I Visited One Of Europe's Most Popular Golfing Hotspots... And It Certainly Didn't Disappoint

The Algarve in Portugal is a popular spot for golf breaks and it isn’t difficult to understand why. Beautiful weather, gorgeous local cuisine and friendly locals who are delighted you are there.

Hidden in the valleys close to the most popular airport in the region is Viceroy at Ombria, a resort that offers far more than just an enjoyable golfing experience.

The resort is easily accessible, situated just 25 minutes from Faro airport and roughly a two hour driver from both Seville and Lisbon. As you arrive nearer the resort, the village appears atop the rolling Algarve hills, surrounded by the golf course on both sides.

The village itself is beautiful with its design complimenting the landscape it is built on. It’s a vibrant location with different amenities spread around the resort, encouraging you to explore.

The village looms over you as you explore the back nine. (Image credit: Viceroy)

The rooms offer some of the prettiest views you can ask for - my room gave me a stunning view of the front nine of the golf course, situated within the valley and had me yearning for my tee time the following morning.

The outdoor pool situated in the heart of the village also offers glorious views of the setting sun to the west whilst looking over the back nine, the perfect spot for an evening cocktail.

Viceroy at Ombria has a clear vision that this is a resort with a golf course, rather than a golf course with a resort. This is amplified by the number of top-tier dining options at your disposal, with five locally inspired restaurants and bars located on site for you to choose from.

The Ombria Kitchen provided some of the nicest local seafood I have eaten in a long time, whilst Solalua provided a fabulous wine-tasting experience as I sampled some of the best wines the Algarve has to offer - I’m still dreaming about the rosé in particular.

What the resort deserves credit for is how they see their golf course as part of the resort. There’s no hyperbolic statements or language about how this course will be one of the best you’ve ever played, but what they do promise is a word I heard a lot when I was in the resort - fun.

The 18-hole GEO Certified Par 71 signature course, designed by Jorge Santana da Silva, isn’t in the top 10 courses I’ve ever played, but it’s up there with some of the most enjoyable rounds I’ve had the pleasure of experiencing.

The fun begins on the opening tee shot, an elevated drive to a wide fairway on a reachable par 5, if you’re brave enough to take it over the river that naturally winds through the valley in which the front nine is set.

A smile rarely left my face the opening three holes and it certainly wasn’t going to leave on the 4th tee box, a heartracing elevated tee shot on a short par 4 that requires serious thought for club selection - I wasn’t sure what to hit so like I normally do, hammered driver.

It was an exhilarating tee shot and is repeated on the par 3 6th hole for which choosing the right club to hit into a green which feels like it’s 300ft below you is a joyful puzzle.

The tee elevated tee boxes for the Par 4 4th hole (right) and Par 3 6th hole (left/center) are heart-pumping. (Image credit: Viceroy)

It’s far from the longest golf course in the world, making it accessible for players of all abilities, but the more capable longer hitters often have choices of how aggressive they want to be off the tee and how much danger to take on, a feature I love on a golf course. The 9th hole signified this, with a large water hazard eating into the fairway the closer you get to the green.

The back nine is a change of pace from the front, situated on the opposite side of the valley and resort on west-facing sprawling hills, allowing you to soak up a beautiful evening Portuguese sunset.

It uses the natural landscape wonderfully, with holes embracing the undulating slopes rather than having the feeling of being built on top of them. More elevated tee shots afford you plenty of vistas of the Algarve hills and even a sunset depending on when you play.

The rolling hills of the back nine are perfectly complimented by the setting sun, allowing the natural landscape to really pop. (Image credit: Viceroy)

The back nine ends with an exhilarating, dramatic down hill par 4 which is reachable for the big hitters and offers up a grandstand finish for any match play battles.

I dramatically lost my match on this hole, but took a trip to the spa in which the private outdoor heated pool, indoor thermal pool as well as Finnish sauna and salt steam room helped me recover, both physically and emotionally.

There’s plenty to do for non-golfers as well, be that cycling, hiking, trail walking or discovering the tucked away villages dotted around the valleys.

Whether you’re coming with a group of buddies for Ryder Cup-style showdown or bringing the family for some sun and fun, Viceroy at Ombria truly caters for everyone. Just don’t indulge too much in the local wine!