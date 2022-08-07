Sir Nick Faldo Gets Emotional In Final CBS Appearance

Appearing on CBS screens for the final time, Sir Nick Faldo couldn't help but well up as Ian Baker-Finch gave an emotional send off to the six-time Major winner

Matt Cradock
After announcing that this year will be his last as a broadcaster for CBS and the Golf Channel, Sir Nick Faldo couldn't help but get emotional as he gave his final on-screen appearance after 16 years with the broadcasting company.

It was a tearful one for the six-time Major winner, who received plaudits from Jim Nantz, Ian Baker-Finch and Amanda Balionis Renner, with Faldo tearing up on air at the Wyndham Championship.

"You taught me so much, for that I'm grateful" stated Baker-Finch, who himself was holding back the tears as he spoke to Faldo. "I'm honoured to have my name sandwiched between yours on the Claret Jug in 90, 91 and 92, I look at that with great pleasure.

"The last two decades we have been paired together many times, on various TV towers around the world and in fact the last 16 years here at CBS. It's been a great honour and I'm sad to see you go. It's so sad, perhaps we will have the chance to be paired together at the Gallatin River, Montana with a fly rod instead of a golf club".

Following the emotional moment, Faldo joked about "asking for tissues", with the six-time Major winner pulling out a few before stating "that's all CBS could afford."

Faldo has been a prominent voice on golf telecasts since 2006, with the 65-year-old stepping away at the same tournament where he made his debut in the studio. He has spent 18 years as a golf broadcaster and 16 years with CBS and the Golf Channel. 

Earlier in the week, Faldo was presented with a special plaque as a tribute to him at the Wyndham Championship. After stepping away from the booth, Faldo is set to be replaced by 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

