Collin Morikawa The Latest Big-Name Player To Withdraw From Farmers Insurance Open After Xander Schauffele

Collin Morikawa is the latest big name to withdraw from the Farmers Insurance Open.

The two-time Major winner will no longer compete in the Torrey Pines event, with Wesley Bryan taking his place.

The news comes just a day after it was revealed that World No.2 Xander Schauffele would also not be competing in the event. Schauffele’s team cited a “medical issue” for his absence, while he will also not play for New York Golf Club in the TGL on Tuesday evening. Morikawa is also one of the 24 TGL players, although his team, Los Angeles Golf Club, is not in action this week.

Morikawa had played in each of the last two editions of the Farmers Insurance Open. He finished third in the 2023 event but didn’t fare nearly as well last year and missed the cut after rounds of 67 and 75.

Despite that disappointment, Morikawa had an excellent year where he earned his place back in the world’s top 10 after a loss of form the previous season. This year, he picked up where he had left off with runner-up at The Sentry earlier this month.

As for Schauffele, his withdrawal comes after he also pulled out of The American Express, although at the time, no reason was offered for his withdrawal.

Schauffele’s absence from the Farmers Insurance Open means he will miss the event for the first time after nine successive appearances.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Xander Schauffele will not play in the Farmers Insurance Open after withdrawing with a "medical issue" (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morikawa and Schauffele aren’t the only high-profile withdrawals from the event, which begins on Wednesday. Nicolai Hojgaard will also not play having initially been named in the field. His spot will be taken by Hayden Springer.

Last year, Matthieu Pavon claimed his maiden PGA Tour win at the event, and it was Hojgaard who finished runner-up, one shot behind the Frenchman. As things stand, Pavon will defend his title at this year’s event.

Despite the big-name withdrawals, there are still some other high-profile players in the field, including two in the world’s top 10 – Hideki Matsuyama, fresh from his victory at The Sentry, and Swedish star Ludvig Aberg.