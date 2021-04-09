We take a look at what the 7-time European Tour winner is wearing this week at the Masters.

What Is Bernd Wiesberger Wearing?

Bernd Wiesberger holds the early clubhouse lead on Friday afternoon at the 2021 Masters.

The Austrian has been a FootJoy ambassador since the start of the 2013 season and also uses Titleist golf clubs.

We take a look at the FootJoy apparel he’s worn this week and will be wearing throughout the weekend at the Masters.

FootJoy Lisle Cocktail Print Polo

The Austrian will be wearing on the FootJoy Lisle Cocktail Print polo on Thursday, a polo that matches nicely with the colours of Augusta National.

It is made with a moisture-wicking material, ideal for the hot conditions expected at the Masters this week.

FootJoy Smooth Weather Print Polo

Wiesberger will be wearing this FootJoy Smooth Weather print polo on Friday in another fetching colour made to bring out the Augusta National colours.

It must have been a good luck polo for the Austrian too as he shot a 66 while wearing it.

FootJoy Camo Floral Print Polo Shirt

Wiesberger will be wearing this Camo Floral Print polo on Saturday in red.

Like the whole collection he’s been wearing this week, the floral effect is an Augusta special and is available in a couple of other colours too.

FootJoy Lisle Foulard Polo

A slightly more classic look for Sunday, Wiesberger will be wearing this FootJot Lisle Foulard polo in a blue/navy blue colourway.

After a fantastic Thursday and Friday at Augusta National, will this be the Polo that sees the Austrian win his first major championship?

FootJoy Regular Fit Trousers

Wiesberger will be wearing this trousers across the week in a variety of colours to match the polos above.

They are a classic golf trouser and aren’t as tapered as some of the other trousers on the market

FootJoy Camo Floral Half Zip Midlayer

Wiesberger will be wearing the Camo Floral Half Zip Midlayer on Friday and Saturday in Storm Blue when the early weather at Augusta looks to be a bit chilly.

The floral pattern on the arms is designed to couple with the floral polos from the same range and the lining on the inside makes this a great half zip to wear on a cold spring morning.

FootJoy Lightweight Thermal Insulated Vest

This is an ideal bit of clothing for when its too cold for just a half-zip.

Wiesberger will be wearing this on Sunday and its thermal lining makes it a must-have colder, windier conditions and can be worn under or over a half zip, depending on your preference.

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard Golf Shoes

Part of FootJoy’s 2021 Premiere Series, the Premiere Packard shoes were created with the help of a number of Tour pros to create the ideal golf shoe.

It’s a classic look but it is packed full of 2021 technology.

The Packard, named after FootJoy founder Frederick Packard, features exquisite detailing and pebble grain leather.

It also uses a calfskin croc print accent in the saddle area that is complemented by a natural leather welt and contrast stitching to provide a sophisticated aesthetic.

Wiesberger will be wearing the limited edition peach cobbler models all week and are pictured above

Titleist Tour Performance Cap

This classic Titleist cap is a great fit for most size heads and is also breathable thanks to the partially mesh back.

With ProV1 and ‘FJ’ stitching either of the cap, it’s a professional look to be able to take with you to the golf course.

FootJoy StaSof Golf Glove

Quite simply the best FootJoy glove on the market worn by most of the Tour pros who are FootJoy ambassadors.

The Tour-quality cabretta leather and super thin material creates the best possible feel with the golf club.

It is also durable, usable in all conditions and comfortably stretches to your exact hand shape after a few uses.