Luke Donald Has Set A Ryder Cup Captaincy Precedent And Justin Rose Would 'Love To Take It On'

As one of the front runners for the job, Justin Rose says it would be a huge honor to be the next European Ryder Cup captain - and says Luke Donald may have set a new precedent for the role.

His thrilling FedEx St Jude Championship success booked his Ryder Cup spot this year, but at 45 Rose is being touted as a favorite to be captain in Ireland in 2027.

With the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black closing in, examinations of the two captains are hotting up - with two unusual situations in play for both Europe and Team USA.

Keegan Bradley looks set to be player-captain, while Luke Donald is taking charge of his second consecutive Ryder Cup - something which Rose said could be a theme going forward.

Donald stepped into the role when Henrik Stenson lost the captaincy after joining LIV Golf, and with the likes of Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Sergio Garcia out of contention it made sense for Donald to reprise his role in New York.

And Rose thinks that with the modern Ryder Cup captaincy being such an all-consuming role, maybe now captains should have a chance to lead the team in both home and away events.

"I don't think there's ever a perfect time to be Ryder Cup captain," said Rose ahead of the BMW Championship. "It's a big commitment. That's what I've learned over the last few years of watching Luke go about it.

"It's an undertaking that is really, really important, and it's probably a two-year - it's probably at least a 14,15-month commitment, and who knows if this day the modern way to do it is try to do a home and away? Obviously that's what's happened with Luke now."

As for his own personal ambitions, Rose looks to fit the criteria and says he would jump at the chance to lead Europe - with Adare Manor in 2027 looking a real possibility.

"It's a big decision if that's the decision you take, and if it's a decision that you choose that you want that opportunity and also that obligation because I think it is one," added Rose.

"So you're either going to do it while you're still a relevant player because actually in some ways that's great because you are around the players and you're on Tour, or you're going to do it when you finish playing, and that means you're going to spend two years on Tour anyway when you're not that good at golf, and that's kind of a frustrating place to be as a competitor and a player.

"There's never a perfect time to do it, but the opportunity for me personally, it's a huge honor, and I'd love to take it on."

Keegan Bradley's 'almost played too well for his own liking'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose was also asked being a player-captain, and while not going as far as Rory McIlroy in saying it's an impossible job, says Bradley has given himself something of a headache with his form this year.

"I'm sure you're thinking about Keegan and want me to say something about Keegan," Rose added.

"He's obviously a charismatic and fiery competitor, and obviously, I think with that will become a great captain. He's almost played too well for his own liking in a sense.

"The best way to win the Ryder Cup is to win points, so if he feels like he's an absolute strategic, brilliant mind, then maybe he's focused one way. Or if he thinks, damn, I'm playing well, I need to win points, I'm going to do it that way.

"So he's going to figure out the best way to do it for him. That's his job as captain now."