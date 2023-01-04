Srixon ZX Mk II Hybrid Review
A better player review of new Srixon ZX Mk II Hybrid, which promises improved distance and versatility versus the prior model
Smoother looking crown creates a better look at address and the revised sole enables the ZX Mk II hybrid to be very versatile. The high toe and squarer face create a neutral playing hybrid that will appeal to all levels of player.
Srixon ZX Mk II Hybrid Review
The Srixon ZX Mk II hybrid has taken the best bits from the previous Srixon ZX hybrid and tweaked them a little. The footprint and head shape are still pretty much the same, but the step crown has gone leaving a smooth head which looks much cleaner at address like most of the best golf hybrid clubs.
The darker look has been replaced with a matte grey finish and the alignment decal is well positioned and subtle enough not to take over when behind the ball. The taller crown raises the CG a little back to where it was with the earlier Srixon Z H85 hybrid and this will add a little more spin so get the ball launching a touch higher for a longer shot.
The face angle is a little squarer and roll has reduced a little on the face which sits in front of the Rebound Frame on the inside of the head that stiffens the structure to improve ball speed. This makes it one of the best hybrid golf clubs for higher handicappers who are looking for that extra distance. The Srixon ZX Mk II hybrid plays more neutral than most thanks to the high toe design so many better players who hate to see hybrids go left will find this more to their liking.
There is no adjustability, just a fixed hosel, which I prefer in this type of club as it creates a better balance. The revised sole design is similar to the Srixon ZX Mk II fairway with notches in the heel and toe to create space to make the club more versatile. It certainly went through the grass very easily and will be a great hybrid from the tee, fairway or semi rough.
The versatility extends to the lofts which go from a 17° 2H to a 28° 6H so there should be something in there for better players and also mid-handicappers who are looking for long iron replacements. The Srixon ZX Mk II hybrid is more at the premium end of the market, but you do get a quality club for your money, especially as it's one of the most forgiving hybrids we have seen so far in 2023.
Martin Hopley is one of the foremost UK equipment reviewers with over 20 years' experience. As the former founder of Golfalot.com he was an early pioneer of online reviews and has also been a regular contributor to other titles. He is renowned for his technical knowledge and in-depth analysis, which he now brings to Golf Monthly.
Will The New Srixon ZX Mk II Metalwoods Be A Worthy Rival To The Big Brands?
With talk of increases in power, distance and control, the Srixon ZX Mk II range promises to perform for golfers of all abilities. Here's what you need to know...
By Sam De'Ath • Published
Man Sends Back Masters Invite To Scott Stallings
Scott Stallings the PGA Tour player has his Masters invitation on the way after it was posted to the wrong person
By Elliott Heath • Published
Tour Gear Round Up - New Drivers Spotted And New Wilson Signings
Golf's silly season has begun, with new equipment and new signings announced by brands
By Elliott Heath • Published