'We're Ready' - Keegan Bradley Responds To Rory McIlroy's Ryder Cup Warning
Keegan Bradley admits Rory McIlroy "might be right" in saying being a Ryder Cup player-captain isn't possible - but insists he's "ready for this if it happens"
Keegan Bradley admits that he's starting to feel the pressure more as the Ryder Cup approaches - and insists he's prepared for the eventuality of being player-captain even if Rory McIlroy thinks it can't be done.
McIlroy said he shot down initial talk of him being a European player-captain, saying he didn't think it was achievable at a modern Ryder Cup - but it looks almost inevitable now that Bradley will take on both roles at Bethpage Black.
Bradley wouldn't be drawn into a war of words with McIlroy by snapping back, and even admitted himself that: "He might be right. We don't know. No one knows."
But Bradley has sounded a determined note throughout this build-up, boosted by the belief his vice-captains can shoulder a lot of the burden, and insisted: "We're ready for this if it happens."
Having managed to put his captaincy to the side when he's playing, Bradley has a victory this year and has been playing some of his best golf to sit in 10th in the USA Ryder Cup standings.
And Bradley is keen to prove the doubters wrong again if he does indeed end up playing at Bethpage Black.
"Yeah, like everybody's telling me at the start of the year that a player can't be captain and have a good year," said Bradley ahead of the BMW Championship. "For me, I feel like this is one of my best years that I've ever had.
"One of the strangest things, what I've done throughout my entire career is really lean on other people for advice and calling people and asking them. In this instance, there's no one to call. So nobody knows how this could work.
"I certainly have a lot of concerns, as well as everybody else, but I have the most incredible vice-captains, including Jim Furyk, who's been on these teams and been captain a bunch of times. Quite frankly, I've been leaning on them more than any other captain ever anyways, even if I'm not playing.
"We're ready for this if it happens. I'm not sure it's going to. I can truly sit here right now and say I don't know what's going to happen. I have to look at myself just like any other player trying to make the team. I'm 10th in points right now, and that's not 6th."
After playing it cool all season, Bradley admits: "There's definitely a lot more on my plate here these next couple of weeks.
"The Ryder Cup has always been so far away, and now it's right there. Things are definitely amping up.
"Thinking a lot more about it now. I'm laying in bed thinking about golf balls that the guys play, thinking about pairings, certainly amped up."
Bradley has been humbled that players like Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler are among those calling for him to play at Bethpage - and says being a PGA Tour regular this season gives him an advantage as captain.
"I think an advantage that I've had as captain is I'm around the guys," Bradley said. "I'm around the guys in practice rounds, in locker rooms, waiting in rain delays.
"More importantly, getting to know the guys, it's really forced me to really get to know them. They've impacted my career, and I think one of the reasons why I've had a better last couple years is just getting to know them and getting to learn how they go about their career. It's just so much different than mine.
"Certainly getting to know Scottie, who I didn't know really at all, and to learn what a great family man he is, what a great friend he is, what a great teammate he is, but then what an absolute savage he is inside the ropes. He's a different guy in there, and I love that about him."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
