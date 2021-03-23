Here we look at some of the best wind jackets on the market to help keep you warm when the breeze kicks up

Best Golf Wind Jackets

Comfort on the golf course is key to playing your best. When you are out in the elements for four hours, it’s crucial that you maintain a consistent body temperature, feel protected from the weather yet are able to swing freely, no matter what the conditions throw at you. That makes having the best golf waterproofs for you vitally important.

When the wind gusts hard, as it often does on the course, you need something to protect you from the squalls. Of course the best waterproof golf jackets can deliver here but you don’t necessarily need, or want, to don full waterproofs in windy conditions, rather to find a garment designed specifically to counter the breezes.

As such here we look at some of the best golf wind jackets that are on the market. These will protect you from the breeze but still help you maintain a consistent core temperature and swing with freedom.

Ping Impact Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Blue and Silver)

+ Windproof and waterproof

+ Stretchy fit

+ Good value

– Lacks shelf appeal

This jacket provides everything you need whatever the weather, to ensure you enjoy a great round of golf. This Ping garment offers windproof protection and is highly water-resistant so you will be protected during sudden downpours of rain when out on the golf course. It also has a high degree of stretch and has elasticated cuffs and hem to give you the best chance of performing in comfort.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £74.95

Galvin Green Linc Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Black and Navy)

+ Fabric and padding creates soft, comfortable feel

+ Incredibly versatile

– Premium price will deter some

A brand that makes high-end golf apparel, Galvin Green has added to its range with this Linc jacket which is right at home both on and off the golf course. Featuring Galvin Green’s Interface-1 technology, it has optimum protection and ultimate comfort whilst also having a couple of nice details like pockets and padding at the front and back for additional warmth.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £249

FootJoy Performance Full-Zip Wind Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Blue and Black)

+ Awesome wind and waterproofing

+ Handy side pockets

+ Outstanding value

– Collar could be softer on the neck

FootJoy often lead the way when it comes to windproof and waterproof gear, and despite what appears to be a simple design, technology is packed into this Full-Zip Wind Jacket. Constructed with a stretch fabric to ensure unrestricted movement, it also has a DWR (Durable Water Repellent) finish to bead water away nicely.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £74.50

Puma Primaloft Stlth Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 2 (Black/Grey, Blue)

+ Warmth with no bulk

+ Use it anywhere

– Surprisingly traditional styling for Puma

This jacket will stand up to any weather forecast thanks to Primaloft quilting which provides incredible warmth without any bulk whatsoever. Not only that but the water-resistance and versatility to use it on and off the golf course makes it a very appealing model to go for.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £99.99

Mizuno Windlite Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Black, Bluebell, Navy)

+ Lightweight and yet good protection

+ Waist pockets

– Quite thin

A model that also featured in our guide on the best golf tops, the new Windlite jacket from Mizuno is an extremely useful jacket should the weather turn a bit cold when you are on the course. It may be very lightweight and thin, but it still has good wind protection and water-repellent properties to keep Mother Nature at bay. it also benefits from four-way stretch and two very handy front pockets too.

We think its simple aesthetic means you can use it anywhere and because it is so thin it can be stored anywhere easily.

UK Buy Now at The Golf Shop Online for £74.95

Under Armour Storm Revo Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Navy, Black, Blue, Grey)

+ Padded insulation gives warmth

+ Good value for such high performance

– Perhaps lacks shelf appeal

The Under Armour Storm Revo Jacket is a best-selling outerwear garment sported by the likes of Jordan Spieth. It is made from 100% polyester and aims to offer a comfortable fit. As always with Under Armour the protection is right up there thanks to the Storm technology which repels water well and we also enjoy the padded lightweight insulation which provides excellent warmth to help you deal with the wind and those extra cold days.

UK Buy Now at Under Armour for £90

Inesis Golf Water Repellent Windbreaker

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Petrol Blue, Navy Blue)

+ Simple but effective design

+ Very good value

– Bland aesthetic

Who said good quality wind jackets had to be expensive? Well as always Inesis Golf has created a solid jacket that gives good protection from the wind, and it is also made with a water-repellent fabric as well. The design may look a tad bland given some of the other designs in this ist but if you want to keep things simple, and save money, then you cannot go wrong here.

We think it will pair perfectly with the Inesis Cold Weather Base Layer too which featured in our guide on the best golf base layers.

UK Buy Now at Decathlon for £24.99

Sunderland Zermatt Padded Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Black, Navy/Red, Navy/White, Grey)

+ Good range of movement

+ Toasty warm

– Fabric can make a noise during the swing

Sunderland know a thing or two about making warm golf gear having done so for a long time now. Its latest example is the Zermatt Padded Jacket which is made with a Ripstop fabric that, when combined with the padding, helps keep you nice and warm in all weathers.

It also features stretch brushed raglan sleeves and side panels for an excellent range of movement during the golf swing and there are four nice colours to choose from as well.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £70

Kjus Dave Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Navy, Eden Green)

+ Designed to battle wind

+ Front pockets

– Price

Kjus has gained a fine reputation in the golf world in a relatively short space of time, and with jackets like the Dave, it is easy to see why. It has been specifically designed to battle the wind thanks to the special fabric construction that gives a cocooned like feel when it is worn. Some jackets struggle with freedom of movement but no such concern here as the stretchy fabric gives total freedom of movement.

