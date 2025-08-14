Who Is Scottie Scheffler's New Caddie At The BMW Championship?

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has a new caddie in place for the BMW Championship with his usual bagman Ted Scott not available.

Scott had to leave the FedEx St Jude Championship to attend to a private family matter, so Scheffler had Brad Payne - a good friend and PGA Tour chaplain - on his bag for the final round in Memphis.

With Scott also missing the BMW Championship this week, Scheffler has turned to Chris Kirk's regular caddie Mike Cromie - after his boss finished 51st and just missed out on a place in the field at Caves Valley.

Scheffler would not expand on when he expected Scott to return, saying: "I think Ted's where he needs to be right now, and I think caddieing is probably the last thing on his mind, as it should be."

And so Cromie is stepping in for the BMW and possibly also the Tour Championship - with Scheffler saying he's settling in nicely.

"It's been good. Mike's a great guy," said Scheffler. "He works really hard and does a good job. We're both learning a new golf course this week, so it's been fun.

"Basically, he's just going to try to fill in as best he can this week. Just asking little stuff. A lot of it is just more routine, like, hey, how do you like me to give you the numbers? When I say I'm hitting a hold shot, he's like, well, what does that mean?

"Just little stuff like that that we're figuring out as the week goes on. I think there's a lot of little stuff that caddies do that go kind of unnoticed throughout a round."

Scheffler thanked Kirk for allowing Cromie to step in for Scott, for what could be a lucrative couple of weeks' work.

"Ted's good buddies with him," said Scheffler. "I always liked him. He's a young guy, works hard.

"Chris was very nice to let Cromie come work with me this week. He had a good finish to the season. He was a little bit on the outside looking in, but played really good and was close at the end.

"It was really nice of him to lend his caddie for the week. That was very kind of him."

Cromie is a fine player himself who played college golf at the University of Georgia - winning the famed North & South Amateur in 2014 and being an All American.

He's now stepping into the best caddie job in the game, with Scott joining Scheffler in 2021 and being on his bag for all 17 of his PGA Tour wins including his four Majors.

Scott took home well over $5 million in 2024 thanks to Scheffler's incredible campaign, and is likely closing in on $2m this year as well.