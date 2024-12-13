Who Are The TGL Broadcast Team?
Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie, and Marty Smith form the main trio of ESPN's telecast team in season one of TGL
For the inaugural season of TGL - the new prime time team golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports - ESPN is broadcasting the action live every Monday or Tuesday night from the specially-designed arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The 2025 TGL campaign includes fixtures from January 7 all the way through to the playoffs in late March, with each of the six golf clubs facing off against each other once in the regular season.
And through it all, Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie, and Marty Smith are leading the coverage on ESPN and ESPN+. They are joined by Claire Rogers, Jahmai Webster, and Roger Steele as part of the overall broadcast team.
Van Pelt is the host of TGL's pre-match and intermission segments from the 'SportsCenter' studio in Washington, D.C. while Barrie is calling the action from the broadcast booth within SoFi Center.
Smith is the man on the ground - the on-course reporter of sorts - with access to the players, the team owners and various other celebrities in attendance. Steele is the event's MC while Rogers and Webster handle extra content on ESPN+.
A post shared by TGL (@tglgolf)
A photo posted by on
TGL host Van Pelt is the long-time anchor of SportsCentre on ESPN and hosted Monday Night Countdown on ESPN for the 2023-24 NFL season. He is also one of the most iconic faces and voices at The Masters and is now responsible for bringing the TGL broadcast on the air, setting the scene, and conducting interviews with players throughout the match and post-match.
Barrie has been a sportscaster on SportsCentre with Van Pelt for several years, serving as the pre-game and half-time show host for ESPN College Football Thursday Primetime. Barrie - who has been part of ESPN’s major championship golf coverage for more than a decade - has direct communication with the teams and is able to engage with players on their strategy live.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
And Smith - who also co-hosts the popular show 'Marty and McGee' on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, alongside co-host Ryan McGee - fulfils a similar role by speaking to teams on the ground and gaining insight on their analysis and tactics.
Rogers is one of Golf.com's leading reporters and personalties - also hosting 'The Scoop' - while Webster works for NESN as the Boston Red Sox's sideline reporter. They now operate together on ESPN+ to peel back the curtain on TGL and take viewers behind the scenes of the action.
ESPN'S TGL BROADCAST TEAM
- Scott Van Pelt (Host)
- Matt Barrie (Play By Play)
- Marty Smith (On-Course Reporter)
- Claire Rogers (Reporter)
- Jahmai Webster (Reporter)
- Roger Steele (Arena MC)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Prize Money Payout 2024
How much money is on the line at the Grant Thornton Invitational?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Former US Ryder Cup Captains Join Forces In Bid To Have Pay Plans Overturned
Sports Illustrated has reported that 12 US Ryder Cup captains have written to the PGA of American lobbying against plans to pay players in the event
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Atlanta Drive GC - Justin Thomas' TGL Team And Who Owns It
All you need to know about Atlanta Drive GC, who will have Justin Thomas in the team for TGL
By Paul Higham Published
-
New York Golf Club - Xander Schauffele And Rickie Fowler's TGL Team
All you need to know about New York Golf Club, headlined by Rickie Fowler and double Major winner Xander Schauffele
By Ben Fleming Last updated
-
Jupiter Links Golf Club - Tiger Woods' TGL Team
All you need to know about Jupiter Links Golf Club, led by TGL co-founder Tiger Woods
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
The Bay Golf Club - The Steph Curry-Owned TGL Team
All you need to know about The Bay Golf Club, the TGL team containing a former US Open and an Open champion and part-owned by three-time NBA champion Steph Curry
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Los Angeles Golf Club - Collin Morikawa's TGL Team
All you need to know about LAGC, which features two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa
By Michael Weston Last updated
-
When Does TGL Start?
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-infused golf league is finally set to begin competitive action at the start of January 2025
By Jonny Leighfield Last updated
-
Will Tiger Woods Play In The TGL?
Tiger Woods is currently among the 23-man list of names on the TGL website alongside World No.2 Rory McIlroy
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Boston Common Golf Club - Rory McIlroy’s TGL Team
All you need to know about Boston Common Golf Club, led by TGL co-founder Rory McIlroy
By Paul Higham Last updated