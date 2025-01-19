Collin Morikawa The Latest Big-Name Player To Withdraw From Farmers Insurance Open After Xander Schauffele
The two-time Major winner has withdrawn from the Torrey Pines event, with his place in the 156-player field being taken by Wesley Bryan
Collin Morikawa is the latest big name to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open.
The two-time Major winner will no longer compete in the Torrey Pines event, with Wesley Bryan taking his place.
The news comes just a day after it was revealed that World No.2 Xander Schauffele would also not be competing in the event. Schauffele’s team cited a “medical issue” for his absence, while he will also not play for New York Golf Club in the TGL on Tuesday evening. Morikawa is also one of the 24 TGL players, although his team, Los Angeles Golf Club, is not in action this week.
Morikawa had played in each of the last two editions of the Farmers Insurance Open. He finished third in the 2023 event but didn’t fare nearly as well last year and missed the cut after rounds of 67 and 75.
Despite that disappointment, Morikawa had an excellent year where he earned his place back in the world’s top 10 after a loss of form the previous season. This year, he picked up where he had left off with runner-up at The Sentry earlier this month.
As for Schauffele, his withdrawal comes after he also pulled out of The American Express, although at the time, no reason was offered for his withdrawal.
Schauffele’s absence from the Farmers Insurance Open means he will miss the event for the first time after nine successive appearances.
Morikawa and Schauffele aren’t the only high-profile withdrawals from the event, which begins on Wednesday. Nicolai Hojgaard will also not play having initially been named in the field. His spot will be taken by Hayden Springer.
Last year, Matthieu Pavon claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the event, and it was Hojgaard who finished runner-up, one shot behind the Frenchman. As things stand, Pavon will defend his title at this year’s event.
Despite the big-name withdrawals, there are still some other high-profile players in the field, including two in the world’s top 10 – Hideki Matsuyama, fresh from his victory at The Sentry, and Swedish star Ludvig Aberg.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
