaki (+3000)

Joost Luiten (+3300)

Andy Sullivan (+3500)

Ewen Ferguson (+3500)

Eugenio Chacarra (+4000)

Jacob Skov Olesen (+4000)

Oliver Lindell (+4500)

Adrien Saddier (+5000)

Frederic Lacroix (+5000)

Joe Dean (+5000)

Marcel Scheider (+5000)

All other players priced at +5500 or higher

Danish Golf Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jacob Skov Olesen +4000 To Win @ BetMGM

The field is stacked with Denmark’s top players, but the majority of them have been playing in the US this year so it’s tricky to know how they’ll perform. One Danish star who has been plying his trade in Europe, and very successfully with six top-20s in 15 starts, is Jacob Skov Olesen.

The former Amateur Champion led The Open after 18 holes last month and followed it up with a T3rd finish last week in Scotland, so there’s plenty of reason to like him on home soil this time out.

Sleeper: Daan Huizing +1400 To Finish Inside Top-10 @ BetMGM

The Dutch journeyman would have finished second last week at the Nexo Championship if he shot level par in the final round. He shot seven-over to fall back to T19th after a superb first three days and I fancy him to go well again this week in the top-10 market at these odds.

Huizing has two top-20s in his last eight starts, and those two are his only DPWT tournaments, with the other six being on the HotelPlanner Tour where he has three career wins. Huizing also has two top-10s in this event over the last three years so I am, perhaps a little optimistically, expecting a strong performance as it seems like he is playing near his best right now.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Andy Sullivan +3500 To Win @ BetMGM

Sullivan has worked himself into a nice little spot of late, with two top-10s and three further top-25s in his past seven starts. The Englishman's game should, in theory, lend itself quite well to the Danish Golf Championship's newest host, too, with Sullivan's strengths being accurate iron play and excellent putting.

The only area he tends to lose shots to the field in is off the tee, but with Furesø only being just over 7,000 yards long, Sullivan should have nothing holding him back as he reminds everyone what a top player he is.

Sleeper: Oliver Lindell +400 To Finish Inside Top-10 @ BetMGM

Oliver Lindell is a similar profile of player to Sullivan in that his strengths involve accuracy over power. The Finnish pro's stats in terms of his approach game, in particular, are quite impressive with at least half a stroke gained on the field in six of his past seven outings.

Although Lindell has only played this event once (at a completely different course nine years ago), he finished T2nd at the Danish Golf Challenge on the HotelPlanner Tour last year so has pedigree at tournaments in Denmark. Using that, he can draw inspiration and confidence as he hunts a top-10 finish.

How To Watch The Danish Golf Championship

US/ET

Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)

7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App) Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App)

7:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App), 11:00am - 12:00pm (NBC Sports App) Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 6:00am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, August 14 - Round One: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, August 15 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:00pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, August 16 - Round Three: 11:30am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

11:30am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, August 17 - Round Four: 11:00am - 4:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

