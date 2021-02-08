The brand new TP5 and TP5x balls will be available to buy from 12th March. What's new? Find out below...

TaylorMade 2021 TP5 And TP5x Golf Balls Unveiled

TaylorMade has revealed its brand new TP5 and TP5x golf balls for 2021.

The updated models feature a new Tour Flight Dimple Pattern, which has been designed to provide improved aerodynamics and carry distance for every level of golfer.

The new dimple design has a unique ‘dual-radius shape’ that decouples dimple volume from depth to optimise airflow around the golf ball during flight, which is said to ultimately reduce drag and promote distance.

The five-piece balls have four increasingly stiff layers wrapped in a cast urethane cover.

TaylorMade continues to use the High-Flex Material that featured in the 2019 balls, which was built to efficiently convert compression into ball speed.

The brand calls it the ‘Speed-Layer System’, which added speed compared to the previous generation.

Each of the TP5 and TP5x have been improved thanks to feedback from TaylorMade’s tour players including World No.1 Dustin Johnson, four-time Major winner Rory McIlroy and five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler.

Engineers saw that players switched from TP5x to TP5 for enhanced greenside spin and control in the short game.

Conversely, players switched from TP5 to TP5x for the added distance and ball speed.

For those reasons, TaylorMade has produced the new 2021 TP5x with a slightly softer cast urethane cover that is said to better grip the grooves on wedges for increased spin around the greens with lower launch, while remaining the fastest Tour ball in the TaylorMade lineup.

The 2021 TP5 now has a larger, more reactive core that delivers more ball speed while retaining the same feel and spin properties of the prior generation.

TP5 still provides a softer feel of the two balls as well as increased greenside spin and a lower launch in comparison to TP5x, which is faster, longer and higher launching.

The new individual enhancements are said to give golfers performance precisely where they want it the most in both models.

The 2021 TP5 and TP5x will be available at retail on 12th March at an RRP of £49.99 per dozen.

The new TP5/TP5x Yellow will be available at retail on 9th April and the new TP5/TP5x Pix will be available from the 7th May.