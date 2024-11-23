Mark Immelman Facts: 12 Things To Know About Golf Broadcaster And Analyst

Find out more about golf broadcaster and analyst Mark Immelman with these facts about his life and career

A recognisible voice on TV golf broadcasts, Mark Immelman has been on the scene for over a decade. Get to know more about him with these facts about his life and career.

1. Mark Immelman was born on 2 October 1970 in Somerset West, South Africa.

2. He works on live golf as part of the CBS golf team, ESPN and PGA Tour Live as a reporter, interviewer and analyst.

3. He is the older brother of 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman.

4. Immelman's father Johan is a former commissioner of the South African Sunshine Tour.

5. He went to college at Columbus State where he was a three-time All American and won two national championships.

6. He started his broadcast career in South Africa for SuperSport TV and later joined SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

7. Immelman lives in Columbus, Georgia, with his wife Tracy and two daughters.

8. He's also a golf coach and has a teaching center at Columbus State University - the Mark Immelman Golf Instruction @ The Key Golf Facility.

9. Immelman was named the 2009 NCAA Division II Coach of the Year.

10. He's also a member of the Columbus State Athletics Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2017.

11. As a coach he's worked with the likes of Charl Schawrtzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Larry Mize, Loren Roberts and Patton Kizzire.

12. He's published several books and articles on golf instruction.

