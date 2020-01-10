TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Review
How do TaylorMade's new game improvement irons perform?
The SIM Max irons don’t represent a giant leap forward over M5 or M6 but they certainly feel and sound better and they make the game an awful lot easier for golfers that don’t find the middle of the face as much as they would like.
Ample distance and forgiveness for the inconsistent ball striker paired with a pleasingly soft sound, a crisp feel and repetitive accuracy.
Not a huge amount of difference in performance between SIM Max and SIM Max OS, the latter also feels a little harsher.
By Joel Tadman
TaylorMade SIM Max Irons Review
The new SIM Max is the smaller of the brand’s two new game-improvement irons for 2020, you can read about the updated technology that features here.
It sits in between the outgoing M5 and M6 in terms of size. There’s a generous sole width and hitting area with noticeable offset and a thick topline inspiring confidence over the ball for the inconsistent striker.
The SIM Max OS has a larger profile overall with a thicker topline and more offset, making it look a little more inviting to hit.
With the outgoing M5 there was some definite crossover with the P790 so there is now some distance, literally, between them, with the SIM Max noticeably larger and faster than the M5. In fact, it is much closer to the outgoing M6.
They share the same 7-iron loft of 28.5° and our testing showed they hit the ball a very similar distance. We achieved an average carry of 182 yards with SIM Max compared to 181 with M6 from similar club and ball speeds, although the SIM Max does have a stock shaft that is a quarter of an inch shorter.
The SIM Max does spin around 300 rpm less than M6 and we’d have liked to have seen that paired with a higher launch but SIM Max actually launched a fraction lower, although strike may have played a part here.
The SIM Max OS has a 7-iron loft of 27°, and consequently sent the ball out there five yards further than SIM Max with around 300 rpm less spin and interestingly on a similar launch and flight. Much of the distance gains will be down to the stronger lofts but the SIM Max definitely offered more assistance on off-centre hits.
On the face of it, there isn’t much between SIM Max and M6 but where SIM Max moves things on a level is in the sound, feel and forgiveness. Where the M6 offered a loud, explosive and firm sound off the face, the SIM Max provides the same power in a more subtle way, feeling closer to the P790 than a game improvement club.
We also found it very easy to control direction with the SIM Max. The flight was eerily straight time after time so if you can return the clubface to square at impact you’ll be rewarded with an accurate iron shot, even if you strike the heel or toe.
