Farmers Insurance Open Final Round Leaderboard And Live Report: Stephan Jaeger And Matthieu Pavon Tied At Top

Refresh

PAVON HAS HIS EYES ON THE PRIZE (Image credit: Getty Images)

JAEGER AND PAVON FIRE IN TEE SHOTS AT PAR 3 11TH Our leaders both hit solid shots into the par 3 11th , which is playing 212 yards. Pavon was on the putting surface and Jaeger was just in the fringe after a shot which was bang on line but came up just short. They both putted up close and recorded a par to keep their lead at the top on -13.

FINAU'S CHARGE FALTERS DUE TO POOR PUTTING Finau's bid has stumbled on the back nine after he missed a short birdie putt on the 11th and then bogeyed the par 5 13th. His effort for par on the 13th never looked like going in. The commentators said the American has only made 12% of his putts from four-eight feet and is worst in the field from that distance, which is likely to prove very costly today.

JAEGER AND PAVON BOTH ON THE TENTH IN REGULATION Leading duo Jaeger and Pavon have taken different paths to the 10th green, from the fairway and bunker respectively, but they are both on the short stuff on the tenth at the 450-yard par four and walk off with pars to remain -2 and -3 today and -13 in total.

ABERG CLIMBING UP LEADERBOARD Ludvig Aberg cut a frustrated figure earlier when he was one-over after five holes but the Swede has since picked up four shots to get to -3 and -10 in total before dropping a shot on the 12th.

JAEGER AND PAVON BOTH CONVERT FOR BIRDIES ON NINTH Jaeger had a putt for a four stroke lead earlier but is now level pegging with playing partner Pavon. The German's second to the 597-yard par 5 ninth has come up just short but he got up and down for a birdie after a cute chip. While co-leader Pavon stuck his third with a wedge in very close and tapped in to go to -13. Back-to-back darts for @MatthieuPavon! He shares the lead with Stephan Jaeger heading to the final nine @FarmersInsOpen. https://t.co/0FP5hgsjC2 pic.twitter.com/atuQdeQsnAJanuary 27, 2024 See more

CREDIT TO MATTHIEU PAVON AFTER OVERCOMING DIRE START A new co-leader @FarmersInsOpen 👀@MatthieuPavon is making the most of today’s final round. pic.twitter.com/mZiFVSJLabJanuary 27, 2024 See more France's Matthieu Pavon is a PGA Tour rookie after winning his card through the DP World Tour last season. His title bid today got off to the worst start with a three-putt bogey on the first. But he has since recovered to stand -2 after eight holes - level with Jaeger on -12 in total after Pavon's fine birdie on the 169-yard par 3 eighth following a tee shot to five feet.

TIGHT AT THE TOP AS FINAU'S PUTTING LOOKS SHAKY Jaeger's three putt bogey at the seventh has opened the door wider for the chasing pack, including most notably Finau. But the American's putting stroke is not looking convincing. He might be -4 after 11 holes and -11 in total but putting is his Achilles heel and his stroke has looked jerky as he illustrated on the 11th when he just missed an eight-foot birdie putt.

NOW WE ARE GOING TO SEE JAEGER'S METTLE (Image credit: Getty Images) Jaeger,34, has looked calm and composed at the top of the leaderboard but he now has a big-name player chasing him down in Tony Finau. Jaeger has never won in 128 starts on the PGA Tour before and it is going to be fascinating to see how he handles the pressure. He found the sand off the seventh tee before hitting the green - again - from the bunker and three putting for his first bogey.

FINAU SET TO HAVE ANOTHER BIRDIE LOOK AT THE PAR 5 NINTH No player is yet to reach the par 5 ninth in regulation so far today but Finau hit his fairway wood to almost the fringe in two. His 288-yard second at the 597-yard hole teed up another birdie which he makes with a two putt from off the green to get to -4 at the turn and -11 in total.

