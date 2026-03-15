Sudarshan Yellamaraju Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer

Sudarshan Yellamaraju is rapidly making a name for himself in the professional game, having graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season.

However, the left-hander’s route to the pro ranks was unusual.

Here are 15 things to know about the Canadian.

Article continues below

Sudarshan Yellamaraju

1. Sudarshan Yellamaraju was born in Visakhapatnam, India.

2. His family moved from India to Winnipeg, Canada, when he was four, and as a result, he represents the country.

3. He is largely self-taught, having studied videos of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on YouTube with his father as he was growing up.

4. Yellamaraju began playing when he was six, initially at The Golf Dome in Winnipeg, a multi-purpose indoor facility for golfers.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. He got his first set of clubs when he was nine.

6. At the same age, he played in his first 18-hole round at a tournament. Per The Fried Egg, he shot 101 in the first round, and it remains his only round over 100.

7. The family moved to Mississauga, Ontario when he was 11, and he still plays out of the city.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju's maiden professional win came at the 2025 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. One of his greatest amateur achievements was victory in the Ontario Men’s Amateur when he was 16.

9. He was the youngest player in the field, and birdied the 72nd hole to avoid going into a playoff.

10. Unlike many players, Yellamaraju didn’t attend college as he didn’t have enough money via scholarships. Instead, he turned professional in 2021 when he was 19.

11. His life as a professional began on mini tours before spending two years on the PGA Tour Canada in 2022 and 2023 before joining the Korn Ferry Tour.

12. His maiden pro win came at the 2025 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the circuit, beating Kensei Hirata by five.

13. That helped him finish 19th on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.

Sudarshan Yellamaraju earned his PGA Tour card in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

14. He doesn’t have a swing coach, but sometimes has his dad check over videos of his swing.

15. Yellamaraju likes other sports, including the national sports of his two countries, cricket and hockey, although he can’t play either. He is also a soccer fan and supports Manchester United.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Sudarshan Yellamaraju Bio Born Visakhapatnam, India Represents Canada Turned Pro 2021 Former Tours PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour Current Tour PGA Tour Professional Wins 1