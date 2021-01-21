Best Golf Drinks Bottles and Mugs: We run through a selection to give you some options when selecting the right drinks bottle or mug for your requirements

Best Golf Drinks Bottles And Mugs

When out on the golf course, it’s important that you stay hydrated and energised. So taking sufficient liquids with you is essential which makes a good bottle or mug one of the most important and best golf accessories to put in the bag for a day on the links.

Getting the best golf drinks bottle could help you to stay hydrated, fresh and alert and on top of your game.

Away from the fairways, there are golfing mugs and drinks holders that have great character as well as functionality.

When choosing a drinks bottle you want to consider what capacity you require – If you carry your bag, weight might be an issue.

You will also want to think about insulation – will it keep cold drinks cool in summer and hot drinks warm in winter? Or is that something that isn’t really an issue for you? If so, then you might opt for something a little simpler at a lower price point.

When it comes to mugs – that’s really personal taste, but again, volume will come into the equation. Are you looking for a shot of espresso or a vat of tea? Plus, the material – something traditional or modern?

Here below we look at a selection of the best golf drinks bottles and mugs available right now. Alternatively also take a look at some of the best golf hip flasks and best golf bags out there too.

TaylorMade Mens TM20 Stainless Steel Vacuum Sport Drinks Bottle

+ Good insulation

+ Lightweight

– Only carries one pint of liquid

This stainless steel and polyester drinks bottle has a screw top and excellent insulation that will keep liquid cool or hot for your entire round.

It’s lightweight and will fit into any golf bag drinks holder. It only holds one pint of liquid so might not be enough on the very hottest days, but it’s ideal for most of the season and is excellent for keeping coffee or tea warm on the cooler days.

It’s a good looking drinks bottle with TaylorMade logo on the side and a silver and black finish.

XIXIKO Sport Golf Ball Portable Thermos Cup

+ Good insulation

+ Quality manufacture

– Some might find golf themed graphics a little too much

This drinks holder acts either as a thermos or as a cooler. It will keep liquid hot above 45℃ for 10 hours and will keep drinks cool for an impressive amount of time too.

That’s down to the two layers – the inner being stainless steel and the outer being the insulation layer with a vacuum between them.

There’s a leakproof bottle cap and straw design and it also comes with a cup.

The bottle contains 600ml of liquid and is ideal for golf as well as other activities like hiking, camping or even when driving.

Hydro Flask Lightweight Golf Drinks Bottle

+ Lightweight stainless steel

+ Extra wide mouth

– Premium price

The Hydro Flask Lightweight drinks bottle is one of the best on the market right now.

It will keep hot drinks hot for 12 hours, and chilled drinks cold for 24 hours, there are few thermos available just now with similar insulating qualities and such a low weight.

It comes with a flexible carrying handle and extra wide mouth which makes it much easier to drink from.

For those carrying their clubs, this lightweight offering is a great option.

Camelbak Podium Drinks Bottle

+ Durable

+ Good value

– No thermal qualities

The Camelbak Podium is a classic drinks bottle. A favourite with cyclists, it’s also perfect for drinks on the golf course.

The interior of the bottle is treated so that the plastic doesn’t taint the taste. It’s easy to fill with ice and water and it has a self-sealing valve to prevent spills.

It fits perfectly in a golf bag drinks holder and is extremely lightweight. It’s durable, can go through the dishwasher and it comes in myriad colour options.

Basically, for everyday use, this one is tough to beat.

Very Tea The Golf Father Golf Mug

+ Amusing design

+ Sturdy

– Not really suitable for travel

There are plenty of great golf inspired mugs on the market but this is one of our favourites.

Not only does it make you chuckle but the artwork is also clear and the colours vibrant.

It’s a basic ceramic mug but it’s dishwasher and microwave friendly and it’s quite simply a solid Durham style mug… What more do you need?

Yeti Rambler Golf Mug

+ Great insulation

+ Sturdy grip

– Expensive for a mug

This is one of the most high-tech mugs that money can buy. It’s stainless steel, insulated with superb big grip so you can get your hand through even wearing gloves or golf mitts.

The double-wall vacuum insulation keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip and the duracoat cover means it won’t scratch or peel.

It’s one of the most popular mugs on the market for camping but it’s great for golf too.

Duke Gifts Keep Calm and Play Golf Mug

+ Insulated

+ Leakproof lid

– Somewhat overused slogan!

Yes, ok, we’ve all heard this enough times – but slogans aside – this is an excellent travel mug that’s great for golf, driving or just when you’re out and about.

Stainless steel and insulated, it holds 400ml of liquid – enough for the most voracious tea drinker.

The leakproof lid is pretty stable and you can swivel it for the drinking holes.

It’ll keep liquid hot or cold for a good amount of time and it’s built to last well.

A good way to wrap up our rundown of the best golf drinks bottles and mugs.