What are the best sunscreen options for golf? We take a closer look at some of the better options. Make sure you have one of these products in your golf bag...

Best Sunscreen For Golf

A good sunscreen is the most important item in your golf bag – even more crucial than your driver or favourite putter.

True, sunscreen won’t help you play better golf, but sometimes the best golf accessories aren’t about the swing. Sunscreen is so important because it will protect your skin – and your health is what really matters.

RELATED: Why Golfers Need To Wear Sunscreen

It’s probably fair to say, lots of golfers don’t apply sunscreen for fear of getting a greasy grip – but plenty of the best sunscreens for golf won’t cause you any issues in that department.

Roll ons are popular, too, although it doesn’t mean sprays aren’t effective – just avoid getting sunscreen in your eyes and nose, as this can be extremely uncomfortable.

So, here are our rundown of the best sunscreen for golf.

Best Sunscreens For Golf

Alba Botanica Sunscreen SPF 30

This non-greasy, botanically moisturising lotion, made with mineral sunscreen ingredients as well as aloe vera and chamomile extract, will provide super protection, even for those with really sensitive skin.

COOLA Mineral Face Matte Sunscreen SPF 30

All products within the COOLA range are crafted with at least 70 per cent certified organic ingredients.

There are plenty of tropical scents to choose from, and given we can work up quite a sweat in the heat of battle, this is not to be sniffed at – excuse the pun.

Supergoop! Matte Screen Sunscreen SPF 40

One of the brand’s best-sellers, this 100 per cent mineral matte screen acts as a ‘mattifying, make-up gripping primer’.

In other words, it provides super defence from UV rays, as well as giving your skin a smooth and even look – because it’s important to look good on the course, too.

All Good Mineral Sport Sunscreen SPF 30

Made from a reef safe blend of zinc oxide and botanical ingredients, this sunscreen is easy to rub in thanks to a blend of organic coconut oil, jojoba oil and shea butter.

It sounds good enough to eat – but don’t do that, of course.

Instead, apply it 15-20 minutes before you tee off and pop the little tube in your bag to reapply once every two hours – which is the general recommendation.

Neutrogena Sport Face Sunscreen SPF#70+

Oil-free and non-greasy, there’s no danger of losing your golf grip with this sunscreen.

It’s water resistant, too, handy if you want to dive into the pool straight after your round.

And it’s fragrance free – although who doesn’t like the smell of sunscreen?

Sun Bum Mineral Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 30

Sun Bum offers a wide range of excellent sunscreen products – but they’re not just on the list for the attention-grabbing name and funky logo.

Your lips are really sensitive, yet golfers tend to forget to apply sunscreen to this area of the body.

Whether you live on the beach or the golf course, you can, as the brand says, “Trust the Bum”.

Thinksport Sunscreen SPF 50+

You want to avoid chemical sunscreens with harmful ingredients such as homosalate and oxybenzone.

This is another mineral-based sunscreen that uses natural zinc oxide, plus it contains a range of botanical ingredients to protect your skin from sunburn.

Not only that, it will help protect your skin from premature ageing, which should especially appeal to those who spend many a long day out on the baking hot fairways.

Babo Botanicals Super Shield Sunscreen Sport Stick SPF 50

You can’t go wrong with a ‘Super Shield’.

Babo products may originally have been created with babies and children in mind, but the brand has grown, and offers a range of products for the whole family.

This award-winning sunscreen contains no oxybenzone or octinoxate.

Just shake well and apply liberally 15 minutes before you head out.

EltaMD UV Pure Broad-Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 47

Sensitivity-free, fragrance-free, paraben-free, oil-free, dye-free, hormone-free, gluten-free and noncomedogenic – so all the boxes ticked.

It glides on the skin, rubs in quickly, and its’ easy to reapply – which should be done at least every two hours.

Badger Broad Spectrum SPF 30

The badger uses a mineral-rich formula with a zinc oxide base to protect the flesh.

It might have a cute animal logo, but it’s an effective sunscreen for the whole family, not just the little golfers out there with super sensitive skin.