Who Are The TGL Broadcast Team?

Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie, and Marty Smith form the main trio of ESPN's telecast team in season one of TGL

Marty Smith (left), Matt Barrie (centre), and Scott Van Pelt (right)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

For the inaugural season of TGL - the new prime time team golf league founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy’s TMRW Sports - ESPN is broadcasting the action live every Monday or Tuesday night from the specially-designed arena in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The 2025 TGL campaign includes fixtures from January 7 all the way through to the playoffs in late March, with each of the six golf clubs facing off against each other once in the regular season.

And through it all, Scott Van Pelt, Matt Barrie, and Marty Smith are leading the coverage on ESPN and ESPN+. They are joined by Claire Rogers, Jahmai Webster, and Roger Steele as part of the overall broadcast team.

Van Pelt is the host of TGL's pre-match and intermission segments from the 'SportsCenter' studio in Washington, D.C. while Barrie is calling the action from the broadcast booth within SoFi Center.

Smith is the man on the ground - the on-course reporter of sorts - with access to the players, the team owners and various other celebrities in attendance. Steele is the event's MC while Rogers and Webster handle extra content on ESPN+.

TGL host Van Pelt is the long-time anchor of SportsCentre on ESPN and hosted Monday Night Countdown on ESPN for the 2023-24 NFL season. He is also one of the most iconic faces and voices at The Masters and is now responsible for bringing the TGL broadcast on the air, setting the scene, and conducting interviews with players throughout the match and post-match.

Barrie has been a sportscaster on SportsCentre with Van Pelt for several years, serving as the pre-game and half-time show host for ESPN College Football Thursday Primetime. Barrie - who has been part of ESPN’s major championship golf coverage for more than a decade - has direct communication with the teams and is able to engage with players on their strategy live.

And Smith - who also co-hosts the popular show 'Marty and McGee' on SEC Network and ESPN Radio, alongside co-host Ryan McGee - fulfils a similar role by speaking to teams on the ground and gaining insight on their analysis and tactics.

Rogers is one of Golf.com's leading reporters and personalties - also hosting 'The Scoop' - while Webster works for NESN as the Boston Red Sox's sideline reporter. They now operate together on ESPN+ to peel back the curtain on TGL and take viewers behind the scenes of the action.

ESPN'S TGL BROADCAST TEAM

  • Scott Van Pelt (Host)
  • Matt Barrie (Play By Play)
  • Marty Smith (On-Course Reporter)
  • Claire Rogers (Reporter)
  • Jahmai Webster (Reporter)
  • Roger Steele (Arena MC)
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