We also like the brushed fleece lining and front pockets too which really make it a premium model.

UK Buy Now at Scottsdale Golf for £209

G/FORE The Shelby Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Onyx, Twilight)

+ Warmth without bulk

+ Subtle design

– Price

If you want a brand to stand out at your club then G/FORE is the one to go for. However this new Shelby Jacket shows some design restraint with Onyx and Twilight colourways that are versatile enough to use off the golf course too.. Warmth from the wind comes from the Comfortemp down-feel insulation which helps provide a warm feel without any of the bulk that can hinder the golf swing. The elasticated cuffs are a nice touch too, along with the subtle G4 branding.

Peter Millar Hyperlight Weld Hybrid Half Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Light Blue, Navy)

+ Premium design

+ Convenient pockets

– Lack of colour choice

The Hyperlight Weld Hybrid jacket offers the ideal answer to blustery conditions. Made from a premium, breathable performance fabric with four-way stretch, it’s constructed with a highly wind and water-resistant exterior for protection from the elements. Light insulation beneath the woven panel offers comfortable warmth without adding weight, and the ergonomic seaming enhances mobility.

Original Penguin Longsleeve Blocked 1/4 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 2 (Black Iris, Caviar)

+ Soft feel

+ Aesthetic and front pockets

– Colour choice is limited

A good quality windshirt is important when the wind starts to get up and we think this Penguin design is more than capable of being the perfect garment to deal with this. It has a classy aesthetic thanks to the two stripes and two colourways, it is lightweight, and feels soft too with the polyester and elastane combination.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £69.99

Nike Shield Victory Half Zip Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (White, Black, Blue)

+ Good value

+ Versatility

– High collar can be distracting

The Shield Victory Half Zip Jacket is brand new this season from Nike Golf. It features a cool colourblock design available in three nice colours, along with nice little details like elasticated cuffs and zip hand pockets for small item storage. The top benefits from Nike shield technology which helps to protect you from the elements, and it is wind and water resistant.

UK Buy Now at ASOS for £69.95

Under Armour Storm Windstrike 1/2 Zip

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Navy, Black, Blue)

+ Storm tech repels water well

+ Stylish, eye-catching design

– No front pockets

This Windstrike 1/2 Zip is made from a light but tough stretch-woven fabric to shield you from the elements which is great. But hang on it gets better because Under Armour’s Storm technology is also present here which repels water without sacrificing breathability, and the brand has also thought of excellent little details too like the good colours and shaped collar.

UK Buy Now at American Golf for £69.99

adidas Packable Wind Jacket

Sizes: XS-2XL

Colours: 1 (Black)

+ Keeps out the wind very well

+ Can be worn on and off the course

– Lack of colour options

adidas make some of the coolest golf garments out there and this wind jacket is no exception. It is perfect for the course thanks to a fabric construction that means it is soft, stretchy, water repellent and also wind resistant. We also think it is one of the best golf wind jackets on the market to use off the golf course too.

UK Buy Now at Golf Base for £61.99

Mizuno Move Warmer Hybrid Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 4 (Black, Bronze Green, Deep Navy, Vapor Silver)

+ Good value for such a warm jacket

+ Wide range of colour choices

– Slim fit means you may need to go up a size

Lightweight and versatile, the Move Warmer Hybrid jacket provides maximum warmth and a complete range of movement, utilising Mizuno’s revolutionary four-way stretch, Move Tech material. This makes it perfect for use anywhere regardless of how windy or how cold it is.

ProQuip Therma-Gust Jacket

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Navy, Airforce, Black)

+ Adjusts nicely to the swing

+ Another good value option

– Traditional styling may not appeal to the younger golfer

Combine lightweight with ultra warm, the ProQuip Gust Quilted Jacket has everything you need to complete the 18 rounds regardless of the weather. Crafted with a windproof outer layer and an ultra-warm lining, the jacket is woven with a fabric that responds to the torque created by a golfers body during the swing.

UK Buy Now at the Golf Shop Online for £69

Galvin Green Lex Jacket

Sizes: S-3XL

Colours: 5 (Black, Navy, Sharkskin, Red, Surf Blue)

+ One of our favourites

+ Great looking jacket with 5 colours

– Shiny finish will put some off

Much like the Linc model above, Galvin Green has once again hit it out of the park with the Lex jacket. Constructed with lightweight fabrics, it minimises weight and optimises packing nicely without compromising on the windproofing or water repellent finish.

UK Buy Now at Golf Support for £149.97

Stromberg Fore Hybrid Jacket

Sizes: S-XL

Colours: 1 (Black)

+ Good for low temperatures

+ Offers decent value for money

– Quite bulky

Designed for when the temperature drops out on the course, Stromberg’s Hybrid Jacket gives a full range of movement despite looking quite bulky. It has severla nice features like the two side zip pockets, front pocket, and the elasticated hem and cuffs.

Glenmuir Killin

Sizes: S-2XL

Colours: 3 (Navy, Blue and Black)

+ Sporty design

+ Shrug off showers and the cold

– No front pockets

Glenmuir’s Killin top protects against the wind and cold because it has the ability to thermoregulate the users body temperature. Not only that but its Teflon fabric repels water whilst remaining soft and comfortable.

