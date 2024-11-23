Mark Immelman Facts: 12 Things To Know About Golf Broadcaster And Analyst
Find out more about golf broadcaster and analyst Mark Immelman with these facts about his life and career
A recognisible voice on TV golf broadcasts, Mark Immelman has been on the scene for over a decade. Get to know more about him with these facts about his life and career.
1. Mark Immelman was born on 2 October 1970 in Somerset West, South Africa.
2. He works on live golf as part of the CBS golf team, ESPN and PGA Tour Live as a reporter, interviewer and analyst.
3. He is the older brother of 2008 Masters champion Trevor Immelman.
4. Immelman's father Johan is a former commissioner of the South African Sunshine Tour.
5. He went to college at Columbus State where he was a three-time All American and won two national championships.
6. He started his broadcast career in South Africa for SuperSport TV and later joined SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.
Get the top Black Friday deals right in your inbox: Sign up now!
The hottest deals and product recommendations during deals season straight to your inbox plus all the best game-changing tips, in-depth features and the latest news and insights around the game.
7. Immelman lives in Columbus, Georgia, with his wife Tracy and two daughters.
8. He's also a golf coach and has a teaching center at Columbus State University - the Mark Immelman Golf Instruction @ The Key Golf Facility.
9. Immelman was named the 2009 NCAA Division II Coach of the Year.
10. He's also a member of the Columbus State Athletics Hall of Fame, being inducted in 2017.
11. As a coach he's worked with the likes of Charl Schawrtzel, Louis Oosthuizen, Larry Mize, Loren Roberts and Patton Kizzire.
12. He's published several books and articles on golf instruction.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
Mark Roe Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Sky Sports Golf Broadcaster
Discover more about the former European Tour winner and Sky Sports Golf commentator via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
David Howell Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer And Broadcaster
Discover more about English professional golfer and Sky Sports presenter, David Howell via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Mark Roe Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Sky Sports Golf Broadcaster
Discover more about the former European Tour winner and Sky Sports Golf commentator via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
David Howell Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer And Broadcaster
Discover more about English professional golfer and Sky Sports presenter, David Howell via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Rich Lerner Facts: 11 Things To Know About Golf Channel Presenter
Get to know more about Golf Channel presenter and commentator Rich Lerner with our 11 facts about his life and career
By Paul Higham Published
-
Chantel McCabe Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The American Broadcaster
Discover more about American broadcaster Chantel McCabe via these facts regarding her life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Simon Holmes Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Famous Coach And Sky Sports Golf Presenter
The renowned coach and Sky Sports Golf analyst has worked with some of the game’s best-ever players
By Michael Weston Published
-
Tony Johnstone Facts: 16 Things To Know About The Sky Sports Golf Commentator
Johnstone won 25 times around the world before calling it a day and moving into broadcasting
By Michael Weston Published
-
Richard Boxall Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Former European Tour Player And Now Broadcaster With Sky
‘Boxie’ is not only a former Tour winner – he’s also part of the BAFTA-winning Sky Sports team
By Michael Weston Published
-
Jamie Spence Facts: 18 Things To Know About The Former Player And Now DP World Tour Commentator
The Englishman enjoyed a successful career as a professional before moving into broadcasting
By Michael Weston Published