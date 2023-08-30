Former US Open Champion Gary Woodland To Undergo Brain Surgery
The 2019 US Open champion will have surgery to remove a lesion from his brain in September
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Gary Woodland has revealed that he will undergo brain surgery in the coming weeks.
The American made the announcement on Twitter, explaining the surgery will be carried out to remove a lesion from his brain.
His statement read: “I wanted to share a recent health development with you. On Sept 18th, I'll be having surgery to remove a lesion found on my brain. I was diagnosed a few months ago and have been trying to treat symptoms with medication.
“After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action. I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”
Thank you for your support during this time. GW pic.twitter.com/QSDlQqXFd0August 30, 2023
The 39-year-old’s most recent appearance came in July’s Wyndham Championship, where he needed a top-three finish to reach the FedEx Cup Playoffs. In the end, he had to settle for a T27 at Sedgefield Country Club, which brought his PGA Tour season to a close.
Woodland has enjoyed a hugely successful career to date. His first PGA Tour win came in the 2011 Transitions Championship, with another in the 2013 Reno-Tahoe Open followed by victory in the 2018 WM Phoenix Open.
Woodland's career highlight so far came in 2019 with victory in the US Open at Pebble Beach, where he beat Brooks Koepka by three shots thanks to a memorable 40-foot putt on the 18th green.
That achievement also brought him a career-high world ranking of 12th. However, this season has been more of a struggle for Woodland, whose high points were T9s in the Cadence Bank Houston Open and one of the PGA Tour’s designated events, the Genesis Invitational.
No potential timeline has been given for Woodland’s return to action.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
PGA Tour Pro Reveals Fellow Player Took Two Stroke Penalty For Cart Ride
Michael Kim has given details of the unnamed player's attempt to avoid a long walk in the heat
By Mike Hall Published
-
'You Don't Leave JT At Home' - Why Johnson Was Right To Pick Out Of Sorts Justin Thomas
Justin Thomas' Ryder Cup selection has been the main headline but was Zach Johnson right to turn to experience over form?
By Paul Higham Published
-
PGA Tour Pro Reveals Fellow Player Took Two Stroke Penalty For Cart Ride
Michael Kim has given details of the unnamed player's attempt to avoid a long walk in the heat
By Mike Hall Published
-
LIV Golf’s Cameron Smith Confirmed For DP World Tour Sanctioned Events
The 30-year-old will play in both the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and ISPS Handa Australian Open in November and December
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ryder Cup Hopeful Paired With Vice Captains In Final Week Before Wildcard Picks
Ludvig Aberg will tee it up alongside Nicolas Colsaerts and Edoardo Molinari at the Omega European Masters
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 5 Players Aiming To Catch Robert MacIntyre To Take Final Ryder Cup Spot
There's one place up for grabs on the European points list, with five players chasing down the Scot, who currently holds it
By Mike Hall Published
-
Keegan Bradley Admits To Being ‘Super Bummed Out’ Over Ryder Cup Omission
The 37-year-old has expressed his disappointment at missing out on the US Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
Zach Johnson Reveals 'Extremely Difficult' Wildcard Phone Call To Cameron Young
The Team USA Ryder Cup captain says telling Young he wasn't one of his wildcards was the most difficult call he had to make
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘Those Picks Confirm It’s The Boys Club’ - Renowned Coach On Zach Johnson’s Wildcards
Tiger Woods' former coach Hank Haney has offered his thoughts on the six captain's picks for the US Ryder Cup team
By Mike Hall Published
-
6 Big Names Missing From The US Ryder Cup Team
Some of the biggest names to miss out on the chance to play for Team USA at Marco Simone
By Mike Hall Published