8 Things You Didn't Know About Larry Mize
How well do you know the 1987 Masters Champion? Take a look at these eight things you didn't know about him.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
8 Things You Didn't Know About Larry Mize
Producer of one of the most memorable moments in Masters history, Larry Mize and Augusta are intrinsically linked. Despite this and despite his undeniable impact on Masters history, the rest of his career and life is relatively unknown. We have tried to address that somewhat with these eight things you didn't know about him.
8 Things You Didn't Know About Larry Mize
1. Mize was famously born in Augusta, Georgia and attended Georgia Tech University.
2. Mize worked at Augusta National as a teenager on some of the scoreboards.
3. It was also in Augusta that Mize produced his finest career moment, capturing the Masters at the 1987 tournament in a play-off. His shot from the right of the 11th green has gone down as one of the finest the course has ever seen.
4. Before he captured the win, his nickname on Tour was Larry D. Mize as he let slip many leads in tournaments. In total he won four times on the PGA Tour, three times on the Japan Golf Tour and once on the Champions Tour at the Montreal Championship in 2010.
5. His middle name is Hogan.
6. According to the official World Golf Ranking website, Mize's best ranking ever is 11th.
7. His sole appearance in the Ryder Cup came in 1987. He produced two points from four matches, winning once, losing once and halving twice. He would be on the losing team as Europe emerged victorious 15-13 at Muirfield Village in Ohio.
8. For many years Mize and drinks giant Coca Cola sponsored a charity golf tournament to aid those with cystic fibrosis. This was held at the Atlanta Athletic Club.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6