3M Open 2025 Odds, Predictions And Picks To Win

After Scottie Scheffler claimed a fourth Major title at The 153rd Open Championship, and Ryan Gerard secured his maiden PGA Tour win at the Barracuda Championship, the circuit now moves to the 3M Open.

Taking place at TPC Twin Cities, some big names who featured at the final men's Major of the season are present, as well as defending champion Jhonattan Vegas.

First played in 2019, the tournament is the penultimate event before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin on the 7th - 10th August with the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Along with the 3M Open, there's also the Wyndham Championship next week, with players leaving themselves just two weeks to rack up as many FedEx Cup points as possible ahead of the Playoffs.

3M Open Course Guide: TPC Twin Cities

Taking place at TPC Twin Cities, one of many TPC courses scattered around the United States, the course held the 3M Championship on the PGA Tour Champions circuit from 2001, with the layout continuing to stage the 3M Open from 2019, when the event was elevated to a PGA Tour tournament.

Located in Blaine, Minnesota, the course was designed by none other than The King, Arnold Palmer. The par 71 layout stretches to 7,431-yards, making it one of the longer courses on the PGA Tour calendar.

In total, TPC Twin Cities has four par 3s, 11 pars 4s and three par 5s, all of which measure over 590-yards. In fact, all the par 3s, bar the fourth hole, are over 200-yards.

According to the stat book, there are a total of 72 bunkers on the property, as well as 27 water hazards that are in play on 15 holes.

Given its length, it's no wonder that the bigger hitters like Matt Wolff, Cameron Champ and Tony Finau have won around its layout previously, with the back nine playing considerably easier than the front.

Last year, the two hardest holes - third and ninth - played at +0.261 and +0.415, while the closing stretch gives players a great opportunity to post a score. This was shown in 2019, when Wolff eagled the final hole to win by a single stroke.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 3M Open Previous Winners Year Champion Score 2024 Jhonattan Vegas -17 (One Stroke) 2023 Lee Hodges -24 (Seven Strokes) 2022 Tony Finau -17 (Three Strokes) 2021 Cameron Champ -15 (Two Strokes) 2020 Michael Thompson -19 (Two Strokes) 2019 Matt Wolff -21 (One Stroke)

3M Open Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from FanDuel Sportsbook (odds correct at time of publishing)

Sam Burns (+1600)

Chris Gotterup (+1800)

Maverick McNealy (+2000)

Wyndham Clark (+2500)

Max Greyserman (+2800)

Taylor Pendrith (+2800)

Tony Finau (+3500)

Si Woo Kim (+4000)

Davis Thompson (+4000)

Rickie Fowler (+4000)

Sungjae Im (+4000)

Michael Thorbjornsen (+4000)

Kurt Kitayama (+4000)

Jake Knapp (+4000)

Keith Mitchell (+4500)

Adam Scott (+4500)

Akshay Bhatia (+4500)

Max Homa (+4500)

Emiliano Grillo (+4500)

All other players priced at +5000 or higher

3M Open Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Pick 1: Maverick McNealy (+2000)

McNealy so nearly won the Genesis Invitational this year, where he was pipped by the charging Ludvig Aberg, so it is surely time for the former Stanford standout to get his second PGA Tour victory after his maiden title at last year’s RSM Classic.

The former World No.1 amateur was T3 here at TPC Twin Cities a year ago and arrives in fine form, having made the cut in all four Majors and posted T22 and T23 results in Scotland and Northern Ireland over the last fornight.

The World No.18 needs a slight push to make his Ryder Cup debut and a win this week will go a long way.

Pick 2: Patrick Fishburn (+6500)

Fishburn has recollected himself after four missed cuts to finish T6 at the ISCO Championship before a solid-if-unspectacular T52 last week at the Barracuda Championship.

The Utah man was T6 here last year and I think he is a good pick to go well again. As well as his strong ISCO result, he was also T5 at the Valero Texas Open in April after a T6 at the Sony Open to start the year. He has not won on Tour yet but has had plenty of top 10s, so I’m hoping he can secure another one this week.

Matt Cradock Staff Writer

Pick 1: Wyndham Clark (+2500)

The American seems to have re-found some form lately, enjoying an excellent two-week stretch in the UK that included a T11 at the Genesis Scottish Open and a T4 at The Open Championship.

Admittedly, the travel back over the pond could have an impact but, with his game coming back, as well as Clark excelling off the tee and around the greens, I feel that that is a combination to carry on his run of results.

Pick 2: Doug Ghim (+9000)

After two missed cuts at the RBC Canadian Open and US Open, Ghim appears to be bouncing back, carding three top 30 finishes in his last three starts, including a top 20 at last week's Barracuda Championship.

Ranking well in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee, as well as in SG: Tee-to-Green and Around-the-Green, Ghim finished T24 in this tournament last year, carding a seven-under-par second round. That shows to me he can go low at TPC Twin Cities which, combined with his recent game, is a nice combo heading into the penultimate event of the PGA Tour's regulation season.

How To Watch The 3M Open

US/ET

Thursday 24th July: 8.15am - 4.00pm (ESPN+), 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)

8.15am - 4.00pm (ESPN+), 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App) Friday 25th July: 8.15am - 4.00pm (ESPN+), 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App)

8.15am - 4.00pm (ESPN+), 4.00 - 7.00pm (NBC Sports App) Saturday 26th July: 8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+ / CBS Sports App)

8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+ / CBS Sports App) Sunday 27th July: 8.00am - 1.00pm (ESPN+), 1.00 - 3.00pm (NBC Sports App) 3.00 - 6.00pm (Paramount+ / CBS Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday 24th July: 7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Friday 25th July: 7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday 26th July: 7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday 27th July: 7.00pm - 12.00am (Sky Sports Golf)

