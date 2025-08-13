LIV Golf Indianapolis 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

As the LIV Golf League reaches its conclusion in terms of the individual season, each of the 54 full-time players involved will be fighting for one last notable results.

Current standings leader, Joaquin Niemann is in touching distance of a first season-long crown, but his form has been wildly erratic this term with five wins but a best finish of T12th otherwise.

As a result of the Chilean's inconsistency, he is third in terms of outright winner odds with BetMGM behind Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau. Rahm could, theoretically, overturn the deficit to Niemann once again - just as he did in 2024 - but this year's task is far more difficult.

Outside of the big three, players like Tyrrell Hatton, Talor Gooch, Patrick Reed and Carlos Ortiz have also been tipped to enjoy strong weeks.

Below, we have listed the outright winner odds for many of the leading claims as well as our predicted winners and sleepers for LIV Golf Indianapolis.

Joaquin Niemann leads the LIV Golf League standings with one event left (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Indianapolis Course Guide: The Club at Chatham Hills

Designed and built by renowned architect, Pete Dye - who lived close by - The Club at Chatham Hills was only opened in 2014. The private club has since seen new tees built on seven different holes, including 16, 17 and 18.

It features plenty of water, wooded areas and rolling topography and has been named as one of the best courses in the state over the past few years.

The signature hole is the 448-yard 18th which slowly rises and bends its way around to the green. Another notable hole is the par-3 third which often leads to over-par scores throughout the week.

The course itself will play as a par-71 for LIV Golf Indianapolis, but it will only measure at just over 7,100 yards. So, power will not necessarily be all that helpful and those who excel in terms of distance control should come to the fore.

LIV Golf Indianapolis Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Jon Rahm (+450)

Bryson DeChambeau (+600)

Joaquin Niemann (+800)

Tyrrell Hatton (+1100)

Talor Gooch (+1400)

Patrick Reed (+1800)

Carlos Ortiz (+2000)

Dean Burmester (+2200)

Sebastian Munoz (+2200)

David Puig (+2500)

Paul Casey (+2500)

Cameron Smith (+2800)

Sergio Garcia (+2800)

Abraham Ancer (+3300)

Marc Leishmann (+3300)

Tom McKibbin (+3300)

All other players priced at +4000 or higher

LIV Golf Indianapolis Betting Picks

Favorite: Patrick Reed +1800 To Win @ BetMGM

Chatham Hills isn’t overly long so it should be a course that works in Patrick Reed’s favor, especially in the form the Texan currently is in. He has 10 consecutive top-25s in LIV Golf this year including his first win and five other top-10s. Now that he has his maiden LIV Golf win, he could well kick on and hoist some more trophies.

Sleeper: Mito Pereira +25000 To Win @ BetMGM

The Chilean needs to finish in the top-24 this week to keep his spot on LIV Golf, and he appears to have found form just in time after his best result of the season in Chicago last week, where he was T13th.

Pereira has been surprisingly poor in LIV Golf after a very promising start to his career on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours - remember he was a par away from becoming a Major Champion in 2022 - so I have a hunch that he can dig himself out of the drop zone and secure his job for next year.

Favorite: Jon Rahm +450 To Win @ BetMGM

Jon Rahm needs something of a minor miracle to nip past Joaquin Niemann at LIV Golf Indianapolis, and I have a strange feeling he might just manage it. Rahm has, once again, been a picture of consistency throughout 2025 but has somehow yet to manage a win. On the flip side, Niemann has five wins but only twice has he finished inside the top-20 otherwise.

The Club at Chatham Hills, in LIV's own words, is expected to suit Rahm over Niemann and I think the pressure of the situation can only help the Spaniard as he has nothing to lose but everything to gain. If Niemann casts his mind back to 12 months ago (although, admittedly, the situation was different), the nerves could set in and that inconsistency he has endured this year may just cost him.

Sleeper: Paul Casey +2500 To Win @ BetMGM

Casey is just beginning to peak at the right time, with a T5th, a T11th and a runner-up finish in his past four starts. The Englishman has populated the top-10 four times this term overall and his game could help make that five at The Club at Chatham Hills.

Casey is known for his accuracy and distance control over outright power, and that could really help him in his quest to the podium this weekend. A combination of form and natural ability leads me to believing Casey could have a sneaky chance while fireworks are going off elsewhere.

How To Watch LIV Golf Indianapolis

US/ET

Friday, August 15 - Round One: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports 1), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX)

12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports 1), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX) Saturday, August 16 - Round Two: 12:00pm - 3:00pm (FOX), 3:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox Sports 2)

12:00pm - 3:00pm (FOX), 3:00pm - 5:00pm (Fox Sports 2) Sunday, August 17 - Round Three: 10:00am - 12:00pm (Fox Sports 1), 12:00pm - 3:00pm (FOX)

UK/BST

Friday, August 15 - Round One: 5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X)

5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X) Saturday, August 16 - Round Two: 5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X)

5:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X) Sunday, August 17 - Round Three: 3:00pm - 8:00pm (ITV X)