FINAU UP INTO A TIE FOR SECOND Another birdie for @TonyFinauGolf!He moves to T2 in Saturday's final round @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/LXitBG82G7January 27, 2024 See more Finau gets to -3 for the day and to -8 in total with a birdie two on the par three eighth and is now starting to put Jaeger, who has never won on the main PGA TOUR before, under pressure.

WHO WILL MOUNT A CHARGE? Defending champion Max Homa looked liked he would be the man to trouble leader Jaeger earlier as he got to -4 after six holes but he has since slipped back to -2 after 11 holes to stand -7. Keep an eye out for Californian Xander Schauffele, the world No.5, who is -2 after six holes today and is climbing the leaderboard and is four shots back on -9.

LEADER JAEGER PULLS TEE SHOT ON FIFTH Jaeger has made a storming start at -2 for four holes to get to -13 but he has missed the fairway by some distance at the par four fifth and is near the cart path with a tough approach ahead. The German managed to play up to the front of the green where he chipped and putted to make a par.

JAEGER LOOKING COMPOSED AFTER THRIVING DESPITE ROCKY START Leader Stephan Jaeger has just found the fairway and fired in another close approach on the fourth after sticking his first two drives today into the sand. But he still made a birdie on the second and another at the third after his tee shot ran on to the green and finished stiff. The German failed to hole out from six foot on the fourth however and had to sign for a par as he missed a chance to take a four-shot lead.

JAEGER LOOKS SET TO EXTEND LEAD AFTER FIRING TEE SHOT CLOSE German leader Stephan Jaeger has extended his lead with a second successive birdie to get to -13 after stiffing his tee shot on the par three third from 191 yards out. Stephan Jaeger has never won on TOUR.With shots like this, he's looking to change that @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/nIDl4AWKfBJanuary 27, 2024 See more

LUDVIG ABERG YET TO CATCH ALIGHT TODAY There are some front pins out there and soft greens giving good conditions for players to mount a charge. But European Ryder Cup star Aberg, who has already won on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour despite only turning pro last year, remains at -7 and even par for the day after four straight pars.

MORE SAND FOR JAEGER OFF THE TEE Jaeger has driven into the sand for the second successive hole off the tee on the 2nd but he has rescued the situation to tee up birdie with a fine bunker shot from 113 yards to get to -12 and establish a two shot lead on the short 388 yard second. Nearly holed it from a fairway bunker!Stephan Jaeger leads by two @FarmersInsOpen. pic.twitter.com/3Y6ASOpYqeJanuary 27, 2024 See more

LEADERS ARE UNDERWAY AT TORREY PINES IN SAN DIEGO The final three-ball of Stephan Jaeger (-11), Matthieu Pavon (-10) and Nicolai Højgaard (-10) are underway after teeing off on the first. Jaeger and Pavon both missed the fairway on the right and found sand in nervy starts but hit fine second shots on to the green where Højgaard also made it regulation. Pavon dropped a shot though after three putting to slip to -9 while the other two made par.

MAX HOMA MAKES AN EARLY MOVE The top of the leaderboard is dominated by Europeans but defending champion Max Homa is -4 today to get to -9 after eagling the par five sixth. The previous last two winners here have both come from five shots back so perhaps another title for the American Ryder Cup star could be on the cards here. Tony Finau is also at -9 after two birdies in his opening three holes. Setting up eagle from 234 yards out 😲 Now just two shots back. Here comes @MaxHoma. pic.twitter.com/stNJEScJvRJanuary 27, 2024 See more

THOMAS DETRY WILL HOPE FOR BETTER LUCK TODAY There's bad breaks, and then there's this. pic.twitter.com/0djs8tnsyWJanuary 26, 2024 See more Belgian Thomas Detry tees off shortly at -9 with a shot at the title and he will hope to get better breaks today after his tee shot at the par 3 11th yesterday ricocheted off a sprinkler head by the green to bounce into trouble and leave the pro to sign for a miserable bogey at the 213-yard hole.