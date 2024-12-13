Who Are The TGL Broadcast Team?

For the inaugural season of TGL - the new prime time team golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports - ESPN is broadcasting the action live every Monday or Tuesday night from the specially-designed arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The 2025 TGL campaign includes fixtures from January 7 all the way through to the playoffs in late March, with each of the six golf clubs facing off against each other once in the regular season.

And through it all, Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie, and Marty Smith are leading the coverage on ESPN and ESPN+. They are joined by Claire Rogers, Jahmai Webster, and Roger Steele as part of the overall broadcast team.

Van Pelt is the host of TGL's pre-match and intermission segments from the 'SportsCenter' studio in Washington, D.C. while Barrie is calling the action from the broadcast booth within SoFi Center.

Smith is the man on the ground - the on-course reporter of sorts - with access to the players, the team owners and various other celebrities in attendance. Steele is the event's MC while Rogers and Webster handle extra content on ESPN+.

TGL host Van Pelt is the long-time anchor of SportsCentre on ESPN and hosted Monday Night Countdown on ESPN for the 2023-24 NFL season. He is also one of the most iconic faces and voices at The Masters and is now responsible for bringing the TGL broadcast on the air, setting the scene, and conducting interviews with players throughout the match and post-match.

Barrie has been a sportscaster on SportsCentre with Van Pelt for several years, serving as the pre-game and half-time show host for ESPN College Football Thursday Primetime. Barrie - who has been part of ESPN’s major championship golf coverage for more than a decade - has direct communication with the teams and is able to engage with players on their strategy live.

And Smith - who also co-hosts the popular show 'Marty and McGee' on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, alongside co-host Ryan McGee - fulfils a similar role by speaking to teams on the ground and gaining insight on their analysis and tactics.

Rogers is one of Golf.com's leading reporters and personalties - also hosting 'The Scoop' - while Webster works for NESN as the Boston Red Sox's sideline reporter. They now operate together on ESPN+ to peel back the curtain on TGL and take viewers behind the scenes of the action.

