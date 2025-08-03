New Kid On The Algarve Block Now Has A Brand New Viceroy Hotel
The course at Ombria on the Algarve only opened in 2023 and now you can stay on site in the impressive new Viceroy at Ombria Algarve Hotel...
The Algarve has long been richly blessed with fine courses, including many of the very best golf courses in Portugal. But Ombria, five miles from Loule and just 30 minutes from Faro airport, is a mere babe having opened in 2023.
It’s the handiwork of Jorge Santana da Silva, a Portuguese architect who cut his design teeth under the mentorship of Robert Trent Jones Senior in Madeira in 1981.
The layout is a sensible playing length for holidaying golfers, set out in two separate loops either side of a residential development.
The back-to-back par 3s at 4 and 5 will catch your eye heading out, while the short, downhill par-4 18th will bring hopes of a closing birdie if you can safely negotiate the sand.
Surrounded by rolling hills, olive groves and beautifully clear streams, the course has achieved GEO-certified status for its dedication to sustainable practices including the restoration of the river habitat, the planting of 700 oak trees, the use of solar and geothermal energy and more.
The clubhouse is home to the Case E Fora restaurant, which serves classic bar food with a Portuguese twist.
From the castle-top terrace, you can relax under the warm Algarvian sunshine and soak up glorious sunsets and mountain views, while enjoying one of the extensive range of cocktails, craft beers or fine local wines.
And the beautiful, newly opened Viceroy at Ombria Algarve hotel means you can now stay right by the golf course and enjoy six further restaurants and bars serving regional wines and locally inspired dishes – complete with home-grown produce – or relax in the Spa by Viceroy with its indoor thermal pool.
Jeremy Ellwood has worked in the golf industry since 1993 and for Golf Monthly since 2002 when he started out as equipment editor. He is now a freelance journalist writing mainly for Golf Monthly. He is an expert on the Rules of Golf having qualified through an R&A course to become a golf referee. He is a senior panelist for Golf Monthly's Top 100 UK & Ireland Course Rankings and has played all of the Top 100 plus 91 of the Next 100, making him well-qualified when it comes to assessing and comparing our premier golf courses. He has now played 1,000 golf courses worldwide in 35 countries, from the humblest of nine-holers in the Scottish Highlands to the very grandest of international golf resorts. He reached the 1,000 mark on his 60th birthday in October 2023 on Vale do Lobo's Ocean course. Put him on a links course anywhere and he will be blissfully content.
Jezz can be contacted via Twitter - @JezzEllwoodGolf
Jeremy is currently playing...
Driver: Ping G425 LST 10.5˚ (draw setting), Mitsubishi Tensei AV Orange 55 S shaft
3 wood: Srixon ZX, EvenFlow Riptide 6.0 S 50g shaft
Hybrid: Ping G425 17˚, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 80 S shaft
Irons 3- to 8-iron: Ping i525, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Irons 9-iron and PW: Honma TWorld TW747Vx, Nippon NS Pro regular shaft
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 50˚ and 54˚, 12˚ bounce, True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 R300 shafts
Putter: Kramski HPP 325
Ball: Any premium ball I can find in a charity shop or similar (or out on the course!)
