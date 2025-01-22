How To Watch The Farmers Insurance Open: Live Streams, TV Channels, Times For Round One On Wednesday

Watch the Farmers Insurance Open this week for the latest event on the 2025 PGA Tour, with all the information in this article on live streams, TV broadcasts, and how to tune in wherever you are in the world.

The unusual thing about the Farmers Insurance Open is that it will be played from Wednesday through Saturday, rather than the traditional Thursday-Sunday schedule, due to the clash with Sunday's action in the NFL.

Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele are two high-profile withdrawals but it's still a star-studded field that will take to the North and South courses at Torrey Pines in California. Among the favourites are Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Singjae Im, Tony Finau, Max Homa, and 2024 champion Mathieu Pavon.

Read on for all the information on how to watch Farmers Insurance Open online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Key information

► Farmers Insurance Open Date: January 22-25, 2025

► Farmers Insurance Open Course: Torrey Pines (North & South), California

► Farmers Insurance Open Streaming: ESPN+, Paramount+, Sling TV (US) | Fancode (India)

► Farmers Insurance Open: Golf Channel, CBS (US) | Sky Sports (UK)

► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Watch the Farmers Insurance Open in the US

Fans in the US can watch the Farmers Insurance Open across a number of channels: ESPN+, Golf Channel and CBS/Paramount+ on Sunday.

ESPN+

The ESPN+ streaming platform is the home of PGA Tour Live, a multi-feed broadcast operation that will cover every day of the Farmers Insurance Open. Across the four different streams, you can watch from 11.45am-7pm ET on Wednesday and Thursday, and from 12pm-8pm ET on Friday and Saturday.

A subscription to ESPN+ costs $11.99 per month, or you could save over the course of a year with 12 months for $119.99. You can also bundle with other services, such as Dinsey+ and Hulu for $16.99 per month.

Golf Channel

The Golf Channel will also have coverage on all four days. However, it will only have two full days – on Friday and Saturday it will only host the early action before coverage moves to CBS.

The Golf Channel comes on cable TV plans. Cable TV customers can get an online simulcast of the Golf Channel on the NBC Sports app, but otherwise, to watch the Farmers Insurance Open online, you need a cord-cutting TV streaming package, such as Sling TV.

To get the Golf Channel through Sling, you need the Sling Blue package ($50.99 per month) and the Sports Extra add-on ($11 per month). However, there's a live offer now that gives you your first month of Sling Blue half-price, for a total of $36.50 with Sports Extra.

CBS / Paramount+

Finally, CBS has the rights to the Farmers Insurance Open in the US, although only on the final two days, January 24 and 25. Coverage captures the late action on both days, running from 5pm-8pm ET on Friday and 4pm-8pm on Sunday, and will be available online at Paramount+.

Unlike the Golf Channel, CBS has its own dedicated streaming platform, Paramount+. To watch the PGA Tour, you'll need the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which costs $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year. There is a seven-day free trial.

Watch Farmers Insurance Open golf in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch the Farmers Insurance Open golf on Sky Sports, and specifically the Sky Sports Golf channel.

Sky Sports viewers get bags of coverage, from 4.45pm to midnight GMT on Wednesday and Thursday, then 5pm to 1am for the final two rounds.

Sky Sports comes in long-term deal, either through traditional satellite TV or a streaming-oriented package, both with a 24-month minimum contract. Check out the latest Sky Sports deals and packages.

For those seeking less commitment, there is a third-party streaming platform for Sky Sports channels: NowTV. The sports package on Now TV costs £26 a month for your first six months.

Away from the UK right now? You can still tune in by using a VPN, such as NordVPN – more on that below.

Watch Farmers Insurance Open golf from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

► Farmers Insurance Open Picks, Predictions And Odds

How to watch Farmers Insurance Open golf in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the Farmers Insurance Open golf on TV on Fox Sports 503 and online on the Kayo Sports streaming platform.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but you can get your first month for just $1, or you could try it out with a seven-day free trial.

How to watch Farmers Insurance Open golf in Canada

TSN has the rights to the PGA Tour in Canada and will show the Farmers Insurance Open from January 22-25

Only the final two rounds will go out on television but all four days will be covered online on TSN+, where plans start from $8 a month.

► Farmers Insurance Open Prize Money Payout 2025

Are there any Farmers Insurance Open free streams?

There are no dedicated free broadcast options for the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open. However, there are a few offers and bargains out there.

There are free trials on offer from Kayo Sports in Australia, Paramount+ in the US, and Fubo, one of the US cord-cutting streaming services. You can also get your first month of Sling TV in the US at half-price, while there's a small discount on Now TV in the UK.

The cheapest streaming option for the The Farmers Insurance Open is Fancode in India, a sports streaming service with a solid range of golf rights. A monthly pass is ₹199 ($2.30 or £1.88) or you can get a season pass for around $10/£10. The catch is that coverage is geo-restricted to India.

Farmers Insurance Open golf TV schedule and timings

Farmers Insurance Open Round One TV Times

US

• ESPN+ 11.45am - 7pm ET / 8.45am - 4pm PT

• Golf Channel: 3pm - 7pm ET / 12pm - 4pm PT

UK

• Sky Sports Golf: 4.45pm - 12am GMT

Australia

• Kayo Sports: 3.45am - 1pm AEDT (January 23)