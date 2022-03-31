Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

8 Things You Didn't Know About Larry Mize

Producer of one of the most memorable moments in Masters history, Larry Mize and Augusta are intrinsically linked. Despite this and despite his undeniable impact on Masters history, the rest of his career and life is relatively unknown. We have tried to address that somewhat with these eight things you didn't know about him.

1. Mize was famously born in Augusta, Georgia and attended Georgia Tech University.

2. Mize worked at Augusta National as a teenager on some of the scoreboards.

3. It was also in Augusta that Mize produced his finest career moment, capturing the Masters at the 1987 tournament in a play-off. His shot from the right of the 11th green has gone down as one of the finest the course has ever seen.

Augusta played a pivotal role in Larry Mize's career (Getty Images)

4. Before he captured the win, his nickname on Tour was Larry D. Mize as he let slip many leads in tournaments. In total he won four times on the PGA Tour, three times on the Japan Golf Tour and once on the Champions Tour at the Montreal Championship in 2010.

5. His middle name is Hogan.

6. According to the official World Golf Ranking website, Mize's best ranking ever is 11th.

7. His sole appearance in the Ryder Cup came in 1987. He produced two points from four matches, winning once, losing once and halving twice. He would be on the losing team as Europe emerged victorious 15-13 at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

8. For many years Mize and drinks giant Coca Cola sponsored a charity golf tournament to aid those with cystic fibrosis. This was held at the Atlanta Athletic Club.