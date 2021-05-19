Sergio Garcia married his fiancée Angela Akins back in 2017 and they have a daughter together.

Who Is Sergio Garcia’s Wife?

Sergio Garcia may have been struggling in terms of performances in Major championships over the past couple of years, but the support from his wife Angela and family has been ever-present.

But who is his wife Angela Akins and why has she had such a positive impact on the Spaniard?

It is no secret that Garcia had, at times, been disillusioned with his golf game during his career.

Indeed in 2012 at The Masters when in position to win, he shot a disappointing 75 in the final round – he was then quoted as saying “I’m not good enough. I don’t have the thing I need to have. In 13 years today the conclusion is I need to play for second or third place.”

This was an incredibly sad thing for people to hear, as for many Sergio’s incredible play, charm and passion on the course is something that many thought golf needed more of – to see him upset and downbeat was not something fans wanted to witness.

Enter Angela Akins – she went to the University of Texas and played for the college golf team – she also has presented and reported on the Golf Channel. It was in this reporting role that they first met.

Akins has clearly had a positive effect on the Spaniards life as three months after they got engaged, he won his first Major at The Masters. This was in 2017 and they officially tied the not in July of that year.

She is a very handy golfer playing off of 3, and her knowledge and understanding of the game has certainly been a help to Garcia.

Also she has a strong and knowledgeable family that has taken Garcia to their hearts, Akins’ father, Marty, is a former All-American quarterback for Texas. Her grandfather, Ray is also a legendary Texas High-school football coach.

American football is clearly in her blood too as her cousin is New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees who will be in the NFL Hall of Fame one day.

When speaking about his fiancée’s family Garcia said “Marty is a very, very positive, very, you know, outspoken and very, very confident kind of guy, and it definitely helps when he’s encouraging you and things like that. Those things are nice to see.”

The pair also have 2 children together. The first is called Azalea and she was born at the beginning of 2018. She is named after the flower present at the par-5 13th hole at Augusta National.

Their second child, Enzo, was born in April 2020.