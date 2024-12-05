Andrew Catalon Facts: 10 Things To Know About CBS Broadcaster
Get to know the man calling the golfing plays on CBS with our facts about the life and career of Andrew Catalon
A reconizable voice in a number of sports across America, Andrew Catalon can be heard calling golf on CBS among his many other assignments.
Get to know more about him with our facts about his life and career.
Andrew Catalon Facts
1. Andrew Catalon was born 7 September 1980 in Milburn, New Jersey.
2. He attended Syracuse University where he worked on the college radio station.
3. He lives in New Jersey with wife, MSNBC reporter Jessica Layton, and their son CJ.
4. Catalon began his broadcasting career as sports director at TV station WVNY in Vermont before joining WNYT in Albany, New York as a sports anchor.
5. He joined CBS as a full-time commentator in 2013.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. Catalon became part of the CBS golf team began doing play-by-play on PGA Tour events in 2020, and has been calling The Masters since 2021.
7. He has also worked on five Olympic Games for NBC Sports.
8. Catalon also covers the NBA and college basketball for CBS, including the NCAA March Madness.
9. Since 2023, Catalon has also been on play-by-play for the NFL on CBS alongside Tiki Barber.
10. One further sport Catalon has called is the US Open tennis championship.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
LIV Golf Leaderboard At PIF Saudi International
A total of 42 LIV Golfers are present at Riyadh Golf Club, with all having varying degrees of success at the Asian Tour's season finale
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Jack Nicklaus Golf Tips: 5 Timeless Lessons From The Golden Bear
As one of the greatest players in golf's history, Jack Nicklaus possesses a wealth of experience and wisdom. Here, we share five of his invaluable golf lessons
By Barry Plummer Published
-
Steve Burkowski Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Broadcaster
Steve Burkowski has been part of the Golf Channel broadcast team for almost a quarter of a century - here are 10 things to know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Emilia Migliaccio Facts: 11 Things To Know About TV Reporter & Talented Amateur
Get to know former college golfing star and now broadcaster Emilia Migliaccio with our facts about her life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
James Nitties Facts: 24 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Broadcaster And Former Pro
Discover more about former professional golfer and current broadcaster, James Nitties via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Shane Bacon Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Shane Bacon had brief playing and caddying careers before becoming better known for his golf broadcasting work - here are 15 things to know about the Texan
By Mike Hall Published
-
Mark Immelman Facts: 12 Things To Know About Golf Broadcaster And Analyst
Find out more about golf broadcaster and analyst Mark Immelman with these facts about his life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
Mark Roe Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Sky Sports Golf Broadcaster
Discover more about the former European Tour winner and Sky Sports Golf commentator via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
David Howell Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer And Broadcaster
Discover more about English professional golfer and Sky Sports presenter, David Howell via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rich Lerner Facts: 11 Things To Know About Golf Channel Presenter
Get to know more about Golf Channel presenter and commentator Rich Lerner with our 11 facts about his life and career
By Paul Higham Published