Check out some of the best hats on display during the first round of the 2021 Masters

The 6 Best Golf Hats At The Masters

It’s common practice for the pros to round out their outfits with a cap or hat brandishing a myriad of sponsors who have no doubt paid an obscene amount of money for the privilege.

However, that doesn’t mean they can’t add an element of style to a golfers ensemble.

Check out six of the best caps on display on day one of the Masters.

adidas 3 Stripe Tour Cap

While his trousers seemed a little shorter than surely he would have even liked, we are big fans of the adidas 3 Stripe Tour cap Sergio Garcia was sporting at the Masters.

Titleist Tour Split Panel Cap

It’s a classic for a reason. Cameron Smith may have decided to grow out the mullet in recent times but he always sticks it underneath a flat bill cap from Titleist, such as the Tour Split Panel model pictured above.

Under Armour Official Tour 3.0 Cap

In a slightly different style for Jordan Spieth‘s first round, this Official Tour 3.0 cap is built with ArmourVent technology fabric to help breathability. It is also light and stretchy while incorporating an extremely classic design.

TaylorMade Tour Radar

In similar fashion to the Titleist offering above, the TaylorMade Tour Radar golf cap Dustin Johnson was sporting is a classic and has been a favourite for professionals for years now. He will wear the design in a couple of different colours across the four tournament days.

Nike Aerobill Classic 99 MSTR Cap

While this hat splits opinion in certain colours, we think the two-tone black version Paul Casey wore on Thursday is quite smart. If you want to see what we mean by splitting opinion, to the best of our knowledge Casey may take to the famous Augusta National layout in a pink version of this hat at some point.

Puma Tour Driver Cap

One of the most recognisable characteristics of Bryson DeChambeau‘s apparel on tournament days is his Ben Hogan style cap. It may look simple but it has a moisture-wicking performance sweatband to protect from sweat and a classic brim designed to shield from the sun.