Positive Trend Continues As CBS Reports 13% Increase On Last Year's Viewing Figures
Keegan Bradley claimed victory at the PGA Tour's final Signature Event last week, with CBS reporting a huge surge in viewership numbers for the tournament
The last Signature Event on the PGA Tour for 2025 took us to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, which hosted the Travelers Championship.
Still seeking his first win in America, Tommy Fleetwood had a one shot lead heading into Sunday. However, he was left heartbroken once again, as Keegan Bradley lifted the trophy thanks to an incredible birdie on the last hole, with seemingly every spectator pushing him to victory.
Bradley wasn't the only success story to come from last week's tournament, though.
CBS reported incredible viewership figures for Sunday, citing its second most-watched final round of the Travelers Championship in 22 years.
It's CBS' best coverage of the tournament since 2021, averaging 3.519 million viewers and peaking at 5.435 million. This is an increase of 35% from last year.
Golf is very much trending in the right direction and the network has seen increased viewership numbers throughout the season too.
Golf on CBS is averaging 3.328 million viewers this season to-date, which is up 13% from last year. It is also the highest average since 2018.
Signature PGA Tour event viewership is also up 19% from last year, averaging 2.742 million viewers.
It wasn't just CBS who saw their figures rise, Paramount+ also achieved its most streamed Travelers Championship ever, in what has been a brilliant year for the broadcaster.
Along with Signature Events, numbers also increased at this year's Masters, where Rory McIlroy finally achieved the Career Grand Slam.
CBS reported that its final round was the most watched golf telecast on any network in seven years. It averaged 12.707 million viewers, up 33% from last year and peaked at a staggering 19.543 million.
Similarly, for Paramount+, it recorded its largest non-NFL sports day ever, as it became its most streamed golf event. It also announced triple digit viewership growth against last year.
Golf spectatorship is back on the rise, and let's hope it stays that way.
Euan has just finished a BA Sports Journalism degree at the University of Brighton and is currently working with the news team at Golf Monthly. He would love a career in Golf and is looking to expand his journalistic skills while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.
His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as reporting on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at racecourses such as Goodwood and Kempton Park.
A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.
