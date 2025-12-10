Rest Up Or Battle On Through Winter? Why I'm Considering A Different Approach This Off-Season...

It's here... Yes, after long nights of beer garden weather, I'm now confined to hibernating in my living room until the sun and warmth rears its head in 2026.

I'll be honest, I'm not a big fan of winter, and anyone who says it's better than summer is wrong. Sorry, but you are.

Selfishly, for a golfer like me, I now can't go on to the course without getting my trouser legs muddy, my feet turning to ice cubes and my clubs picking up an acre of turf...

Okay, I don't like it, but should I stop being negative about winter golf? In fact, is it something that I should embrace as we head to the next portion of the golfing cycle?

(Image credit: Future)

Well, first things first, there are lots of positives to playing the sport in winter, chief among which is that it's a great chance to reset your swing and work on your game prior to the start of next season.

I've alluded to this previously but, for me, I found that my golf in 2025 was good, albeit inconsistent. I hit the ball well, but every swing felt different. Now is the time, then, to work on something that can be repeatable.

This is a positive but, as my fellow colleague Elliott Heath mentioned, too much time on the driving range can have a negative impact on your game, especially when you're using the forgiving mats that are provided.

It's easy to become a range rat, especially in winter, but hitting off AstroTurf on the range and grass on the golf course are at the complete opposite ends of the spectrum.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Golf is a game played on grass and, not only that, golf is a game where you learn how to score...

Spending too much time hitting into a wide open space isn't going to help when you get on to a course where every shot counts and there are hazards aplenty.

Perhaps then, over winter, you should continue to play on the golf course; however, this leads to another problem in that the course and weather conditions aren't going to be perfect, as frozen greens, bog-like conditions and bitterly cold winds torment the weekend warrior.

What Do I Suggest For Winter Golf?

There are many ways to look at it but, for me, over the last few years I've been trying to balance the range game and the course game, and one way of doing that is to enter some winter competitions.

For the first time in over a decade, I've entered our Winter League due to the fact it makes me get out on to the golf course. Instead of being stagnant, I'm now forced into playing a minimum of three competitive matches.

What's more, I've had a lesson for the first time in a while as, when I get onto the range, I have purpose and something to work on. This may sound odd, but fixating on a movement in your swing can take your mind off the chilly conditions you experience.

(Image credit: Future)

Another small point is that, by using the range, I've found it easier to swing in the multiple layers of clothing needed for the cutting weather.

This may sound like absolute rubbish, but if you can make a committed and full swing in a base layer, mid layer and jacket, imagine how easy it'll feel when we get to the competition season of summer!

In the past, I would have used winter as an excuse to sit on my sofa, stuff my face with Christmas food and consume copious amounts of wine. Why would you go out in these grim conditions, what's the point?

Admittedly, a rest can do the world of good but, for me, if you start building the foundations of your golf game now, they will be more set when the peak season commences.