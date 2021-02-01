The two new 2021 Srixon Z-Star golf balls revealed today promise additional distance off the tee and spin around the green thanks to a raft of design updates

2021 Srixon Z-Star Golf Balls Revealed

Srixon has unveiled details on the seventh generation of its Z-Star and Z-Star XV golf balls, played by the likes of Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry.

The new Z-Star has been updated in a number of ways. Firstly, it features a 0.6mm cover that is thicker than previous generations for enhanced spin, feel, and control around the greens.

This pairs with the FastLayer Core which starts soft in the centre and firms up around the edge to help increase ball speed and distance while keeping spin low.

Additionally, the new Z-Star XV four-piece design features a reformulated inner core for heightened resilience, leading to improved ball speed and distance without sacrificing feel.

Related: Best Golf Balls

Both of the new golf balls feature Srixon’s Spin Skin technology with Slide-Ring Material (SeRM), a urethane compound that coats the cover of the golf ball. This coating has flexible molecular bonds that dig deep into wedge and iron grooves to enhance friction at impact for heightened control.

Related: Best Srixon Golf Balls

Srixon has also implemented the 338 Speed Dimple Pattern which has been visible on previous golf balls from Srixon. This pattern helps offer less drag, improved aerodynamics and better flight performance with all the clubs in the bag, and even when the wind picks up.

“The new Z-Star and Z-Star XV golf balls are specifically designed for better players and they feature advanced technology to add performance from tee to green,” said Joe Miller, European Product Manager.

“The Z-Star XV is played by some of the longest hitters on professional Tours around the world, and this new generation features a reformulated inner core to add even more distance. The new Z-Star produces the highest green-side spin of any ball in our line-up, thanks to its super soft urethane cover and Spin Skin coating.”

The Srixon Z-Star and Z-Star XV golf balls will have an RRP of £39.99 and will be available at retail in the UK & Ireland on the February 27th 2021 in both white and yellow.