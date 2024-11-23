Mark Immelman Facts: 12 Things To Know About Golf Broadcaster And Analyst

A recognisible voice on TV golf broadcasts, Mark Immelman has been on the scene for over a decade. Get to know more about him with these facts about his life and career.

1. Mark Immelman was born on 2 October 1970 in Somerset West, South Africa.

2. He works on live golf as part of the CBS golf team, ESPN and PGA Tour Live as a reporter, interviewer and analyst.

3. He is the older brother of 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

4. Immelman's father Johan is a former commissioner of the South African Sunshine Tour.

5. He went to college at Columbus State where he was a three-time All American and won two national championships.

6. He started his broadcast career in South Africa for SuperSport TV and later joined SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Immelman lives in Columbus, Georgia, with his wife Tracy and two daughters.

8. He's also a golf coach and has a teaching center at Columbus State University - the Mark Immelman Golf Instruction @ The Key Golf Facility.

9. Immelman was named the 2009 NCAA Division II Coach of the Year.

10. He's also a member of the Columbus State Athletics Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2017.

11. As a coach he's worked with the likes of Charl Schawrtzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Larry Mize, Loren Roberts and Patton Kizzire.

12. He's published several books and articles on golf instruction.