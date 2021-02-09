We've complied a list of the best golf products that are about to be replaced and are therefore available at rock bottom prices - don't miss out!

These Golf Products Are About To Be Replaced…Grab A Bargain!

It is that time of year once again, and all the major brands in golf are launching their new and exciting 2021 line-up of products.

Despite all this buzz around new gear, there is still plenty of golf deals in clubs, balls, apparel and gadgets launched in 2020. At this time of year, retailers are keen to sell it quickly at discount prices to make way for the new additions.

Below, we have a list of some of the best gear from 2020 currently available at bargain prices. From drivers, premium golf balls and shoes to the latest gadgets for the course, we are sure you will find a great deal to get your season off to a flying start.

Ping G410 Plus Driver

Faster and more forgiving than its predecessors, the Ping G410 employed a sliding weight in the head for the first time in a Ping club.

The cleverly positioned 16-gram weight at the back of the driver maintains a low CG while also adjusting shot shape, providing maximum forgiveness across the face.

With the new G425 drivers hitting the shelves soon, now is the perfect time to pick up Ping’s first adjustable driver for just £379, £70 below the RRP. No brainer!

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £379

TaylorMade SIM Max Driver

When the SIM Max driver launched in 2020, we saw a marked improvement over its M5 and M6 predecessors in both club head and ball speed.

The enhanced aerodynamics of the Shape In Motion head and the Twist Face technology provide an extra bit of zip off the face, inspiring confidence and providing that little bit of extra carry.

The new SIM2 driver range offers only minor gains to the impressive SIM range, so now would be a great time to pick one up for a £349, £100 off the RRP.

UK Buy Now from Jam Golf for £349

2019 Titleist Pro V1 Balls

The number one ball in golf was given a significant revamp in 2019 and it certainly delivered.

A reformulated core was made 14 per cent thicker and the urethane 17 per cent thinner. The overall result was higher ball speeds without compromising the Pro V1’s greenside controllability and soft feel.

Like lots of balls at the moment, the updated 2021 Pro V1 is due to hit shelves soon so now is the perfect time to grab the 2019 version at a £41.99, £10 below the original RRP and £8 less than the new version’s.

UK Buy Now from American Golf for £41.99 a dozen

Cobra King SpeedZone Xtreme Driver

The King SpeedZone driver brought with it a sleek new look versus the F9 driver it replaced.

The CNC Milled Infinity face and extended carbon fibre top came with a slick new alignment logo and graphics around the edges.

The Xtreme version of the SpeedZone driver has one six gram weight at the back of the head, providing and low and back centre of gravity to get the ball in the air quicker and easier with more forgiveness.

This is a great driver that, even at full price, comes in well below its TaylorMade and Callaway competitors and you can find it now at £229, £100 off RRP. An absolute steal.

UK Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £229

TaylorMade TP5 2019 Golf Ball

TaylorMade’s 2019 TP5 ball offers golfers a softer feel and higher launch on iron shots and a significant amount of spin for wedge shots.

The new Tri-Fast core added in 2020 also allows for more speed without adversely affecting those all important spin rates.

With the 2021 TP5 and TP5x recently announced, now is the perfect time to grab dozen TP5s at just £37.50, down from £49.99. There is also a multi-buy offer currently, meaning if you three dozen TP5 boxes work out at £36.50 each.

UK Buy Now from The Golf Shop Online for £37.50 a dozen

Wilson Staff D7 Driver

One of the most underrated drivers on the market, the Wilson D7 competed with its more expensive counterparts on nearly every level.

Despite its lack of adjustability, most golfers will be able to find a suitable loft and shaft flex to benefit from this club’s mixture of playability and distance.

With a clean and classic black finish and a premium head cover to match, it is hard to believe this driver can now be purchased for less than £200, £70 below the RRP.

UK Buy Now from Discount Golf Store for £199

Bushnell Phantom GPS

If you don’t like wearing a GPS watch while playing then a device like the Bushnell Phantom GPS is ideal for you.

This GPS gives you all the yardages you need on the course, with accurate numbers to front, middle and back of greens as well as carry distances of hazards.

For £89, £40 below RRP, you can get all the information you’ll ever need on the golf course all in one handy gadget.

UK Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £89

TaylorMade SIM Max Irons

The TaylorMade SIM irons provide ample distance and forgiveness for an inconsistent ball striker.

With a relatively thin top line for this kind of club, a soft sound and a crisp feel, the SIM irons are ideal for a mid to high handicapper after even more distance from their irons.

Much like the new SIM2 driver, the SIM2 irons only offer minor improvements and you can pick up a set of seven SIM Max irons now for £630, a discount of a whopping £269.

UK Buy Now from Jam Golf for £630

Zoom Focus X Laser Rangefinder

This rangefinder is packed full of useful features all at an incredibly affordable price.

Easy to use and ergonomically designed, the Zoom Focus X has all the features you’ll need to help your game with Slope mode and pin seeking to the nearest 0.1 yard giving it the performance of its more premium rivals.

Packing the same punch as its more expensive rivals, the Zoom Focus X is an essential rangefinder for golfers that demand accuracy and simplicity and it can now be bought for £179, over £40 below the RRP.

UK Buy Now from Scottsdale Golf for £179

Srixon Z-Star XV 2019 Yellow Balls

The 6th generation of the Srixon Z-Star balls were the first to use Slide-Ring (SeRM) material in the cover and the mixture of SeRM and Spin Skin in the 2020 Z-Star improved not only driver distance but also feel and spin.

With the 2021 Z-Star balls launching soon, act fast to get a dozen of these for just £24.99, £20 below RRP, which represents unbelievable value if you like to use yellow balls.

UK Buy Now from The Golf Shop Online for just £24.99 a dozen

Adidas Tour 360 XT Golf Shoe

Easily one of Adidas’ best-looking golf shoes, the Tour 360 convincingly delivers on performance too.

The X-shaped traction system and eight cleats on the bottom of the shoe provide great multi-directional grip and a stable base.

The clean look and leather upper to the shoe finish off the ideal shoe for golf in inclement conditions.

Now at £149.99, the Adidas Tour 360 XT is £10 off its RRP in wide fit, black sizes 7.5-9.5.

UK Buy Now from Discount Golf Store for £149.99

