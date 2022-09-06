Presidents Cup International Team Finalised

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The International Team for the 2022 Presidents Cup is finalised, with Captain Trevor Immelman selecting six players for the 12-person team.

The former Masters champion has named South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Australian Cam Davis, South Koreans Si Woo Kim and K.H Lee, Colombian Sebastian Muñoz and Canadian Taylor Pendrith as his selections. The Presidents Cup will be contested at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, between 20-25 September 2022.

Of the six that Immelman has selected, five will be making their debut, with Kim having first represented the International Team in 2017 at Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey.

Although first-timers in the Presidents Cup, Kim, Lee, Davis and Muñoz have notched PGA Tour victories with Bezuidenhout a three-time winner on the DP World Tour. The International Team will consist of representations from Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Japan, South Africa and South Korea.

Immelman found himself in somewhat of a sympathetic position after World No.2 and recently-crowned Open champion Cameron Smith joined the LIV Golf Series. Smith made the jump alongside Joaquin Niemann and Marc Leishman and their suspension from the PGA Tour, and subsequent ineligibility from the Presidents Cup, was made official the moment their first tee shot was struck in Boston.

The South African, who recently described the landscape as a "giant pain in my a**" was already without Louis Oosthuizen, Branden Grace, Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer who were early defectors to LIV Golf.

Immelman's wildcard picks join a roster that includes Masters champions Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott as well as Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Corey Conners and Mito Pereira.

A surprising omission is Erik Van Rooyen who, at No.8 in the updated standings, is the best ranked player left off the team. Immelman has also passed on Ryan Fox and Canadian Adam Hadwin, who had made the last two squads.

United States team captain Davis Love III is expected to reveal his selections on Wednesday but will be without Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Talor Gooch following their decision to join the Greg Norman-fronted venture.

2022 Presidents Cup - International Team