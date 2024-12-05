Andrew Catalon Facts: 10 Things To Know About CBS Broadcaster

Get to know the man calling the golfing plays on CBS with our facts about the life and career of Andrew Catalon

A reconizable voice in a number of sports across America, Andrew Catalon can be heard calling golf on CBS among his many other assignments.

Get to know more about him with our facts about his life and career.

Andrew Catalon Facts

1. Andrew Catalon was born 7 September 1980 in Milburn, New Jersey.

2. He attended Syracuse University where he worked on the college radio station.

3. He lives in New Jersey with wife, MSNBC reporter Jessica Layton, and their son CJ.

4. Catalon began his broadcasting career as sports director at TV station WVNY in Vermont before joining WNYT in Albany, New York as a sports anchor.

5. He joined CBS as a full-time commentator in 2013.

6. Catalon became part of the CBS golf team began doing play-by-play on PGA Tour events in 2020, and has been calling The Masters since 2021.

7. He has also worked on five Olympic Games for NBC Sports.

8. Catalon also covers the NBA and college basketball for CBS, including the NCAA March Madness.

9. Since 2023, Catalon has also been on play-by-play for the NFL on CBS alongside Tiki Barber.

10. One further sport Catalon has called is the US Open tennis championship.

