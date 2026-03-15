Sudarshan Yellamaraju Facts: 15 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Sudarshan Yellamaraju is one of the rising stars of the PGA Tour. Here are 15 thing to know about him
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju is rapidly making a name for himself in the professional game, having graduated from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour for the 2026 season.
However, the left-hander’s route to the pro ranks was unusual.
Here are 15 things to know about the Canadian.Article continues below
Sudarshan Yellamaraju
1. Sudarshan Yellamaraju was born in Visakhapatnam, India.
2. His family moved from India to Winnipeg, Canada, when he was four, and as a result, he represents the country.
3. He is largely self-taught, having studied videos of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on YouTube with his father as he was growing up.
4. Yellamaraju began playing when he was six, initially at The Golf Dome in Winnipeg, a multi-purpose indoor facility for golfers.
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5. He got his first set of clubs when he was nine.
6. At the same age, he played in his first 18-hole round at a tournament. Per The Fried Egg, he shot 101 in the first round, and it remains his only round over 100.
7. The family moved to Mississauga, Ontario when he was 11, and he still plays out of the city.
8. One of his greatest amateur achievements was victory in the Ontario Men’s Amateur when he was 16.
9. He was the youngest player in the field, and birdied the 72nd hole to avoid going into a playoff.
10. Unlike many players, Yellamaraju didn’t attend college as he didn’t have enough money via scholarships. Instead, he turned professional in 2021 when he was 19.
11. His life as a professional began on mini tours before spending two years on the PGA Tour Canada in 2022 and 2023 before joining the Korn Ferry Tour.
12. His maiden pro win came at the 2025 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic on the circuit, beating Kensei Hirata by five.
13. That helped him finish 19th on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List to earn his PGA Tour card for the 2026 season.
14. He doesn’t have a swing coach, but sometimes has his dad check over videos of his swing.
15. Yellamaraju likes other sports, including the national sports of his two countries, cricket and hockey, although he can’t play either. He is also a soccer fan and supports Manchester United.
Born
Visakhapatnam, India
Represents
Canada
Turned Pro
2021
Former Tours
PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour
Current Tour
PGA Tour
Professional Wins
1
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Korn Ferry Tour
2025 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
-25 (five shots)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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