'We're Ready' - Keegan Bradley Responds To Rory McIlroy's Ryder Cup Warning

Keegan Bradley admits that he's starting to feel the pressure more as the Ryder Cup approaches - and insists he's prepared for the eventuality of being player-captain even if Rory McIlroy thinks it can't be done.

McIlroy said he shot down initial talk of him being a European player-captain, saying he didn't think it was achievable at a modern Ryder Cup - but it looks almost inevitable now that Bradley will take on both roles at Bethpage Black.

Bradley wouldn't be drawn into a war of words with McIlroy by snapping back, and even admitted himself that: "He might be right. We don't know. No one knows."

But Bradley has sounded a determined note throughout this build-up, boosted by the belief his vice-captains can shoulder a lot of the burden, and insisted: "We're ready for this if it happens."

Having managed to put his captaincy to the side when he's playing, Bradley has a victory this year and has been playing some of his best golf to sit in 10th in the USA Ryder Cup standings.

And Bradley is keen to prove the doubters wrong again if he does indeed end up playing at Bethpage Black.

"Yeah, like everybody's telling me at the start of the year that a player can't be captain and have a good year," said Bradley ahead of the BMW Championship. "For me, I feel like this is one of my best years that I've ever had.

"One of the strangest things, what I've done throughout my entire career is really lean on other people for advice and calling people and asking them. In this instance, there's no one to call. So nobody knows how this could work.

"I certainly have a lot of concerns, as well as everybody else, but I have the most incredible vice-captains, including Jim Furyk, who's been on these teams and been captain a bunch of times. Quite frankly, I've been leaning on them more than any other captain ever anyways, even if I'm not playing.

"We're ready for this if it happens. I'm not sure it's going to. I can truly sit here right now and say I don't know what's going to happen. I have to look at myself just like any other player trying to make the team. I'm 10th in points right now, and that's not 6th."

After playing it cool all season, Bradley admits: "There's definitely a lot more on my plate here these next couple of weeks.

"The Ryder Cup has always been so far away, and now it's right there. Things are definitely amping up.

"Thinking a lot more about it now. I'm laying in bed thinking about golf balls that the guys play, thinking about pairings, certainly amped up."

Bradley has been humbled that players like Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler are among those calling for him to play at Bethpage - and says being a PGA Tour regular this season gives him an advantage as captain.

"I think an advantage that I've had as captain is I'm around the guys," Bradley said. "I'm around the guys in practice rounds, in locker rooms, waiting in rain delays.

"More importantly, getting to know the guys, it's really forced me to really get to know them. They've impacted my career, and I think one of the reasons why I've had a better last couple years is just getting to know them and getting to learn how they go about their career. It's just so much different than mine.

"Certainly getting to know Scottie, who I didn't know really at all, and to learn what a great family man he is, what a great friend he is, what a great teammate he is, but then what an absolute savage he is inside the ropes. He's a different guy in there, and I love that about him."